- Home
- /
- North Liberty
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Sushiya - North Liberty
Sushiya North Liberty
324 Reviews
$$
745 Community Dr Ste A
North Liberty, IA 52317
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Japanese Bento Box (no fruit)
L1. Chicken Teriyaki Box
Chicken teriyaki served with a veggie egg roll, steamed rice and salad 照烧鸡肉便当
L2. Sashimi Box (raw)
7pcs of sashimi, one California roll, edamame & salad 生鱼片便当
L3. Sushi Box (raw)
one California roll, 3 pcs of nigiri, tempura & salad 寿司便当
L4. Vegetable Box
one veggie sushi roll, one tofu pocket, one veggie egg roll, & salad 素食便当
L5. Kid Meal Box
half of California roll, one tofu pocket, chicken teriyaki served with steamed rice & salad 儿童便当
Japanese Combo
L6. California Combo (raw)
one California roll, and 5 pcs of nigiri: tuna, salmon, red snapper, shrimp & squid 加州寿司套歺
L7. Philadelphia Combo (raw)
one Philly roll and 5 pcs of nigiri: tuna, salmon, red snapper, shrimp & surf clam 费城寿司套歺
L8. Salmon Skin Combo
one salmon skin roll and 5 pcs of nigiri: Imitation crabmeat, avocado, shrimp, eel & Japanese egg cake 三文鱼皮寿司套歺
L9. Vegetable Combo
one cucumber roll, one avocado roll, one tofu pocket & one Japanese egg cake nigiri 蔬菜寿司套歺
L10. Tonkatsu
breaded deep fried pork cutlet served with Tonkatsu sauce, veggie & steamed rice日式炸猪排饭
L11. Yaki Soba (thin noodles)
Stir-fried Japanese wheat noodles 日式炒面
L11. Yaki Udon (thick noodles)
Stir-fried Japanese wheat noodles 日式炒乌冬面
L12. Zaru Soba
Cold buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce & sides of sesame seeds, scallions & wasabi 日式凉面
L13. Katsu Don
breaded deep-fried pork cutlet stewed with Japanese fish-based sauce over steamed rice topped with an egg, onion and scallions 猪排盖饭
L14. Oyako Don
chicken stewed with Japanese fish-based sauce over steamed rice topped with an egg, onion & scallions 鸡肉盖饭
L15. Unagi Don
Grilled fresh-water eel over steamed rice with Japanese pickled radish and sesame seeds 鳗鱼盖饭
Udon Special
Chinese Luncheon
APPETIZERS
A1. Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu, served with fish flakes & tempura sauce 日式炸豆腐
A2. Crabmeat Rangoon
3 pcs dumplings stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crabmeat, scallions & celery, served with sweet & sour sauce 炸起士蟹角
A3. Edamame
Cooked soybeans seasoned with salt, served cold 冰毛豆
A4. Veggie Egg Roll
2 pcs vegetable egg rolls, served with sweet & sour sauce 蔬菜炸春捲
A5. Korokke
2 pcs, deep fried curry flavored mashed potato mixed with vegetables, served with tonkatsu sauce 马铃薯可乐饼
A6. Takoyaki
6 pcs deep fried octopus balls 章鱼烧
A7. Shumai
