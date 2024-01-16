- Home
Sushi Thai Too - 25101 South Tamiami Trail - (239)-992-5600
No reviews yet
25101 South Tamiami Trail
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Lunch Specials
Thai
- L-Garlic Sauce$12.95
Sautéed with garlic sauce and black pepper on a bed of steamed vegetables
- L-Fresh Ginger Sauce$12.95
Sautéed with ginger, onions, bell peppers, pineapples, celery, mushrooms and scallions
- L-Sweet and Sour$12.95
Sautéed with sweet and sour sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, scallions, bell peppers and pineapples
- L-Basil Sauce$12.95
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, basil, green beans and thai fresh chili sauce
- L-Cashew Nuts$12.95
Sautéed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, carrots, onion and water chestnuts
- L-Broccoli$12.95
Sautéed with broccoli and oyster sauce
- L-Mixed Vegetables$12.95
Sautéed with mixed vegetables with brown sauce
- L-Clear Noodles$12.95
Sautéed clear noodles with onions, scallions, egg, tomatoes, baby corn, celery and mushrooms with brown sauce
- L-Massaman Curry$12.95
Potatoes, avocado, cashew nuts, onions, massaman curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- L-Red Curry$12.95
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, red curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- L-Green Curry$12.95
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, green curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- L-Panang Curry$12.95
Green beans, ground peanuts, bell peppers, panang curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- L-Volcano Sauce$12.95
On a bed of vegetables and chili sauce (chicken only)
- L-Fried Rice$12.95
Rice sautéed with carrots, peas, egg and brown sauce
- L-Pad Thai$12.95
Rice noodles sautéed with ground peanuts, egg, scallions and bean sprouts
Japanese Kitchen
Japanese Lunch Combinations
- L-Sushi Combo$17.95
California roll and 7 pieces of sushi. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- L-Sashimi Combo$17.95
12 pieces of sashimi. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- L-Su Sas Sunomono$17.95
6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces of sushi, half California roll and seafood sunomono. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- L-Hosomaki Combo$17.95
California roll, tekka roll and J.B. Roll. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- L-Su Sas Shrimp Tempura$18.95
6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces of sushi, half California roll and shrimp tempura. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- L-Su Sas Chicken Teriyaki$17.95
6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces of sushi, half California roll and chicken teriyaki. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- L-Su Sas Beef Teriyaki$17.95
6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces of sushi, half California roll and beef teriyaki. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- L-Shrimp Tempura and Chicken Teriyaki$17.95
- L-Shrimp Tempura and Beef Teriyaki$18.95
- L-Vegetable Combo$16.95
Vegetables roll, vegetable hand roll and 5 pieces of vegetable sushi
Thai Set
Full Menu
Thai Appetizers
- Thai Spring Roll$7.95
Deep-fried fresh white cabbage, carrots and celery with plum sauce
- Soft Spring Roll$12.95
None-fried roll with shrimp, krab, tamago, campao, cucumber, and spring mix wrapped with thin rice paper
- Chicken Satay$12.95
Chicken marinated and grilled with coconut milk and yellow curry served with plum sauce and peanut sauce
- Beef Satay$12.95
Beef marinated and grilled with coconut milk and yellow curry served with plum sauce and peanut sauce
- Firecracker Shrimp$12.95
Golden wrapped shrimp and plum sauce
- Jumping Shrimp$13.95
Cooked shrimp dressed with lemon grass, onions, hot pepper and lime juice served on a bed of green salad
- Jumping Squid$13.95
Cooked squid dressed with lemon grass, onions, hot pepper and lime juice served on a bed of green salad
- Jumping Seafood$15.95
Cooked mixed seafood dressed with lemon grass, onions, hot pepper and lime juice served on a bed of green salad
- Spicy Beef Salad$14.95
Tender slices of grilled beef, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and cilantro dressed with chili lime sauce served on a bed of crisp lettuce
- Lab Kai$12.95
Minced chicken mixed with lime juice and Thai herbs served on a bed of crisp lettuce
