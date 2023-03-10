Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Squad 2065 e 2100 s, Sugarhouse UT

No reviews yet

2065 2100 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Popular Items

Umami Street Fries
Kama Sutra
Miso Soup

Umami Street Fries

$9.00

Crispy street fries tossed in our sticky umami sauce, house furikake seasoning, and served with our specialty aiolis

Gyoza (potstickers)

$6.00

Lightly fried, pork and veggie filled gyoza, laid on a light bed of shredded cabbage. Ponzu sauce or sweet chili sauce

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

seaweed with sesame and ponzu dressing

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00
Loaded Inari Boats

$7.00

Lightly fried & sweet tofu pouches, stuffed with perfectly seasoned sushi rice, spicy crab salad, sour apple, ponzu, sweet shoyu, umami flakes

Miso Soup

$5.00

House-made, small-batch authentic Dashi broth, white miso, wakame seaweed, scallions & tofu. **Spicy Miso Soup- includes an addition of light chili sauce and thinly slice jalapenos for a perfect amount of flavor and spice!

Nigiri | Sashimi

Nigiri (2pc)

Salmon Nigiri 2pc

$6.00
Beet-cured Smoked Salmon Nigiri 2pc

$7.00
Tuna Nigiri 2pc

$8.00

Sashimi (3pc)

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00
Salmon Sashimi

$12.00
Beet-cured Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$13.00
Cajun-seared Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Signature Maki

Signature Rolls

Tempura Shrimp

$10.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, house spicy truffle aioli, sweet shoyu

Fire Dragon

$12.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, fresh tuna mixed in our special spicy sauce, sweet shoyu, hot Cheeto flakes **Like to live on the edge?? - add our delicious house Habanero dipping sauce!

Mr. Miyagi

$14.00

Salmon, avocado, lemon, whipped cream cheese, cucumber, spicy crab, sweet shoyu, ponzu, umami flakes

Munchies Roll

$15.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber, fresh cubed tuna, and salmon bruléed in spicy truffle aioli, brown sugar, and scallions, then finished with sweet shoyu, and hot Cheeto flakes

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, salmon, lemon, Yuzu aioli

Atomic Philly

$11.00

Crab, avocado, whipped cream cheese, jalapeno, beet cured smoked salmon, and green onion

Mr. Worldwide

$15.00

Fresh tuna, cilantro, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, lime, jalapeno, ponzu, sweet shoyu, umami flakes

Cap'n Crunch

$10.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber, umami flakes, truffle spicy aioli, sweet shoyu

Borracho Roll

$14.00

Deep Fried Roll- Fresh cubed tuna mixed with our special spicy sauce, inari, cucumber, cream cheese, jalapeno, green onion, tempura dipped, torched spicy aioli, sweet shoyu, hot Cheeto flakes, cilantro and lime wedge

Vegas Roll

$13.00

Deep Fried Roll- fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tempura dipped with spicy truffle aioli and sweet shoyu sauces

Twisted Pickle

$11.00

Deep Fried Roll- crunchy dill pickle, avocado, cream cheese, tempura dipped, topped with spicy Jalapeno Ranch aioli, and savory bacon crumbles

California Roll

$10.00

crab, cucumber, avocado

Salmon Skin Roll

$12.00

Crispy fried salmon skin, creamy avocado, cucumber, spicy truffle aioli and sweet shoyu

Temaki (Handroll)

Temaki (Handroll)

$8.00

Hand rolled temaki

Chef Special 1.7

$17.00

Chef Special 2.0

$20.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

spicy tuna maki roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

cucumber maki

Puppy Maki Snack

FREE for Dogs! Get your puppy a healthy and free sushi snack every time you swing by. Just ask! Two simple ingredients: sushi rice and seaweed

Signature Vegan Rolls

Kama Sutra

$13.00

Tempura asparagus, avocado, vegan cream cheese, salt-roasted beet sashimi, yuzu mustard, fried shallot

Eden Roll

$12.00

Tempura sweet potato, bell pepper, avocado, cucumber, crisp lettuce, vegan spicy truffle aioli, sweet shoyu, wrapped in soy paper

Cali Crunch

$11.00

Creamy miso-chickpea, cucumber, avocado, vegan spicy truffle aioli, sweet shoyu, umami flakes

Sweet Potato

$11.00

Tempura sweet potato, avocado, vegan cream cheese, asparagus, vegan spicy truffle aioli, sweet shoyu, crunchy sweet potato flakes

Herbgasm

$15.00

Inari, bell pepper, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, lime, jalapeno, sweet shoyu, vegan spicy truffle aioli, umami flakes

Playgirl Roll

$15.00

Tempura sweet potato, cucumber, avocado, fish-free tuna sashimi, vegan spicy truffle aioli, sweet shoyu

Sin City

$13.00

fish-free tuna, vegan cream cheese, avocado, tempura dipped with truffle spicy aioli and sweet shoyu

Yumi Dynamite

$15.00

Creamy miso-chickpea, avocado, cucumber, tempura sweet potato, fish-free tuna deliciously bruléed in our vegan spicy truffle aioli, sweet shoyu, scallion, umami flakes

Twisted Pickle

$11.00

crunchy dill pickle, avocado, vegan cream cheese, tempura dipped, topped with spicy truffle aioli, sweet shoyu, and savory fried shallot

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

cucumber

Avocado Roll

$7.00
Vegan Temaki (handroll)