8 pcs steamed Japanese shrimp dumplings, served with dumpling sauce 烧卖
A8. Soft Shell Crab
Fried soft shell crab with ponzu sauce (lemon citrus sauce) 炸软壳蟹
A9. Squid Otsumami
Japanese seasoned squid 鱿鱼日式小菜
A10. Taiwanese Crispy Chicken
Fried marinated chicken seasoned with garlic, basil, salt & pepper 台式盐酥鸡
A11. Tuna Tataki (raw)
Seasoned seared tuna, served with scallions & ponzu sauce (lemon citrus sauce) 炙燒金枪鱼
A12. Volcano Scallop
2 pcs imitation crabmeat mixed with scallions & mayo over deep fried scallops with eel sauce, smelt fish roe & spicy mayo on top 火山干贝
Hirame Kimizu (raw)
raw flounder over cucumber strips with green onions and tobiko on top, served with egg yolk vinegar sauce 生比目鱼蛋黄醋
SOUPS & SALADS
S1.Miso Soup
Japanese soy bean fish based soup with tofu, scallions & seaweed 味噌汤
Loaded Miso Soup
Miso soup with rice and sriracha sauce
S2.Hot & Sour Soup
Chinese chicken broth soup with wood ears, Asian mushrooms, golden needle mushrooms, & tofu & eggs (comes with crispy noodles with sweet & sour sauce) 酸辣汤
S3.House Salad
served with raisins, ground peanuts & ginger dressing 招牌沙拉
S4.Seaweed Salad
Seasoned Japanese seaweed with sesame oil 海藻沙拉
S5.String Salad
Seasoned seaweed, daikon radish, carrots, imitation crabmeat, onion, scallions with spicy vinegar sauce 日式细丝沙拉
S6.Cucumber Sunomono
Cucumber served with sesame seeds & vinegar sauce 小黃瓜甜酸醋味沙拉
S7.Crabmeat Sunomono
Imitation crabmeat served with sesame seeds, cucumber & vinegar sauce 蟹柳甜酸醋味沙拉
S8.Tako Sunomono
Octopus served with sesame seeds, cucumber, ginger, & vinegar sauce 章鱼甜酸醋味沙拉
S9.Shrimp Sunomono
served with sesame seeds, cucumber & vinegar sauce 虾甜酸醋味沙拉
S10.Salmon Skin Sunomono
Served with onion, scallions, smelt fish roe & ponzu sauce (lemon citrus sauce) 三文鱼皮甜酸醋味沙拉
S11. Kani Salad
Crabmeat, cucumber, masago, green scallions, with mayo, eel sauce and spicy mayo 日式蟹柳沙拉
TEMPURA
SAUCES
Side of Eel Sauce
鳗鱼酱
Side of Spicy Mayo
辣味美乃滋
Side of Yumyum Sauce
half spicy mayo and half eel sauce 美味酱 (一半辣味美乃滋，一半鳗鱼酱)
Ground Pork Sauce
卤肉饭汁
Side of Ponzu
Japanese lemon citrus sauce日式水果醋
Side of Sriracha Sauce
Thai hot chile sauce 是拉差香甜辣椒醬
Side of Sweet & Sour
甜酸酱
Side of Teriyaki Sauce (3.85 oz)
照烧酱
SIDES
Ground Pork Egg
鲁蛋
Pickled Radish (3pcs)
Yellow Japanese pickled daikon 日式醃萝卜
Pickled Cucumber
台式醃黄瓜
1/2 Fried Rice-Egg
半份蛋炒饭 (Our fried rice is NOT pre-made. It is made by order.)
J12.Steamed Rice
白饭
J13.Sushi Rice
寿司饭
YakiSoba Plain (thin noodles)
*If you want to add any veggie or meat, please order under "ENTREE/JAPANESE NOODLE & RICE".
YakiUdon Plain (thick noodles)
*If you want to add any veggie or meat, please order under "ENTREE/JAPANESE NOODLE & RICE".