- Nam Tok$14.95
Tender slices of grilled beef, lime juice, scallion and Thai herbs served on a bed of crisp lettuce
- Krab Rangoon$9.95
Deep-fried wontons, filled with cream cheese, imitation krab, and scallion
- Papaya Salad$14.95
Slightly tangy green papaya deliciously balanced with red chili pepper, ground peanuts, fresh shrimp, and sweet plum sugar
- Crispy Duck Salad$18.95
Deep-fried crispy duck with tomato, cucumber, onion, cashew nuts, pineapple and cilantro drizzled with chili lime sauce on bed of lettuce
Thai Soup
- Wonton Soup$7.95
Homestyle wontons (chicken & shrimp) with bean sprouts and snow peas
- Tom Yum Chicken$7.95
- Tom Yum Vegetable Soup$7.95
- Tom Yum Shrimp Soup$8.95
- Tom Yum Seafood$9.95
- Tom Yum Steamed Tofu$7.95
- Tom Kha Chicken Soup$8.95
- Tom Kha Vegetable Soup$8.95
- Tom Kha Shrimp Soup$9.95
- Tom Kha Seafood$10.95
- Tom Kha Steamed Tofu$8.95
Thai Sautéed Favorites
- Garlic Sauce$17.95
Sautéed with garlic sauce and black pepper on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Fresh Ginger Sauce$17.95
Sautéed with ginger, onions, bell peppers, pineapples, celery, mushrooms and scallions
- Sweet and Sour Sauce$17.95
Sautéed with sweet and sour sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, scallions, bell peppers and pineapples
- Basil Sauce$17.95
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, basil, green beans and Thai fresh chili sauce
- Cashew Nuts$17.95
Sautéed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, carrots, onion and water chestnuts
- Broccoli$17.95
Sautéed with broccoli and oyster sauce
- Mixed Vegetables$17.95
Sautéed with mixed vegetables and brown sauce
- Clear Noodles$17.95
Sautéed clear noodles with onions, scallions, egg, tomatoes, baby corn, celery and mushrooms with brown sauce
Thai Curry Favorites
- Massaman Curry$20.95
Potatoes, avocado, cashew nuts, onions, curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- Red Curry$20.95
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, red curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- Green Curry$20.95
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, green curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- Panang Curry$20.95
Green beans, ground peanuts, bell peppers, panang curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- Pineapple Curry$22.95
Thai Specialties
- Volcano Sauce$25.95
On a bed of vegetables and chili sauce
- Garlic Sauce*$25.95
Sautéed with garlic sauce and black pepper on a bed of steamed vegetables
- Fresh Ginger Sauce*$25.95
Sautéed with ginger, onions, bell peppers, pineapples, celery, mushrooms and scallions
- Sweet and Sour$25.95
Sautéed with sweet and sour sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, scallions, bell peppers and pineapples
- Basil Sauce*$25.95
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, basil, green beans and chili sauce
- Massaman Curry*$25.95
Potatoes, avocado, cashew nuts, onions, curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- Red Curry*$25.95
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, red curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- Green Curry*$25.95
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, green curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- Panang Curry*$25.95
Green beans, ground peanuts, bell peppers, panang curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
- Pineapple Curry$25.95
Pineapples, bell peppers, basil, tomatoes, red curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk
Thai Homestyle Specialties
- Chicken Volcano Sauce$23.95
On a bed of vegetables and chili sauce
- Special Connection$25.95
Chicken, shrimp, mixed vegetables, cashew nuts and Thai chili paste
- Swimming Angel$25.95
Chicken and shrimp topped with peanut sauce on a bed of steamed broccoli and tomatoes
- Salmon Cashew Nuts$28.95
Grilled salmon sautéed with ginger, bell peppers, baby corn, peas, carrots, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, and onion
Thai Rice & Noodles
- Pad Thai Vegetable*$17.95
- Pad Thai Chicken*$18.95
- Pad Thai Pork*$18.95
- Pad Thai Fried Tofu*$18.95
- Pad Thai StTofu*$18.95
- Pad Thai Beef*$19.95
- Pad Thai Shrimp*$20.95
- Pad Thai Combination$22.95
With chicken, beef, pork and shrimp
- Pad Thai Duck$28.95
- Pad Thai Mixed Seafood*$34.95
- Pad Thai No Meat$17.95
- Fried Rice Vegetables$16.95
- Fried Rice Chicken$17.95
- Fried Rice Pork$17.95
- Fried Rice Fr Tofu$17.95
- Fried Rice St Tofu$17.95
