Sushi Siam 🎊Use promo code “BOGO” followed by number of roll for free. Ex “BOGO1” is buy 1 get 1 , not valid through for third-party
No reviews yet
928 Gateway Commons Cir
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sushi Rolls “BOGO” follow by number roll for free. Ex. BOGO1
Alaska
crab, shrimp, fish roe, tempura flake & mayo
Avocado Roll
Bagel
deep fried, fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sweet Sauce
Bangkok
spicy tuna, avocado, carrot inside, topped with escolar, black tobiko and spicy mayo
Banzai
scallop, salmon, eel, cucumber, sweet sauce, avocado and sesame seed
Beautiful
tempura shrimp and avocado, toped with tuna spicy mayo, black and red tobiko
Big Five
yellow tail, escolar, white fish, avocado top with salmon, tuna, masago and scallion.
Big Island
spicy tuna, cucumber, top with avocado, masago, spicy mayo, sweet sauce and tempura flake
Big Kahuna
lobster salad, crab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese & green onion & sesame seeds
Boston
soy bean wrap with tempura shrimp, deep fried crab, mayo and sesame seeds
California Roll
Captain Nemo
soy bean wrap with tempura shrimp, crab stick, shrimp, cucumber, tamago and scallion
Caribbean
soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, fish roe, spicy mayo and green Onion
Carolina Snow
shrimp, avocado, crab stick, fish roe, tempura flake and mayo
Caterpillar
salmon baked, cucumber, seaweed salad, toped with avocado, sesame seeds and tempura flake
Crab Stick Roll
Crazy Girl
eel, avocado, seaweed salad, crab stick, spicy mayo, topped with sweet sauce, fish roe and scallion
Crunchy Special
crab salad, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, corn flake, crab stick, eel sauce & fried onion
Cucumber Roll
Deep Ocean
spicy tuna and avocado, tempura batter fried with spicy mayo, sweet sauce, green onion
Dynamite
crab stick, shrimp, fish roe, spicy mayo and tempura crispy
Eel Roll
Escolar Roll
Firework
crab, cream cheese, avocado, Jalapeño, pepper powder, spicy mayo, sweet sauce
Five star
spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, lobster salad, soy wrap
Florida
shrimp tempura, fish roe, avocado, top with escolar, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flake
Futo Maki
crab, egg, cucumber, eel, green onion
Geisha
tuna, salmon, escolar, yellow tail, avocado, fish roe and scallion
Green Dragon
tempura shrimp, fish roe, spicy mayo, topped with avocado, eel sauce and tobiko
Hawaiian
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with tuna and bake Jalapeño, spicy mayo and hot sauce
Hot Roe
tempura shrimp, crab stick, spicy mayo, rolled with salmon, topped with strawberry slices and tobiko
Hurricane
crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, scallion and fish roe
Kanisu
kani, avocado, masago and scallions wrapped in cucumber
Lobster
lobster tempura, lobster salad. cream cheese, scallion, crab stick, avocado spicy mayo & eel sauce with red and black tobiko
New York
spicy tuna, cucumber inside scallop, sweet sauce, top spicy mayo, & hot sauce, strawberry
Octopus Roll
Omakase
tuna, salmon, cream cheese, topped with eel, tobiko, salmon roe and scallion
Omami
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, smoke salmon baked, wasabi, eel sauce and red tobiko baked
Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, onion, sesame seed
Rainbow
salmon, tuna, carb stick, avocado, cucumber, yellow tail and shrimp
Red Bull
top tuna, avocado, mayo, eel sauce, inside spicy crab, cucumber, tempura flake
Rock N' Roll
crab stick, tempura shrimp, avocado, salmon, spicy mayo, baked, topped sweet sauce, scallion and tobiko
Saba Roll
Salmon roll
Sashimi
tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail, carrot, wrapped with cucumber slice
Shrimp Tempura
shrimp tempura, fish roe, mayo, sesame seeds outside
Smoked Salmon Roll
Spicy Crab
crab, cucumber, tempura flakes, masago and spicy sauce
Spicy Scallop
