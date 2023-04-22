Main picView gallery

Sushi Sheng - NRO 118 W Portal Ave

118 W Portal Ave

San Francisco, CA 94127

Food

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

Lightly battered & fried tofu served with light soy dashi broth

Asparagus Tempura

$10.99

Lightly battered & fried asparagus

Chicken Karaage

$12.99

Marinated fried chicken

Crab Cheese Puffs

$7.99

Crab meat & cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin, crispy style

Croquette

$6.99

3 pieces. Deep fried breaded mashed potato

Edamame

$5.00

Lightly salted boiled soybeans

Fresh Oyster

$13.50

6 pieces. Fresh oyster with house special sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Lightly battered & fried calamari

Garlic Edamame

$6.99

Boiled soybeans with roasted garlic sauce

Grilled Ika

$14.99

Grilled whole squid

Hamachi Kama

$16.99

Grilled yellowtail collar, most delicious part of the fish, rich flavor

Haru Maki

$6.99

3 pieces. Deep fried vegetable egg rolls

Kaki Fry

$14.99

5 pieces. Deep fried panko breaded oyster

Maguro Poki

$14.99

Raw tuna, cucumber & avocado with spicy ponzu sauce

Mixed Tempura

$13.99

Lightly battered & fried shrimp and mixed vegetables

Pork Gyoza

$7.99

6 pieces. Ground pork with veggie Japanese pot sticker

Veggie Gyoza

$6.99

Salmon Kama

$13.99

Grilled salmon collar, most delicious part of the fish, rich flavor

Sesame Chicken

$12.99

Tempura chicken with special sauce & sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura

$13.99

4 pieces. Lightly battered & fried shrimps

Soft Shell Crab

$13.99

Deep fried breaded soft shell crab

Hamachi Crudo

$17.99

Tuna Tartare

$17.99

Appetizers Continue Page

Chicken Katsu

$13.99

Breaded fried chicken cutlet

Tonkatsu

$13.99

Breaded fried pork cutlet

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.99

Broiled chicken with teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$16.99

Broiled beef with teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$13.99

Broiled salmon with teriyaki sauce

Salmon Shioyaki

$13.99

Broiled salmon lightly salted

Lamb Chop

$22.99

Grilled lamb chops with house special sauce

Beef Short Rib

$16.99

Broiled marinated beef short rib

Teriyaki Ribeye

$21.99

8 oz. Angus rib eye, well-marbled, juicy with teriyaki sauce & sesame seed

Miso Sea Bass

$30.99

Grilled sea bass marinated with miso

Salad / Sunomono

Wakame Salad

$5.99

Marinated seaweed with sesame

Kappa Sunomono

$5.99

Cucumber in vinaigrette

Kani Sunomono

$6.50

Imitation crab meat & cucumber in vinaigrette

Ebi Sunomono

$7.99

Cooked shrimp & cucumber in vinaigrette

Nigiri Sushi

Ebi

$5.99

2 pieces. Cooked shrimp

Hotategai

$7.50

2 pieces. Scallop

Ikura

$7.99

2 pieces. Salmon roe

Inari

$4.50

2 pieces. Sweet bean curd

Unagi

$6.99

2 pieces. BBQ freshwater eel

Kani Sushi

$5.99

2 pieces. Shredded imitation crab

King Kani

$7.99

2 pieces. Shredded snow crab meat

Tamago

$4.50

2 pieces. Sweet egg omelet

Tobiko

$6.50

2 pieces. Flying fish roe

Sushi Sashimi Combo

Sushi Combo

$28.99

6 pieces sushi, 6 pieces California roll & 4 pieces sashimi

Omakase

$48.99

10 pieces nigiri

Sashimi / Sushi

Maguro

$7.50

Tuna

Sake

$6.50

Fresh salmon

Hamachi

$6.99

Yellowtail

Albacore

$6.50

White tuna

Sakura Masu

$6.99

Ocean trout

Walu

$6.50

Butterfish

Tako

$6.50

Octopus

Ika

$6.50

Squid

Tai

$5.99

Red snapper

Saba

$6.50

Mackerel

Amaebi

$10.50

Sweet shrimp

Toro

$13.99

Fatty tuna

Assorted Sashimi

$19.99

Chef's choice

Sake Toro (Salmon Belly)