- Fried Rice Beef$18.95
- Fried Rice Shrimp$20.95
- Fried Rice Combination$21.95
With chicken, beef, pork and shrimp
- Fried Rice Mixed Seafood$34.95
- Fried Rice Lobster (2 pcs)$49.95
- Fried Rice Duck (Half)$28.95
- Fried Rice No Meat$16.95
- Pad Kee Mao Vegetable***$16.95
- Pad Kee Mao Chicken***$17.95
- Pad Kee Mao Pork***$17.95
- Pad Kee Mao Fr Tofu***$17.95
- Pad Kee Mao St Tofu***$17.95
- Pad Kee Mao Beef***$18.95
- Pad Kee Mao Shrimp***$20.95
- Pad Kee Mao Combination$21.95
With chicken, beef, pork and shrimp
- Pad Kee Mao Mixed Seafood***$34.95
- Pad See Eew Vegetable**$16.95
- Pad See Eew Chicken**$17.95
- Pad See Eew Pork**$17.95
- Pad See Eew Fried Tofu**$17.95
- Pad See Eew St Tofu**$17.95
- Pad See Eew Beef**$18.95
- Pad See Eew Shrimp**$20.95
- Pad See-Ew Combination$21.95
With chicken, beef, pork and shrimp
- Pad See Eew Mixed Seafood**$34.95
JPN Soup & Salad
Hot Appetizers (From Kitchen)
Cold Appetizers (From Sushi Bar)
- Kanisu$13.95
Krab, shrimp, avocado and masago wrapped with cucumber skin in tangy rice vinegar. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Sunomono$12.95
Choice of krab, shrimp, conch or octopus with cucumber in tangy rice vinegar. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Seafood Sunomono$14.95
Krab, shrimp, conch and octopus with cucumber in tangy rice vinegar. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Spicy Sauce$12.95
Choice of krab, shrimp, conch or octopus with cucumber in spicy sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Tunatataki$15.95
Seared on the outside and rare on the inside with scallions and ponzu sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Sesame Tuna$17.95
Seared tuna steak with sesame seeds in special sauce and wasabi cream. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Naruto Maki$17.95
Choice of salmon, tuna or escolar, with avocado, masago and wrapped with cucumber skin. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Tuna Tartar$18.95
Chopped tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, masago and wonton skin with homemade sauce
- Salmon Yuki$16.95
- Salmon&Tuna Yuki$21.95
Vegetables and Tofu
Japanese Rice & Noodles
- Vegetable Yakisoba$16.95
Sautéed mixed vegetables and egg noodles with special sauce
- Chicken Yakisoba$18.95
Sautéed mixed vegetables and egg noodles with special sauce
- Pork Yakisoba$18.95
Sautéed mixed vegetables and egg noodles with special sauce
- Beef Yakisoba$19.95
Sautéed mixed vegetables and egg noodles with special sauce
- Shrimp Yakisoba$20.95
Sautéed mixed vegetables and egg noodles with special sauce
- Kake Udon$16.95
Japanese udon noodles and mixed vegetables in hot tempura broth
- Chicken Udon$18.95
Chicken, udon noodles and mixed vegetables in hot tempura broth
- Beef Udon$19.95
Beef, udon noodles and mixed vegetables in hot tempura broth
- Tempura Udon$20.95
Shrimp tempura, udon noodles and mixed vegetables in hot tempura broth
- Seafood Udon$26.95
Mixed seafood, udon noodles and mixed vegetables in hot tempura broth
- Tekka Don$24.95
Tuna on sushi rice. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Unagi Don$30.95
Broiled eel on sushi rice with special sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Sake Don$24.95
Salmon on sushi rice. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Hamachi Don$27.95
Yellowtail on sushi rice. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
Sashimi Combo
- Sashimi Apt All Salmon$20.95
- Sashimi Apt All Tuna$20.95
- Sashimi Mori$32.95
Special chef selection of fish. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Chirashi$30.95
Variations of fish and sushi rice in an artful design. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
Roll & Hand Roll
- Avocado Roll$8.95
Avocado
- Hamachi Roll$8.95
Hamachi and scallions. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Kappa Roll$7.95
Cucumber and sesame seeds
- Krab Roll$8.95
Krab and sesame seeds
- Salmon Roll$8.95
Salmon and scallions. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Shrimp Roll$8.95
Shrimp and sesame seeds
- Tekka Roll$8.95
Tuna and scallions. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Beauty and the Beast Roll$16.95
Half roll of tuna and eel with scallions, avocado, asparagus, i/o with masago and sesame seeds. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Black Dragon Roll$19.95
Shrimp tempura roll with eel and avocado on top. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Boston Roll$11.95
