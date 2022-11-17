  • Home
  • /
  • Wake Forest
  • /
  • Sushi & Japanese
  • /
  • Sushi Siam - 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Sushi Siam 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party

review star

No reviews yet

928 Gateway Commons Cir

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Roll
Hibachi
Bagel

Sushi Rolls “BOGO” follow by number roll for free. Ex. BOGO1

Sushi Rolls are buy one get one free of equal or lesser value higher price prevails. The free rolls do not come automatically Please let the servers know all the rolls you would like to order. No suiDstitution for all BOGO rolls. Additions May subject to be charged and will not be part of BOGO

Alaska

$16.95

crab, shrimp, fish roe, tempura flake & mayo

Avocado Roll

$10.00

Bagel

$15.95

deep fried, fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sweet Sauce

Bangkok

$16.95

spicy tuna, avocado, carrot inside, topped with escolar, black tobiko and spicy mayo

Banzai

$17.95

scallop, salmon, eel, cucumber, sweet sauce, avocado and sesame seed

Beautiful

$16.95

tempura shrimp and avocado, toped with tuna spicy mayo, black and red tobiko

Big Five

$18.95

yellow tail, escolar, white fish, avocado top with salmon, tuna, masago and scallion.

Big Island

$16.95

spicy tuna, cucumber, top with avocado, masago, spicy mayo, sweet sauce and tempura flake

Big Kahuna

$14.95

lobster salad, crab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese & green onion & sesame seeds

Boston

$14.95

soy bean wrap with tempura shrimp, deep fried crab, mayo and sesame seeds

California Roll

$12.00

Captain Nemo

$14.95

soy bean wrap with tempura shrimp, crab stick, shrimp, cucumber, tamago and scallion ​

Caribbean

$15.95

soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, fish roe, spicy mayo and green Onion

Carolina Snow

$14.95

shrimp, avocado, crab stick, fish roe, tempura flake and mayo ​

Caterpillar

$16.95

salmon baked, cucumber, seaweed salad, toped with avocado, sesame seeds and tempura flake

Crab Stick Roll

$12.00

Crazy Girl

$15.95

eel, avocado, seaweed salad, crab stick, spicy mayo, topped with sweet sauce, fish roe and scallion

Crunchy Special

$16.95

crab salad, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, corn flake, crab stick, eel sauce & fried onion ​

Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Deep Ocean

$15.95

spicy tuna and avocado, tempura batter fried with spicy mayo, sweet sauce, green onion ​

Dynamite

$12.95

crab stick, shrimp, fish roe, spicy mayo and tempura crispy

Eel Roll

$12.00

Escolar Roll

$12.00

Firework

$15.95

crab, cream cheese, avocado, Jalapeño, pepper powder, spicy mayo, sweet sauce ​

Five star

$16.95

spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, lobster salad, soy wrap

Florida

$16.95

shrimp tempura, fish roe, avocado, top with escolar, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flake

Futo Maki

$14.95

crab, egg, cucumber, eel, green onion

Geisha

$15.95

tuna, salmon, escolar, yellow tail, avocado, fish roe and scallion

Green Dragon

$16.95

tempura shrimp, fish roe, spicy mayo, topped with avocado, eel sauce and tobiko

Hawaiian

$17.95

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with tuna and bake Jalapeño, spicy mayo and hot sauce

Hot Roe

$16.95

tempura shrimp, crab stick, spicy mayo, rolled with salmon, topped with strawberry slices and tobiko

Hurricane

$15.95

crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, scallion and fish roe

Kanisu

$15.95

kani, avocado, masago and scallions wrapped in cucumber

Lobster

$18.95

lobster tempura, lobster salad. cream cheese, scallion, crab stick, avocado spicy mayo & eel sauce with red and black tobiko

New York

$16.95

spicy tuna, cucumber inside scallop, sweet sauce, top spicy mayo, & hot sauce, strawberry

Octopus Roll

$11.00

Omakase

$16.95

tuna, salmon, cream cheese, topped with eel, tobiko, salmon roe and scallion

Omami

$17.95

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, smoke salmon baked, wasabi, eel sauce and red tobiko baked

Philly

$12.95

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, onion, sesame seed

Rainbow

$16.95

salmon, tuna, carb stick, avocado, cucumber, yellow tail and shrimp

Red Bull

$16.95

top tuna, avocado, mayo, eel sauce, inside spicy crab, cucumber, tempura flake

Rock N' Roll

$17.95

crab stick, tempura shrimp, avocado, salmon, spicy mayo, baked, topped sweet sauce, scallion and tobiko ​

Saba Roll

$10.00

Salmon roll

$11.00

Sashimi

$16.95

tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail, carrot, wrapped with cucumber slice

Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

shrimp tempura, fish roe, mayo, sesame seeds outside

Smoked Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy Crab

$13.95

crab, cucumber, tempura flakes, masago and spicy sauce ​

Spicy Scallop

$14.95

scallop, cucumber, tempura flakes, masago and spicy sauce. ​

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna wrap

$15.95

rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, spicy tuna, carrot with spicy mayo and avocado

Spider

$15.95

tempura soft shell crab, avocado, fish roe, cucumber, lettuce, scallion, sweet sauce and spicy mayo

Sunrise

$16.95

cream cheese, crab, avocado, fish roe, special sauce with scallop, shrimp, green onion

Sushi Siam

$16.95

crab, avocado, cucumber deep fried spicy crab, fish roe, green onion, eel sauce, tempura flake ​

Susuki900

$15.95

salmon, eel, avocado, crab, green onion, deep fried & served with a ponzu & eel sauce ​

Sweet Dragon

$16.95

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, fish roe, eel sauce, avocado and eel

Tokyo

$17.95

tempura shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado, wasabi sauce, eel sauce, sesame seeds ​

Tempura 2

$15.95

crab, shrimp, chef's choice of fish and avocado, batter fried, wrapped in rice, top spicy mayo, eel sauce

Tuna Ecstasy

$16.95

crab, avocado, cucumber, mix seafood top tuna, scallop, spicy mayo, green onion ​

Tuna Roll

$11.00

Tuna Tataki Roll

$11.00

Tunagi

$16.95

crab stick, avocado, eel, topped with tuna, yum sauce and masago

Ultimate Chili

$16.95

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, mayo, tempura crispy, eel sauce and tobiko ​

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Victoria Secret

$17.95

cream cheese, tempura shrimp, lettuce, topped with fresh salmon, scallion, spicy mayo, fish roe and eel sauce

Volcano

$16.95

crab stick, cream cheese, avocado, fish roe with special cream sauce

White Dragon

$16.95

Escolar, yellowtail, inside crab, cucumber, avocado

White Fish Roll

$10.00

Wolf Pack

$16.95

white fish, avocado, cucumber, top with seaweed salad, & tuna, sesame seeds

Yellow Tail Roll

$12.00

Yum Yum

$15.95

shrimp, crab stick, cucumber, bake salmon, topped with sweet sauce, spicy mayo

Yummy

$17.95

fried lobster, cucumber, fish roe, spicy mayo tempura shrimp, crab stick, eel sauce & scallion

Entrees

Served with choice of white, brown or fried riec

Mixed vegetables

$13.95

Broccoli, carrots, onion, cabbage & zucchini.

Fresh Ginger shreds

$13.95

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

Duck Ginger

$18.95

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

Salmon Ginger

$20.95

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

Thai Cashew Nut

$13.95

Stir-fried with carrot, onions, scallions and bell pepper.

Garlic Sauce

$13.95

On a bed of mix vegetable (cabbage, broccoli, carrots)

Soft Shell Crab Garlic

$19.95

Soft Shell Crab on a bed of mix vegetable (cabbage, broccoli, carrots)

Thai Spicy Basil

$13.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Duck Spicy Basil

$18.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Soft Shell Crab Basil

$19.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Salmon Basil

$20.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Flounder Basil

$20.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Thai Sweet & Sour

$13.95

With sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper.

Broccoli & Mushroom with Oyster

$13.95

Broccoli and mushroom sautéed with oyster sauce.

Spicy Thai Eggplant

$13.95

Stir fried eggplant, onion, basil and bell pepper with soy bean paste sauce

Peanut Lover

$13.95

Stir-fried with peanut sauce over broccoli and spinach

Hibachi

$13.95

Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)

Teriyaki

$13.95

Served with teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables.

Tempura

$13.95

Lightly battered and deep fried with assorted vegetables.

Fried Rice and Noodles Dishes

House Fried Rice

$13.95

Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Thai style fried rice with onions, basil leaves, chili, scallions and bell pepper.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Stir fried rice with egg, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, curry powder, raisins, onions, cashew nuts and scallion

Pad Thai Noodle

$13.95

Most popular noodle dish. Rice noodle, egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallions.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$13.95

Stir-fried rice noodle, broccoli, carrots, onion, bell pepper and basil (Wild Noodle — Optional)

Hai Lum

$13.95

Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts and scallions.