scallop, cucumber, tempura flakes, masago and spicy sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna wrap
rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, spicy tuna, carrot with spicy mayo and avocado
Spider
tempura soft shell crab, avocado, fish roe, cucumber, lettuce, scallion, sweet sauce and spicy mayo
Sunrise
cream cheese, crab, avocado, fish roe, special sauce with scallop, shrimp, green onion
Sushi Siam
crab, avocado, cucumber deep fried spicy crab, fish roe, green onion, eel sauce, tempura flake
Susuki900
salmon, eel, avocado, crab, green onion, deep fried & served with a ponzu & eel sauce
Sweet Dragon
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, fish roe, eel sauce, avocado and eel
Tokyo
tempura shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado, wasabi sauce, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Tempura 2
crab, shrimp, chef's choice of fish and avocado, batter fried, wrapped in rice, top spicy mayo, eel sauce
Tuna Ecstasy
crab, avocado, cucumber, mix seafood top tuna, scallop, spicy mayo, green onion
Tuna Roll
Tuna Tataki Roll
Tunagi
crab stick, avocado, eel, topped with tuna, yum sauce and masago
Ultimate Chili
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, mayo, tempura crispy, eel sauce and tobiko
Vegetable Roll
Victoria Secret
cream cheese, tempura shrimp, lettuce, topped with fresh salmon, scallion, spicy mayo, fish roe and eel sauce
Volcano
crab stick, cream cheese, avocado, fish roe with special cream sauce
White Dragon
Escolar, yellowtail, inside crab, cucumber, avocado
White Fish Roll
Wolf Pack
white fish, avocado, cucumber, top with seaweed salad, & tuna, sesame seeds
Yellow Tail Roll
Yum Yum
shrimp, crab stick, cucumber, bake salmon, topped with sweet sauce, spicy mayo
Yummy
fried lobster, cucumber, fish roe, spicy mayo tempura shrimp, crab stick, eel sauce & scallion
Entrees
Mixed vegetables
Broccoli, carrots, onion, cabbage & zucchini.
Fresh Ginger shreds
Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots
Duck Ginger
Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots
Salmon Ginger
Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots
Thai Cashew Nut
Stir-fried with carrot, onions, scallions and bell pepper.
Garlic Sauce
On a bed of mix vegetable (cabbage, broccoli, carrots)
Soft Shell Crab Garlic
Soft Shell Crab on a bed of mix vegetable (cabbage, broccoli, carrots)
Thai Spicy Basil
Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.
Duck Spicy Basil
Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.
Soft Shell Crab Basil
Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.
Salmon Basil
Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.
Flounder Basil
Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.
Thai Sweet & Sour
With sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper.
Broccoli & Mushroom with Oyster
Broccoli and mushroom sautéed with oyster sauce.
Spicy Thai Eggplant
Stir fried eggplant, onion, basil and bell pepper with soy bean paste sauce
Peanut Lover
Stir-fried with peanut sauce over broccoli and spinach
Hibachi
Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)
Teriyaki
Served with teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables.
Tempura
Lightly battered and deep fried with assorted vegetables.
Fried Rice and Noodles Dishes
House Fried Rice
Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with onions, basil leaves, chili, scallions and bell pepper.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, curry powder, raisins, onions, cashew nuts and scallion
Pad Thai Noodle
Most popular noodle dish. Rice noodle, egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallions.
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Stir-fried rice noodle, broccoli, carrots, onion, bell pepper and basil (Wild Noodle — Optional)
Hai Lum
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts and scallions.