Shrimp, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, scallions and mayo
- Caliente Roll$13.95
Deep-fried snapper, avocado, cucumber, masago and spicy mayo. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- California Eel Roll$15.95
California roll with eel on top. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Crazy Roll$14.95
Salmon skin, eel, asparagus, avocado, scallions, i/o with masago and sesame seeds. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Dragon Roll$15.95
Shrimp tempura roll with avocado on top. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Dynamite Roll$13.95
Mixed seafood, mushrooms, onions and mayonnaise
- Futomaki Roll$14.95
Krab, egg, asparagus, spinach, campao, cucumber and masago. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- J.B. Roll$11.95
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- J.B. Tempura Roll$12.95
Deep-fried J.B. Roll with special sauce
- Katsu Roll$14.95
Katsu roll deep-fried chicken, asparagus, avocado, scallions, i/o with masago, sesame seeds and special sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Kimchee Roll$13.95
Kimchee roll conch, spinach, asparagus, scallions, cucumber i/o with sesame seeds and spicy sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Kiss Roll$14.95
Escolar, tuna, avocado, scallions, asparagus, i/o with sesame seeds. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Mexican Roll$13.95
Shrimp tempura roll with spicy mayo. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Rainbow Roll$15.95
Rainbow of fish on California roll. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Red Dragon Roll$18.95
Shrimp tempura roll with tuna and avocado on top. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Salmon Avocado Roll$13.95
Salmon and avocado i/o with sesame seeds. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Salmon Skin Roll$11.95
Salmon skin, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds and special sauce
- Salmon Tempura Roll$14.95
Deep-fried roll of salmon, krab, asparagus and special sauce (no rice)
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.95
Shrimp tempura roll deep-fried jumbo shrimp, asparagus, avocado, scallions, i/o with masago, sesame seeds and special sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.95
Tuna, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds and spicy sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Spicy White Tuna Roll$11.95
- Spider Roll$17.95
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, scallions with masago and special sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Tuna Avocado Roll$13.95
Tuna and avocado i/o with sesame seeds. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Unagi Roll$18.95
Eel, cucumber, i/o with sesame seeds, special sauce and eel on top
- Veggie Roll$8.95
Assorted vegetables (cucumber, asparagus, campao, carrot, and spinach)
- Volcano Roll$15.95
California roll with dynamite on top. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Yellow Dragon Roll$18.95
Shrimp tempura roll with salmon and avocado on top. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Avocado Hand Roll$6.95
Avocado
- Boston Hand R$6.50
Shrimp, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, scallions and mayo
- Caliente Hand R$7.95
Deep fried snapper, avocado, cucumber, masago and spicy mayo
- California Hand R$6.95
Krab, cucumber, avocado with masago and sesame seeds
- Dynamite Hand R$6.95
Mixed seafood, mushrooms, onions, mayonnaise
- Hamachi Hand Roll$6.95
Hamachi and scallions
- J.B. Hand R$6.95
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions
- Kappa Hand Roll$5.95
Cucumber and sesame seeds
- Kimchee Hand R$7.95
Conch, spinach, asparagus, scallions, cucumbers, sesame seeds and spicy sauce
- Krab Hand Roll$6.95
Krab and sesame seeds
- Salmon Hand Roll$6.95
Salmon and scallions
- Salmon Skin Hand R$6.50
Salmon skin, scallions, sesame seeds and special sauce
- Shrimp Hand Roll$6.95
Shrimp and sesame seeds
- Shrimp Tempura Hand R$7.95
Deep fried jumbo shrimp, asparagus, avocado, scallions, masago and sesame seeds
- Spicy Tuna Hand R$6.95
Tuna, scallions with sesame seeds and spicy sauce
- Spider Hand R$17.95
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, scallions, masago and special sauce
- Tanzana Hand R$7.95
Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, scallions with sesame seeds
- Tekka Hand Roll$6.95
Tuna and scallions
- Unagi Hand R$7.95
Eel, cucumber, seasame seeds and special sauce