$8.00

Umami Bowls

Regular Bowls

Tokyo Bay Bowl

$15.00

Fresh cubed tuna and salmon, house Lava sauce, cilantro, shaved white onion, house cilantro-mint vinaigrette, umami flakes

Japanese Fried Chicken Bowl (Kaarage)

$14.00

Juicy chicken thigh perfectly fried laid on a bed of fresh sushi rice, cabbage mix, Japanese pickled cucumbers, house Kaarage sauce, scallion, cilantro and lemon wedge

Tempura Shrimp Bowl w/ Potstickers

$14.00

Crispy fried tempura shrimp and gyoza potstickers, laid on a bed of fresh sushi rice, cabbage mix, Japanese pickled cucumber salad, house Kaarage sauce, scallion, cilantro and lemon wedge

Vegan / Vegetarian Bowls

Veggie Cartel Bowl

$15.00

Fish-free tuna tossed in our house lava sauce, laid on a bed a fresh sushi rice, cabbage mix, Japanes pickled cucumber salad, scallion, cilantro vinaigrette and a Nori tostada chip

Dessert- Premium Mochi

Premium Mochi

Mochi Flight Box (4pc.set)

$12.00

Share with your friends, family or keep them for yourself! Choose up to 4 different flavors or let our chef pick their favorites. (Also makes a great gift idea)

Vanilla Chip (gf)

$3.50

Balinese vanilla enhanced with semi-sweet chocolate chips create an elevated take on the classic vanilla ice cream.

Acai Chocolate Crunch (gf)(v)(v)

$3.50

Tangy acai berry puree is blended with coconut cream, oat milk and delightfully crunchy cacao nibs.

Cake Batter

$3.50

Classic flavors of vanilla and sugar mixed to perfection - creating a mochi that is simply delicious and keeps you coming back for more. Gluten-free

Salted Caramel (gf)

$3.50

Salted caramel ice cream is infused with cracked caramel candy to enhance the sweet and savory aspects of caramel.

Chocolate Hazlenut (gf)(v)

$3.50

Rich and velvety dark chocolate, finishing with subtle notes of aromatic hazelnut; an elevated, indulgent experience.

Matcha Green Tea (gf)(v)

$3.50

Ceremonial grade Japanese matcha powder provides a refined taste and rich texture

Passion Fruit (gf)(v)

$3.50

Passion fruit puree mixed with rich coconut cream brings out the naturally sweet and tangy flavor with refreshing citrus and floral notes.

Mango (gf)(v)

$3.50

Creamy coconut base flavored with honey mango puree, creating a bold fruity flavor that is rich and refreshing.

Chocolate

$3.50

Dark chocolate creates a decadent, truffle-like experience.

Seoul Cookie

$3.50

Asian flavors of Seoul with a creamy blend of cinnamon cookie dough. Perfectly delicious.

Espresso

$3.50

Smooth and full-bodied espresso ice cream is aromatic and slightly bitter - a coffee lover’s dream.

Strawberry (gf)

$3.50

Strawberry puree brings out the vibrant sweetness of the berries.

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Layers of vanilla pudding, soft cookies and ripe bananas delight in every bite.

Coconut (gf)(v)

$3.50

Decadent coconut cream enhanced with toasted coconut shavings, adding depth and a chewy texture.

Ube (gf)

$3.50

Ube purple sweet potato is velvety with hints of malt and a comforting buttery sweetness

Boba Tea

$3.50

Chewy boba mochi surrounds floral jasmine ice cream, a twist on a bubble milk tea favorite.

Habanero Chocolate

$3.50

Dark and rich chocolate melts in your mouth, accentuated by the heat of the habanero

Drinks

Sustainable Water

$2.00
Soda- cans

$2.00
Kombucha

$5.00

Probiotic fermented sparkling tea beverage

Monster Energy

$4.00

Powerade

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

20oz Soda

$4.00
Japanese Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Small batch, house-made miso hot chocolate!

Brewed Green Tea

$3.00

Fresh brew green tea

Hot Green Tea Latte

$3.50

fresh brew green tea topped with oatmilk

Merch

Sooshi Swag

Sushi Ninja Plushie

$19.00

SS - Soft memory foam, sensory fidget plushie

Bamboo Chopsticks

$12.00

Premium Sushi Squad Bamboo Chopstick set Sooshi & Chill Sushi is cheaper than therapy

SS Mercy Bag

$5.00

Drawstring Sportspack- one large compartment and one zippered compartment. made with headphone/earbud grommet to conceal your tunes!

SS Hat

$29.00

Premium cap with black leather Squad emblem Hustle Mode

SS Designer Tee Kanji

$39.00

Squad designer Kanji- soft Tee

SS Designer Tee Spine Etch

$39.00

Squad Designer soft tee- spine etch w/ rib logo

SS Designer Tee Welcome!

$39.00

Squad desginer soft tee- Irasshaimase! (Welcome)

SS Lanyard- Squad

$5.00

Sushi Squad lanyard

SS Lanyard- Mochi

$3.00

SS lanyard- Sushi Squad mochi character

SS Pen

$3.00

SS- soft touch, premium Stylus pen

Gift Cards

$5.00

Extras

Sauces

Habanero Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Truffle Mayo

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.75

Umami Fry Sauces

$0.75

Yuzu Mayo

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Yuzu Mustard

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Gluten-Free Soy Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hardcore street sushi, vegan sushi and Japanese Fusion. Fresh AF!

2065 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