See Ew

$13.95

Stir-fried wide noodle with egg and broccoli in black sweet soy sauce

Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle)

$13.95

Bean threads stir-fried with onion, mushrooms, carrots, scallions and egg

Lad Na

$13.95

Thai style wide noodle in warm gravy sauce with broccoli, carrot and mushrooms (Lad Na with crispy egg noodle — add $1)

Lomein Noodle

$13.95

Stir-fried with onion, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bean sprout and scallion

Duck Kee Mao

$18.95

Stir-fried Duck with wide noodle, broccoli, carrots, onions, hell peppers, basil and chili

Starters

Spring Roll

$5.50

Three Homemade vegetarian fried spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce

Summer Roll

$6.94

Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, noodles and avocado wrapped in rice shells. Served with our homemade sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Crab Wonton

$6.55

Crispy fried wonton filled with imitation crab, carrots & cream cheese. Served with plum sauce

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed soybeans with light sea salt

Satay

$7.55

Grilled skewered chicken marinated in Thai spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

GYOZA steamed

$6.95

Savory steamed or fried dumplings filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms & bamboo. Served with citrus soy dipping sauce

GYOZA Fried

$6.95

Pot Stickers

$7.95

Savory dumplings served with homemade curry sauce

Shrimp in Blanket

$8.95

Five shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin, deep-fried. Served with plum sauce

Golden Triangle

$5.95

Yummy tofu fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts

Fried Calamari

$7.95

Lightly battered deep fried calamari. Served with sweet chili sauce

Thai Dumplings

$8.00

Steam dumplings filled with ground pork, water chestnuts, mushrooms and carrot. Served with soy dipping sauce

Fried sweet potato

$5.55

Yummy fried sweet potato. Served with plum sauce

Takoyaki

$6.99

Five ball of diced octopus topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Yellow Tail Chin

$6.55

Fried yellow Tail chin with ponzu sauce

Yellow Tail Chin/ Basil Sauce

$7.95

Fried yellow Tail chin with basil sauce

Sushi Siam sampler

$14.95

A little bit of appetizer: 2 spring roll, 2 shrimp in blanket, 2 crab wonton, 1 steam gyoza and 1 fried gyoza. ​

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Chilled and marinated Seaweed sprinkled with sesame seed

Ika Sansai

$6.95

Chilled and marinated squid salad

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad

$10.95

(or Salmon) Tuna, avocado & cucumber with spicy sauce

Spicy Octopus Salad

$10.95

Octopus and cucumber with spicy sauce

Spicy Escolar and Tuna Salad

$11.95

Escolar, Tuna, avocado and cucumber with spicy sauce Spicy

Spicy Escolar Salad

$11.95

Escolar, avocado and cucumber with spicy sauce Spicy

Tuna Tataki

$10.95

Seared tuna topped with ponzu sauce and scallions

Yellow Tail Jalapeño

$11.95

Yellow Tail with jalapeño, scallion and ponzu sauce

Dynamite Appetizer

$8.95

Baked mixed seafood with japanese mayo

Dynamite Mussels

$11.95

Baked New Zealand green Mussels with japanese mayo ​

Salad

House salad

$4.00

Fresh greens with ginger dressing

Japanese salad

$8.95

Shrimp, crab, avocado, cucumber & lettuce

Yum Beef

$11.00

Grilled beef sliced & dressed with lime juice dressing, red onions, cucumber, tomato, scallions, cilantro, chili & ground roasted rice Yum Roasted

Yum Roasted Duck

$12.00

Roasted duck sliced & dressed with lime juice dressing, chili, red onion, ginger, pineapple, cucumber, tomato, scallions, cilantro

Yum Shrimp

$11.00

Shrimp with chopped lemongrass, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion & chilies in lime juice dressing

Yum Talay (seafood Salad)

$12.00

Shrimp, squid, mussels with chopped lemongrass, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion and chilies in lime juice dressing

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed & scallions

Tom Yum soup

$4.95

Fresh white mushroom, onion, bell pepper in spicy lime juice and lemongrass broth

Wonton Soup

$4.50

Pork wonton in clear broth

Tom Ka Soup

$4.95

Fresh white mushroom, coconut milk, onion, bell pepper in spicy lime juice and galangal flavored broth.

Noodle Soup

Wonton Ramen soup

$12.95

Ramen noodle with pork wonton in clear broth Duck

Duck Noodle soup

$14.95

Rice noodle in a clear broth, top with fresh bean sprouts, scallions and celery

Thai Curry

Served with choice of white, brown or fried riec

Red Curry

$13.95

With bamboo shoot, bell pepper, coconut milk and basil leaves.

Yellow Curry

$13.95

With potatoes, bell pepper, coconut milk & onion.

Green Curry

$13.95

With bamboo shoot, green beans, coconut milk and bell pepper.

Panang Curry

$13.95

Creamy style curry with coconut milk green bean and carrot.

Masaman Curry

$13.95

With potatoes, carrot, onion, coconut milk and cashew nuts.