See Ew
Stir-fried wide noodle with egg and broccoli in black sweet soy sauce
Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle)
Bean threads stir-fried with onion, mushrooms, carrots, scallions and egg
Lad Na
Thai style wide noodle in warm gravy sauce with broccoli, carrot and mushrooms (Lad Na with crispy egg noodle — add $1)
Lomein Noodle
Stir-fried with onion, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bean sprout and scallion
Duck Kee Mao
Stir-fried Duck with wide noodle, broccoli, carrots, onions, hell peppers, basil and chili
Starters
Spring Roll
Three Homemade vegetarian fried spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce
Summer Roll
Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, noodles and avocado wrapped in rice shells. Served with our homemade sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Crab Wonton
Crispy fried wonton filled with imitation crab, carrots & cream cheese. Served with plum sauce
Edamame
Steamed soybeans with light sea salt
Satay
Grilled skewered chicken marinated in Thai spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
GYOZA steamed
Savory steamed or fried dumplings filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms & bamboo. Served with citrus soy dipping sauce
GYOZA Fried
Pot Stickers
Savory dumplings served with homemade curry sauce
Shrimp in Blanket
Five shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin, deep-fried. Served with plum sauce
Golden Triangle
Yummy tofu fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered deep fried calamari. Served with sweet chili sauce
Thai Dumplings
Steam dumplings filled with ground pork, water chestnuts, mushrooms and carrot. Served with soy dipping sauce
Fried sweet potato
Yummy fried sweet potato. Served with plum sauce
Takoyaki
Five ball of diced octopus topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Yellow Tail Chin
Fried yellow Tail chin with ponzu sauce
Yellow Tail Chin/ Basil Sauce
Fried yellow Tail chin with basil sauce
Sushi Siam sampler
A little bit of appetizer: 2 spring roll, 2 shrimp in blanket, 2 crab wonton, 1 steam gyoza and 1 fried gyoza.
Seaweed Salad
Chilled and marinated Seaweed sprinkled with sesame seed
Ika Sansai
Chilled and marinated squid salad
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad
(or Salmon) Tuna, avocado & cucumber with spicy sauce
Spicy Octopus Salad
Octopus and cucumber with spicy sauce
Spicy Escolar and Tuna Salad
Escolar, Tuna, avocado and cucumber with spicy sauce Spicy
Spicy Escolar Salad
Escolar, avocado and cucumber with spicy sauce Spicy
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna topped with ponzu sauce and scallions
Yellow Tail Jalapeño
Yellow Tail with jalapeño, scallion and ponzu sauce
Dynamite Appetizer
Baked mixed seafood with japanese mayo
Dynamite Mussels
Baked New Zealand green Mussels with japanese mayo
Salad
House salad
Fresh greens with ginger dressing
Japanese salad
Shrimp, crab, avocado, cucumber & lettuce
Yum Beef
Grilled beef sliced & dressed with lime juice dressing, red onions, cucumber, tomato, scallions, cilantro, chili & ground roasted rice Yum Roasted
Yum Roasted Duck
Roasted duck sliced & dressed with lime juice dressing, chili, red onion, ginger, pineapple, cucumber, tomato, scallions, cilantro
Yum Shrimp
Shrimp with chopped lemongrass, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion & chilies in lime juice dressing
Yum Talay (seafood Salad)
Shrimp, squid, mussels with chopped lemongrass, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion and chilies in lime juice dressing
Soup
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed & scallions
Tom Yum soup
Fresh white mushroom, onion, bell pepper in spicy lime juice and lemongrass broth
Wonton Soup
Pork wonton in clear broth
Tom Ka Soup
Fresh white mushroom, coconut milk, onion, bell pepper in spicy lime juice and galangal flavored broth.
Noodle Soup
Thai Curry
Red Curry
With bamboo shoot, bell pepper, coconut milk and basil leaves.
Yellow Curry
With potatoes, bell pepper, coconut milk & onion.
Green Curry
With bamboo shoot, green beans, coconut milk and bell pepper.
Panang Curry
Creamy style curry with coconut milk green bean and carrot.
Masaman Curry
With potatoes, carrot, onion, coconut milk and cashew nuts.