- Veggie Hand R$5.95
Cucumber, asparagus, campao, carrot, spinach
Su/Sas/ Combos
- Sushi, Sashimi, and Shrimp Tempura$30.95
3 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, 1 California roll and shrimp tempura. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Sushi, Sashimi and Chicken Teriyaki$27.95
3 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, 1 California roll and chicken teriyaki. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Sushi, Sashimi and Beef Teriyaki$28.95
3 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, 1 California roll and beef teriyaki. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish and/or meats may be dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Shrimp Tempura and Chicken Teriyaki$26.95
- Shrimp Tempura and Beef Teriyaki$28.95
Kid Menu
Side Orders
Dessert
Specials Menu
Sushi
- Big Daddy Roll$18.95
Salmon, tuna, white tuna, krab, asparagus, scallions, cream cheese, and masago. Deep fried and served with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
- Delicious Salad$17.95
Fresh yellow fin tuna, bean sprouts, asparagus, cucumbers, avocado and tempura flakes with spicy mayo and sprinkled masago
- Dragon Dynasty Roll$19.95
Shrimp tempura roll topped with baked mix seafood served with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Floridian Roll$19.95
Tuna, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, and sesame seeds topped with lightly fried eel and with masago. Served with our special sweet sauce and spicy mayo. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your
- Half-of-the-Tail Lobster Roll$21.95
Lobster tempura, asparagus, sesame seeds, and scallions with masago topped with thinly sliced avocado. Served with spicy mayo and special sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Hamachi Jalapeno$18.95
- Japanese Ceviche$18.95
Tossed conch, octopus, shrimp, kani, salmon, tuna, and white fish with cilantro, onions, cucumber, jalapeño, and delicious homemade ceviche sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Jumping Jalapeños$16.95
Fresh fried jalapeños stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Krab Salad$15.95
Organic spring mix, cucumber, avocado, krab, tamago, masago, sesame seeds, and tempura flakes with yum-yum sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Lava Drop Roll$18.95
- Oceanic Roll$18.95
Tuna, salmon, white tuna, japanese BBQ squash, and yellowtail on top avocado and tobiko with miso cream sauce
- Plantain Roll$18.95
Shrimp tempura roll, cream cheese topped with baked plantain served with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Rainbow Dragon Roll$18.95
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, scallion, sesame seeds topped with rainbow fishes. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Salmon Skin Salad$13.95
Crispy salmon skin with spring mix and homemade special sauce
- Sassy Roll$17.95
Kani, tamago, cucumber, avocado, masago on top with salmon, and ikura with Japanese mayo. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Snow White Roll$20.95
Tempura style eel, avocado, cream cheese, and tamago topped with a special crunchy krab salad mixed with spicy mayo
- Spicy Girl Roll$21.95
Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, and jalapeños served with spicy ponzu sauce on the side. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Spicy Scallop Roll$18.95
Scallop mixed with spicy mayo, masago and sesame seeds on top half of salmon, half of tuna and avocado
- Tiger Dragon Roll$18.95
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, topped with avocado, shrimp, and red tobiko. Consumption of raw seafood, shellfish, and/or meats, maybe dangerous to your health. Consume at your own risk
- Tuna Empire$17.95
Fresh yellowfin tuna and cream cheese deep-fried and topped with chopped tuna mixed with japanese butter flakes, sesame oil, avocado, masago, and spicy mayo
- Universe Roll$19.95
Choice of Cooked shrimp or krab meat (immitation krab), masago, scallions, and tempura flakes mixed with homemade sauce. Topped with a flavorful smoked salmon, avocado and sprinkled red tobiko.
Noodle
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Sushi-Thai of Naples is the most famous Japanese-Thai restaurant featuring renown chef Sathit (Todd) Boonyavairoj and his wife Torong. They have brought in a team of sushi chefs to add yet another dimension to your dining experience.
25101 South Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134