Duck Panang Curry

$18.95

Creamy peanut sauce style curry with coconut milk, green bean and carrots

Salmon Panang Curry

$20.95

Creamy peanut sauce style curry with coconut milk, green bean and carrots

Pineapple Curry Duck

$18.95

Crispy duck, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, pine apple & basil in home made curry

Soft Shell Crab in Curry Sauce

$19.95

Crispy soft shell crab with bell pepper, carrot, onion, scallion & egg in homemade curry

2pc Sushi/3pc Sashimi

Ikura : Salmon Roe

Tobiko : Flying Fish Roe

5/6

Masago: Smelt Fish Roe

5/6

Tamago : Japanese Omelet

3.50/4.50

Maguro : Tuna

4/5

Tako : Octopus

Ika : Squid

3.50/4.50

Saka : Salmon

4/5

Shiromi : White Fish

4/5

Ebi : Boiled Shrimp

4/5

Kanikama : Crab Stick

3.50/4.50

Hamachi : Yellow Tail

4/5

Saba : Mackerel

3.50/4.50

Butter Fish : Escolar

4.50/5.50

Unagi : Smoked Freshwater Eel

4.50/5.50

Ama Ebi : Sweet Shrimp

Hotategai : Scallop

4.50/5.50

Smoked Salmon

4/5

Combo Sushi/Sashimi

Sushi Regular Dinner

$17.95

California roll and 7 pieces of nigiri

Sushi Deluxe Dinner

$21.95

Shrimp tempura Roll and 9 pieces of nigiri

Roll Combo

$14.95

California roll, Tuna roll and salmon roll

Sushi and Sashimi Dinner

$31.95

California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi

Sashimi Combo Dinner

$23.99

15 pieces of sashimi served with sushi rice

Salmon Lover

$19.00

4 pieces of nigiri and 6 pieces of sashimi

Chirashi

$27.95

A variety of sashimi arranged sushi rice

Unagi Don

$18.00

Eel lover's favorite. Eel lightly fried & pickled served on top of a bed of sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds topped with eel sauce

Sushi for Two

$35.95

14 nigiri California Roll and Spider Roll

Salmon Poke Bowls

$16.00

Salmon, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice

Tuna Poke Bowls

$17.00

Tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice

Salmon & Tuna Poke Bowls

$18.00

Salmon, Tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice

Spicy Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum Thai)

Tomato, carrot, peanuts, spicy lime sauce, sticky rice and Your choice of:

Thai's Herb Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Thai's Herb Grilled Beef

$16.95

Thai's Herb Chicken Wings

$15.95

Roasted Duck

$18.95

Crispy Soft Shell Crabs

$19.95

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

Grilled Shrimp

$16.95

Kids

For kids 12 years old and under

KID Chicken Pad Thai

$6.95

Traditional Thai stir-fried rice noodle with egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallion

KID Chicken Teriyaki

$7.95

Served with teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables

KID Chicken Fried Rice

$6.95

Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea and carrot

KID Chicken Hibachi

$7.95

Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)

KID Grilled Chicken SATAY & Rice

$7.95

Grilled skewered chicken marinated in Thai spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

KID Chicken Tempura

$7.95

Lightly battered and deep fried with assorted vegetables.

KID Chicken Lo Mein

$6.95

Stir-fried with onion, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bean spout and scallion

KID Sweet & Sour Chicken

$6.95

Chicken with sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper

KID Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

KID Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Side & Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Ginger sauce

$1.00

Soy sauce

$1.00

Soy sauce Low sodium

$1.00

Soy sauce gluten free

$1.00

Ginger dressing

$1.00

Peanut sauce

$1.00

Sriracha sauce

$1.00

Ginger Pickle

$1.00

Wasabi

$0.75

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Fire rice Side order

$4.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Ramen Noodle

$4.00

Steamed Udon Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Curry sauce (8oz.)

$7.00

Other Sauce

$1.00

Potsticker sauce

$1.00

Spring rolls sauce

$1.00

Summa roll sauce

$1.00

Crab wonton sauce

$1.00

Gyoza sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Cheesecake Tempura

$7.00

Green Tea Cheesecake

$5.00

Fried Banana with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.50

Thai Coconut Cake

$5.00

DRINK

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger ale

$2.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

unsweet Ice Tea

$2.95

Thai Ice Tea (no free refill)

$4.00

Thai Ice Coffee (no free refill)

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Perrier

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice (no free refill)

$2.00

TUM-E Yummies

$2.00

Club soda

$2.95

Beer

Singha

$3.00

Chang

$3.00

Sapporo

$3.00

Kirin

$3.00

Kirin Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Michelob Light

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.50

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai (187ml)

$5.00

Nigori unfiltered (300ml)

$11.00

Sho Chiku Bai Mio sparkling

$11.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$9.00

Hana Fuji Apple

$9.00

GL Tamara Plum Wine

$5.50

BTL Tamara Plum Wine

$22.00

White Wine

GL Chardonnay

$4.00

BTL Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$4.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$16.00