Duck Panang Curry
Creamy peanut sauce style curry with coconut milk, green bean and carrots
Salmon Panang Curry
Creamy peanut sauce style curry with coconut milk, green bean and carrots
Pineapple Curry Duck
Crispy duck, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, pine apple & basil in home made curry
Soft Shell Crab in Curry Sauce
Crispy soft shell crab with bell pepper, carrot, onion, scallion & egg in homemade curry
2pc Sushi/3pc Sashimi
Ikura : Salmon Roe
Tobiko : Flying Fish Roe
5/6
Masago: Smelt Fish Roe
5/6
Tamago : Japanese Omelet
3.50/4.50
Maguro : Tuna
4/5
Tako : Octopus
Ika : Squid
3.50/4.50
Saka : Salmon
4/5
Shiromi : White Fish
4/5
Ebi : Boiled Shrimp
4/5
Kanikama : Crab Stick
3.50/4.50
Hamachi : Yellow Tail
4/5
Saba : Mackerel
3.50/4.50
Butter Fish : Escolar
4.50/5.50
Unagi : Smoked Freshwater Eel
4.50/5.50
Ama Ebi : Sweet Shrimp
Hotategai : Scallop
4.50/5.50
Smoked Salmon
4/5
Combo Sushi/Sashimi
Sushi Regular Dinner
California roll and 7 pieces of nigiri
Sushi Deluxe Dinner
Shrimp tempura Roll and 9 pieces of nigiri
Roll Combo
California roll, Tuna roll and salmon roll
Sushi and Sashimi Dinner
California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi
Sashimi Combo Dinner
15 pieces of sashimi served with sushi rice
Salmon Lover
4 pieces of nigiri and 6 pieces of sashimi
Chirashi
A variety of sashimi arranged sushi rice
Unagi Don
Eel lover's favorite. Eel lightly fried & pickled served on top of a bed of sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds topped with eel sauce
Sushi for Two
14 nigiri California Roll and Spider Roll
Salmon Poke Bowls
Salmon, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice
Tuna Poke Bowls
Tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice
Salmon & Tuna Poke Bowls
Salmon, Tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice
Spicy Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum Thai)
Kids
KID Chicken Pad Thai
Traditional Thai stir-fried rice noodle with egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallion
KID Chicken Teriyaki
Served with teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables
KID Chicken Fried Rice
Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea and carrot
KID Chicken Hibachi
Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)
KID Grilled Chicken SATAY & Rice
Grilled skewered chicken marinated in Thai spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
KID Chicken Tempura
Lightly battered and deep fried with assorted vegetables.
KID Chicken Lo Mein
Stir-fried with onion, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bean spout and scallion
KID Sweet & Sour Chicken
Chicken with sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper
KID Chicken Nuggets
KID Mac & Cheese
Side & Sauce
Eel Sauce
Spicy Mayo
White Sauce
Ginger sauce
Soy sauce
Soy sauce Low sodium
Soy sauce gluten free
Ginger dressing
Peanut sauce
Sriracha sauce
Ginger Pickle
Wasabi
Steamed White Rice
Fire rice Side order
Steamed Brown Rice
Steamed Rice
Steamed Rice Noodles
Steamed Ramen Noodle
Steamed Udon Noodles
Steamed Vegetables
Sticky Rice
Sushi Rice
Curry sauce (8oz.)
Other Sauce
Potsticker sauce
Spring rolls sauce
Summa roll sauce
Crab wonton sauce
Gyoza sauce
Dessert
DRINK
Beer
Sake
White Wine
GL Chardonnay
BTL Chardonnay
GL Pinot Grigio
BTL Pinot Grigio
GL White Zinfandel
BTL White ZInfandel
GL Allure Moscato
GL Urban Riesling
BTL Urban Riesling
GL Fat Bastard Chardonnay
BTL Fat Bastard Chardonnay
GL Monkey Bay
BTL Monkey Bay
GL Montevina Pinot Grigio
BTL Montevina Pinot Grigio
Red Wine
GL Merlot
BTL Merlot
GL Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Noir
BTL Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Noir
GL Kenwood Yulupa Merlot
BTL Kenwood Yulupa Merlot
GL Ironstone Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Ironstone Cabernet Sauvignon