$7.99

Special Rolls

California Crunch Roll

$11.99

Avocado, crab meat topped with tobiko, scallion, and special sauce

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$11.99

Spicy tuna topped with tobiko, scallion, and special sauce

Philly Crunch Roll

$11.99

Fresh salmon, cream cheese topped with tobiko, scallion, and special sauce

Arch Roll

$13.99

Spicy tuna and cream cheese with special hot sauce (tempura style)

Caterpillar Roll

$14.99

Avocado, unagi & cucumber

Four Seasons Roll

$16.99

Rock n' roll with crab meat topped with tuna, avocado & tobiko

Hawaiian Roll

$13.99

Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with avocado

Lion King Roll

$14.99

California roll topped with baked salmon, tobiko & special sauce

Lion Queen Roll

$16.99

California roll topped with seared scallops, tobiko & special sauce

Oh My God Roll

$16.99

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped w/albacore jalapeño, spicy mayo, tobiko sealed

Rainbow Roll

$13.99

California roll topped with assorted raw fishes

Spider Roll

$14.99

Fried soft shell crab, lettuce, avocado & tobiko

Dragon Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura & lettuce, topped with unagi, avocado & sesame seed

Oishiii Roll

$13.99

Cream cheese, tempura shrimp, unagi, crab meat & avocado

Romeo & Juliet Roll

$14.99

Salmon, avocado topped with scallops, tobiko, mayo, scallion

Double Double Roll

$17.99

Deep fried salmon topped with seared hamachi, scallion, mayo, tobiko, and special sauce

Makimono (Rolls)

Alaska Roll

$7.50

Salmon & avocado

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Avocado

California Roll

$5.99

Imitation crab meat with avocado

Futomaki

$8.99

Japanese pickled, cucumber, avocado, inari & tamago

King California Roll

$8.99

Snow crab meat with avocado

Kappa Roll

$4.50

Cucumber

Negihama Roll

$6.50

Yellow tail & green onion

Philly Roll

$6.99

Salmon & cream cheese

Rock N' Roll

$7.99

Unagi & avocado

Sake Roll

$5.99

Salmon

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.99

Salmon skin

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy tuna

Tekcado Roll

$7.99

Tuna & avocado

Tekka Roll

$5.99

Tuna

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$7.50

Tempura sweet potato

Bento (Combination)

Lunch Bento (Combination) (2 Items)

$15.99

Lunch Bento (Combination) (3 Items)

$19.99

Dinner Bento (Combination) (2 Items)

$19.99

Dinner Bento (Combination) (3 Items)

$21.99

Curry (Rice Plate)

Beef Curry

$17.99

Chicken Curry

$17.99

Tempura Curry

$19.99

Croquette Curry

$17.99

Breaded mashed potato

Tonkatsu Curry

$19.99

Breaded fried pork cutlet

Chicken Katsu Curry

$19.99

Breaded fried chicken

Donburi (Rice Plate )

Oyako Don

$13.99

Chicken, egg, onion & scallion

Niku Don

$14.99

Beef, egg, onion & scallion

Chicken Katsu Don

$13.99

Breaded fried chicken cutlet, egg, onion & scallion

Tonkatsu Don

$13.99

Breaded fried pork cutlet egg, onion & scallion

Unagi Don

$21.99

BBQ eel over rice & sesame seed

Chirashi Don

$21.99

Assorted fishes over sushi rice

Tekka Don

$21.99

Sliced raw tuna over sushi rice

Sake Don

$21.99

Sliced raw salmon over sushi rice

Hamachi Don

$19.99

Sliced raw yellowtail over sushi rice

Side Order

Miso Soup

$2.50

Steamed Rice

$2.50

House Green Salad

$3.50

Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Beverages & Desserts

Soda (Can)

$2.50

Japanese Marble Soda

$5.99

Lemonade

$5.99

Thai Iced Tea

$5.99

Sparkling Water

$4.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Fried Banana

$4.99

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.50

2 pieces

Ice Cream

$3.99
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

118 W Portal Ave, San Francisco, CA 94127

Directions