GL White Zinfandel

$4.00

BTL White ZInfandel

$16.00

GL Allure Moscato

$4.00

GL Urban Riesling

$6.50

BTL Urban Riesling

$24.00

GL Fat Bastard Chardonnay

$7.00

BTL Fat Bastard Chardonnay

$27.00

GL Monkey Bay

$7.50

BTL Monkey Bay

$28.00

GL Montevina Pinot Grigio

$7.00

BTL Montevina Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Red Wine

GL Merlot

$4.00

BTL Merlot

$16.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

GL Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Noir

$7.00

BTL Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Noir

$28.00

GL Kenwood Yulupa Merlot

$6.50

BTL Kenwood Yulupa Merlot

$24.00

GL Ironstone Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

BTL Ironstone Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Sushi Rolls “BOGO” follow by number roll for free. Ex. BOGO1

Sushi Rolls are buy one get one free of equal or lesser value higher price prevails. The free rolls do not come automatically Please let the servers know all the rolls you would like to order. No suiDstitution for all BOGO rolls. Additions May subject to be charged and will not be part of BOGO

Alaska

$16.95

crab, shrimp, fish roe, tempura flake & mayo

Avocado Roll

$10.00

Bagel

$15.95

deep fried, fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sweet Sauce

Bangkok

$16.95

spicy tuna, avocado, carrot inside, topped with escolar, black tobiko and spicy mayo

Banzai

$17.95

scallop, salmon, eel, cucumber, sweet sauce, avocado and sesame seed

Beautiful

$16.95

tempura shrimp and avocado, toped with tuna spicy mayo, black and red tobiko

Big Five

$17.95

yellow tail, escolar, white fish, avocado top with salmon, tuna, masago and scallion.

Big Island

$16.95

spicy tuna, cucumber, top with avocado, masago, spicy mayo, sweet sauce and tempura flake

Big Kahuna

$13.95

lobster salad, crab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese & green onion & sesame seeds

Boston

$13.95

soy bean wrap with tempura shrimp, deep fried crab, mayo and sesame seeds

California Roll

$10.00

Captain Nemo

$13.95

soy bean wrap with tempura shrimp, crab stick, shrimp, cucumber, tamago and scallion ​

Caribbean

$14.95

soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, fish roe, spicy mayo and green Onion

Carolina Snow

$13.95

shrimp, avocado, crab stick, fish roe, tempura flake and mayo ​

Caterpillar

$15.95

salmon baked, cucumber, seaweed salad, toped with avocado, sesame seeds and tempura flake

Crab Stick Roll

$10.00

Crazy Girl

$14.95

eel, avocado, seaweed salad, crab stick, spicy mayo, topped with sweet sauce, fish roe and scallion

Crunchy Special

$15.95

crab salad, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, corn flake, crab stick, eel sauce & fried onion ​

Cucumber Roll

$7.75

Deep Ocean

$14.95

spicy tuna and avocado, tempura batter fried with spicy mayo, sweet sauce, green onion ​

Dynamite

$11.95

crab stick, shrimp, fish roe, spicy mayo and tempura crispy

Eel Roll

$10.25

Escolar Roll

$10.50

Firework

$14.95

crab, cream cheese, avocado, Jalapeño, pepper powder, spicy mayo, sweet sauce ​

Five star

$15.95

spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, lobster salad, soy wrap

Florida

$15.95

shrimp tempura, fish roe, avocado, top with escolar, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flake

Futo Maki

$13.95

crab, egg, cucumber, eel, green onion

Geisha

$14.95

tuna, salmon, escolar, yellow tail, avocado, fish roe and scallion

Green Dragon

$15.95

tempura shrimp, fish roe, spicy mayo, topped with avocado, eel sauce and tobiko

Hawaiian

$16.95

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with tuna and bake Jalapeño, spicy mayo and hot sauce

Hot Roe

$15.95

tempura shrimp, crab stick, spicy mayo, rolled with salmon, topped with strawberry slices and tobiko

Hurricane

$14.95

crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, scallion and fish roe

Kanisu

$14.95

kani, avocado, masago and scallions wrapped in cucumber

Lobster

$17.95

lobster tempura, lobster salad. cream cheese, scallion, crab stick, avocado spicy mayo & eel sauce with red and black tobiko

New York

$15.95

spicy tuna, cucumber inside scallop, sweet sauce, top spicy mayo, & hot sauce, strawberry

Octopus Roll

$9.95

Omakase

$16.95

tuna, salmon, cream cheese, topped with eel, tobiko, salmon roe and scallion

Omami

$16.95

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, smoke salmon baked, wasabi, eel sauce and red tobiko baked

Philly

$11.95

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, onion, sesame seed

Rainbow

$15.95

salmon, tuna, carb stick, avocado, cucumber, yellow tail and shrimp

Red Bull

$15.95

top tuna, avocado, mayo, eel sauce, inside spicy crab, cucumber, tempura flake

Rock N' Roll

$16.95

crab stick, tempura shrimp, avocado, salmon, spicy mayo, baked, topped sweet sauce, scallion and tobiko ​