MAKI
R1.Avocado Roll
avocado with sesame seeds outside 牛油果寿司卷
R2.Avocado Cucumber Roll
avocado, and cucumber with sesame seeds outside 牛油果黄瓜寿司卷
R3.Avocado Peanut Roll
avocado, and honey roasted peanuts with sesame seeds outside 牛油果花生寿司卷
R4.California Roll
imitation crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber with smelt fish roe and sesame seeds outside 加州寿司卷
R5.Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Chicken, avocado, cucumber, and lettuce, with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds outside 照烧鸡肉寿司卷
R6.Crunch Roll
Cream cheese, tempura flakes, scallions, imitation crabmeat, and mayo with smelt fish roe and sesame seeds outside 酥脆寿司卷
R7.Futo Maki(10 pcs)
Mushrooms, cucumber, pickled radish, egg cake, avocado, tofu skin, gourd and sesame seeds 太卷
R8.Honey Roll
Tempura shrimp, butternut squash cream cheese & mayo with sesame seeds outside 甜蜜寿司卷
R9.Kanpyou Maki
Flavored gourd and sesame seeds 日本干瓢寿司卷
R51. Kani Roll
Imitation crabmeat inside, with sesame seeds outside
R10.Kappa Maki
Cucumber and sesame seeds 黄瓜寿司卷
R11.Oshinko Maki
Japanese pickled radish and sesame seeds 日式醃萝卜寿司卷
R12.Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, lettuce , smelt fish roe with eel sauce and sesame seeds outside 三文鱼皮寿司卷
R13.Salmon Tempura Maki
deep fried salmon and sesame seeds with eel sauce outside三文鱼天妇罗寿司卷
R14.Shiitake Mushroom Maki
Fried shiitake mushrooms, scallions and sesame seeds with eel sauce outside 炸香菇寿司卷
R15.Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp with eel sauce and sesame seeds outside 虾天妇罗寿司卷
R16.Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked salmon, onion & scallions with sesame seeds outside 烟熏三文鱼寿司卷
R17.Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber, avocado & smelt fish roe with sesame seeds outsdie 软壳蟹寿司卷
R18.Spicy Crabmeat Roll
A premade mixture of Imitation crabmeat, smelt fish roe, green onions and spicy mayo, then wrapped with cucumber. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味蟹柳寿司卷
R19.Spicy Crab Crunch Roll
A premade mixture of Imitation crabmeat, smelt fish roe, green onions, and spicy mayo, then is wrapped with cucumber and tempura flakes . Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味蟹柳酥脆寿司卷
R20.Unakyu Roll
Grilled fresh-water eel, cucumber & avocado with eel sauce and sesame seeds outside 烤馒鱼寿司卷
R21.Vegetable Roll
Carrot, daikon radish, avocado, cucumber, pickled radish, tofu skin, gourd & lettuce with sesame seeds outside 蔬菜寿司卷
R22.Yam Tempura Roll
deep-fried tempura sweet potato, and mayo with sesame seeds outside 地瓜天妇罗寿司
R23.Avocado Salmon Roll (raw)
Avocado and salmon with sesame seeds 牛油果三文鱼寿司卷
R24.Avocado Tuna Roll (raw)
Avocado and tuna with sesame seeds 牛油果金枪鱼寿司卷
R25.Alaska Roll (raw)
Salmon, imitation crabmeat, cucumber, lettuce & avocado with sesame seeds outside 阿拉斯加寿司卷
R26.Chopped Scallop Roll (raw)
A premade mixture of chopped scallop, smelt fish roe, and mayo is wrapped inside. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside.干贝寿司卷
R27.Spicy Chop Scallop Roll (raw)
A premade mixture of chopped scallop, smelt fish roe, green onions and spicy mayo is wrapped inside. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味干贝寿司卷
R28.Negihama Maki (raw)
Yellowtail and scallions 葱花鰤鱼寿司卷
R29.Philly Roll (raw)
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions, onion & cucumber with sesame seeds outside 费城寿司卷
R30.Rainbow Roll (raw)
Salmon, tuna, white tuna, izumidai & shrimp over a California roll 彩虹寿司卷
R31.Salmon Maki (raw)
三文鱼寿司卷
R32.Spicy Salmon Roll (raw)
A premade mixture of salmon, smelt fish roe, green onions and spicy mayo is wrapped with cucumber. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味三文鱼寿司卷
R33.Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll (raw)
A premade mixture of salmon, smelt fish roe, green onions and spicy mayo is wrapped with cucumber and tempura flakes. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味三文鱼酥脆寿司卷
R34.Tuna Maki (raw)
金枪鱼寿司卷