Saba Roll

$8.95

Salmon roll

$9.95

Sashimi

$15.95

tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail, carrot, wrapped with cucumber slice

Shrimp Tempura

$12.95

shrimp tempura, fish roe, mayo, sesame seeds outside

Smoked Salmon Roll

$9.95

Spicy Crab

$12.95

crab, cucumber, tempura flakes, masago and spicy sauce ​

Spicy Scallop

$13.95

scallop, cucumber, tempura flakes, masago and spicy sauce. ​

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.25

Spicy Tuna wrap

$14.95

rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, spicy tuna, carrot with spicy mayo and avocado

Spider

$14.95

tempura soft shell crab, avocado, fish roe, cucumber, lettuce, scallion, sweet sauce and spicy mayo

Sunrise

$15.95

cream cheese, crab, avocado, fish roe, special sauce with scallop, shrimp, green onion

Sushi Siam

$15.95

crab, avocado, cucumber deep fried spicy crab, fish roe, green onion, eel sauce, tempura flake ​

Susuki900

$14.95

salmon, eel, avocado, crab, green onion, deep fried & served with a ponzu & eel sauce ​

Sweet Dragon

$15.95

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, fish roe, eel sauce, avocado and eel

Tokyo

$16.95

tempura shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado, wasabi sauce, eel sauce, sesame seeds ​

Tempura 2

$14.95

crab, shrimp, chef's choice of fish and avocado, batter fried, wrapped in rice, top spicy mayo, eel sauce

Tuna Ecstasy

$15.95

crab, avocado, cucumber, mix seafood top tuna, scallop, spicy mayo, green onion ​

Tuna Roll

$9.95

Tuna Tataki Roll

$9.95

Tunagi

$15.95

crab stick, avocado, eel, topped with tuna, yum sauce and masago

Ultimate Chili

$15.95

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, mayo, tempura crispy, eel sauce and tobiko ​

Vegetable Roll

$8.95

Victoria Secret

$16.95

cream cheese, tempura shrimp, lettuce, topped with fresh salmon, scallion, spicy mayo, fish roe and eel sauce

Volcano

$15.95

crab stick, cream cheese, avocado, fish roe with special cream sauce

White Dragon

$15.95

Escolar, yellowtail, inside crab, cucumber, avocado

White Fish Roll

$8.95

Wolf Pack

$15.95

white fish, avocado, cucumber, top with seaweed salad, & tuna, sesame seeds

Yellow Tail Roll

$10.50

Yum Yum

$14.95

shrimp, crab stick, cucumber, bake salmon, topped with sweet sauce, spicy mayo

Yummy

$16.95

fried lobster, cucumber, fish roe, spicy mayo tempura shrimp, crab stick, eel sauce & scallion

Entrees

Served with choice of white, brown or fried riec

Mixed vegetables

$12.95

Broccoli, carrots, onion, cabbage & zucchini.

Fresh Ginger shreds

$12.95

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

Duck Ginger

$17.95

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

Salmon Ginger

$19.95

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

Thai Cashew Nut

$12.95

Stir-fried with carrot, onions, scallions and bell pepper.

Garlic Sauce

$12.95

On a bed of mix vegetable (cabbage, broccoli, carrots)

Soft Shell Crab Garlic

$18.95

Soft Shell Crab on a bed of mix vegetable (cabbage, broccoli, carrots)

Thai Spicy Basil

$12.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Duck Spicy Basil

$17.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Soft Shell Crab Basil

$18.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Salmon Basil

$19.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Flounder Basil

$18.95

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Thai Sweet & Sour

$12.95

With sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper.

Broccoli & Mushroom with Oyster

$12.95

Broccoli and mushroom sautéed with oyster sauce.

Spicy Thai Eggplant

$12.95

Stir fried eggplant, onion, basil and bell pepper with soy bean paste sauce

Peanut Lover

$12.95

Stir-fried with peanut sauce over broccoli and spinach

Hibachi

$12.95

Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)

Teriyaki

$12.95

Served with teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables.

Tempura

$12.95

Lightly battered and deep fried with assorted vegetables.

Fried Rice and Noodles Dishes

House Fried Rice

$12.95

Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Thai style fried rice with onions, basil leaves, chili, scallions and bell pepper.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.95

Stir fried rice with egg, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, curry powder, raisins, onions, cashew nuts and scallion

Pad Thai Noodle

$12.95

Most popular noodle dish. Rice noodle, egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallions.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$12.95

Stir-fried rice noodle, broccoli, carrots, onion, bell pepper and basil (Wild Noodle — Optional)

Hai Lum

$12.95

Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts and scallions.

See Ew

$12.95

Stir-fried wide noodle with egg and broccoli in black sweet soy sauce

Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle)

$12.95

Bean threads stir-fried with onion, mushrooms, carrots, scallions and egg

Lad Na

$12.95

Thai style wide noodle in warm gravy sauce with broccoli, carrot and mushrooms (Lad Na with crispy egg noodle — add $1)

Lomein Noodle

$12.95

Stir-fried with onion, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bean sprout and scallion

Duck Kee Mao

$17.95

Stir-fried Duck with wide noodle, broccoli, carrots, onions, hell peppers, basil and chili

Starters

Spring Roll

$5.00

Three Homemade vegetarian fried spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce

Summer Roll

$5.99

Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, noodles and avocado wrapped in rice shells. Served with our homemade sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Crab Wonton

$5.55

Crispy fried wonton filled with imitation crab, carrots & cream cheese. Served with plum sauce

Edamame

$3.95

Steamed soybeans with light sea salt

Satay

$6.25

Grilled skewered chicken marinated in Thai spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

GYOZA steamed

$5.95

Savory steamed or fried dumplings filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms & bamboo. Served with citrus soy dipping sauce

GYOZA Fried

$5.95

Pot Stickers

$6.95

Savory dumplings served with homemade curry sauce

Shrimp in Blanket

$7.00

Five shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin, deep-fried. Served with plum sauce

Golden Triangle

$4.95

Yummy tofu fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts

Fried Calamari

$6.95

Lightly battered deep fried calamari. Served with sweet chili sauce

Thai Dumplings

$7.00

Steam dumplings filled with ground pork, water chestnuts, mushrooms and carrot. Served with soy dipping sauce

Fried sweet potato

$4.95

Yummy fried sweet potato. Served with plum sauce

Takoyaki

$5.99

Five ball of diced octopus topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Yellow Tail Chin

$5.55

Fried yellow Tail chin with ponzu sauce

Yellow Tail Chin/ Basil Sauce

$6.95

Fried yellow Tail chin with basil sauce

Sushi Siam sampler

$13.95

A little bit of appetizer: 2 spring roll, 2 shrimp in blanket, 2 crab wonton, 1 steam gyoza and 1 fried gyoza. ​

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Chilled and marinated Seaweed sprinkled with sesame seed

Ika Sansai

$6.25

Chilled and marinated squid salad

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad

$9.95

(or Salmon) Tuna, avocado & cucumber with spicy sauce

Spicy Octopus Salad

$9.95

Octopus and cucumber with spicy sauce

Spicy Escolar and Tuna Salad

$10.95

Escolar, Tuna, avocado and cucumber with spicy sauce Spicy

Spicy Escolar Salad

$10.95

Escolar, avocado and cucumber with spicy sauce Spicy

Tuna Tataki

$9.95

Seared tuna topped with ponzu sauce and scallions

Yellow Tail Jalapeño

$9.95

Yellow Tail with jalapeño, scallion and ponzu sauce

Dynamite Appetizer

$8.25

Baked mixed seafood with japanese mayo

Dynamite Mussels

$9.95

Baked New Zealand green Mussels with japanese mayo ​

Salad

House salad

$4.00

Fresh greens with ginger dressing

Japanese salad

$7.95

Shrimp, crab, avocado, cucumber & lettuce

Yum Beef

$9.95

Grilled beef sliced & dressed with lime juice dressing, red onions, cucumber, tomato, scallions, cilantro, chili & ground roasted rice Yum Roasted

Yum Roasted Duck

$9.95

Roasted duck sliced & dressed with lime juice dressing, chili, red onion, ginger, pineapple, cucumber, tomato, scallions, cilantro

Yum Shrimp

$9.95

Shrimp with chopped lemongrass, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion & chilies in lime juice dressing

Yum Talay (seafood Salad)

$9.95

Shrimp, squid, mussels with chopped lemongrass, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion and chilies in lime juice dressing

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed & scallions

Tom Yum soup

$3.95

Fresh white mushroom, onion, bell pepper in spicy lime juice and lemongrass broth

Wonton Soup

$4.50

Pork wonton in clear broth

Tom Ka Soup

$4.95

Fresh white mushroom, coconut milk, onion, bell pepper in spicy lime juice and galangal flavored broth.

Noodle Soup

Wonton Ramen soup

$10.95

Ramen noodle with pork wonton in clear broth Duck

Duck Noodle soup

$10.95

Rice noodle in a clear broth, top with fresh bean sprouts, scallions and celery

Thai Curry

Served with choice of white, brown or fried riec

Red Curry

$12.95

With bamboo shoot, bell pepper, coconut milk and basil leaves.

Yellow Curry

$12.95

With potatoes, bell pepper, coconut milk & onion.

Green Curry

$12.95

With bamboo shoot, green beans, coconut milk and bell pepper.

Panang Curry

$12.95

Creamy style curry with coconut milk green bean and carrot.

Masaman Curry

$12.95

With potatoes, carrot, onion, coconut milk and cashew nuts.

Duck Panang Curry

$17.95

Creamy peanut sauce style curry with coconut milk, green bean and carrots

Salmon Panang Curry

$19.95

Creamy peanut sauce style curry with coconut milk, green bean and carrots

Pineapple Curry Duck

$17.95

Crispy duck, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, pine apple & basil in home made curry

Soft Shell Crab in Curry Sauce

$18.95

Crispy soft shell crab with bell pepper, carrot, onion, scallion & egg in homemade curry

2pc Sushi/3pc Sashimi

Ikura : Salmon Roe

Tobiko : Flying Fish Roe

5/6

Masago: Smelt Fish Roe

5/6

Tamago : Japanese Omelet

3.50/4.50

Maguro : Tuna

4/5

Tako : Octopus

Ika : Squid

3.50/4.50

Saka : Salmon

4/5

Shiromi : White Fish

4/5

Ebi : Boiled Shrimp

4/5

Kanikama : Crab Stick

3.50/4.50

Hamachi : Yellow Tail

4/5

Saba : Mackerel

3.50/4.50

Butter Fish : Escolar

4.50/5.50

Unagi : Smoked Freshwater Eel

4.50/5.50

Ama Ebi : Sweet Shrimp

Hotategai : Scallop

4.50/5.50

Smoked Salmon

4/5

Combo Sushi/Sashimi

Sushi Regular Dinner

$17.95

California roll and 7 pieces of nigiri

Sushi Deluxe Dinner

$21.95

Shrimp tempura Roll and 9 pieces of nigiri

Roll Combo

$12.95

California roll, Tuna roll and salmon roll

Sushi and Sashimi Dinner

$31.95

California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi

Sashimi Combo Dinner

$23.99

15 pieces of sashimi served with sushi rice

Salmon Lover

$17.00

4 pieces of nigiri and 6 pieces of sashimi

Chirashi

$27.95

A variety of sashimi arranged sushi rice

Unagi Don

$15.95

Eel lover's favorite. Eel lightly fried & pickled served on top of a bed of sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds topped with eel sauce

Sushi for Two

$35.95

14 nigiri California Roll and Spider Roll

Salmon Poke Bowls

$14.00

Salmon, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice

Tuna Poke Bowls

$15.00

Tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice

Salmon & Tuna Poke Bowls

$16.00

Salmon, Tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice

Spicy Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum Thai)

Tomato, carrot, peanuts, spicy lime sauce, sticky rice and Your choice of:

Thai's Herb Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Thai's Herb Grilled Beef

$15.95

Thai's Herb Chicken Wings

$14.95

Roasted Duck

$17.95

Crispy Soft Shell Crabs

$18.95

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

Kids

For kids 12 years old and under

KID Chicken Pad Thai

$6.00

Traditional Thai stir-fried rice noodle with egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallion

KID Chicken Teriyaki

$7.00

Served with teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables

KID Chicken Fried Rice

$6.00

Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea and carrot

KID Chicken Hibachi

$7.00

Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)

KID Grilled Chicken SATAY & Rice

$7.00

Grilled skewered chicken marinated in Thai spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

KID Chicken Tempura

$7.00

Lightly battered and deep fried with assorted vegetables.

KID Chicken Lo Mein

$6.00

Stir-fried with onion, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bean spout and scallion

KID Sweet & Sour Chicken

$6.00

Chicken with sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper

KID Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

KID Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side & Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Ginger sauce

$1.00

Soy sauce

$1.00

Soy sauce Low sodium

$1.00

Soy sauce gluten free

$1.00

Ginger dressing

$1.00

Peanut sauce

$1.00

Sriracha sauce

$1.00

Ginger Pickle

$1.00

Wasabi

$0.75

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Fire rice Side order

$4.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Ramen Noodle

$4.00

Steamed Udon Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Curry sauce (8oz.)

$4.00

Other Sauce

$1.00

Potsticker sauce

$1.00

Spring rolls sauce

$1.00

Summa roll sauce

$1.00

Crab wonton sauce

$1.00

Gyoza sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Cheesecake Tempura

$7.00

Green Tea Cheesecake

$5.00

Fried Banana with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.50

Thai Coconut Cake

$5.00

DRINK

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Ginger ale

$1.75

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.75

unsweet Ice Tea

$1.75

Thai Ice Tea (no free refill)

$2.75

Thai Ice Coffee (no free refill)

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Perrier

$2.50

Milk

$1.25

Apple Juice (no free refill)

$1.25

TUM-E Yummies

$1.25

Club soda

$1.75

Beer

Singha

$3.00

Chang

$3.00

Sapporo

$3.00

Kirin

$3.00

Kirin Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Michelob Light

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.50

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai (187ml)

$5.00

Nigori unfiltered (300ml)

$11.00

Sho Chiku Bai Mio sparkling

$11.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$9.00

Hana Fuji Apple

$9.00