Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushiya North Liberty

324 Reviews

$$

745 Community Dr Ste A

North Liberty, IA 52317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

A2. Crabmeat Rangoon
R15.Shrimp Tempura Roll
R8.Honey Roll

Do you need utensils or soy sauce?

NO utensil packs/soy sauce

NO utensil packs/soy sauce

YES, here is what I need.

YES, here is what I need.

Japanese Bento Box (no fruit)

L1. Chicken Teriyaki Box

L1. Chicken Teriyaki Box

$10.50

Chicken teriyaki served with a veggie egg roll, steamed rice and salad 照烧鸡肉便当

L2. Sashimi Box (raw)

L2. Sashimi Box (raw)

$12.50

7pcs of sashimi, one California roll, edamame & salad 生鱼片便当

L3. Sushi Box (raw)

L3. Sushi Box (raw)

$10.95

one California roll, 3 pcs of nigiri, tempura & salad 寿司便当

L4. Vegetable Box

L4. Vegetable Box

$10.50

one veggie sushi roll, one tofu pocket, one veggie egg roll, & salad 素食便当

L5. Kid Meal Box

L5. Kid Meal Box

$9.95

half of California roll, one tofu pocket, chicken teriyaki served with steamed rice & salad 儿童便当

Japanese Combo

Stewed chicken with Japanese fish-based sauce
L6. California Combo (raw)

L6. California Combo (raw)

$10.95

one California roll, and 5 pcs of nigiri: tuna, salmon, red snapper, shrimp & squid 加州寿司套歺

L7. Philadelphia Combo (raw)

L7. Philadelphia Combo (raw)

$10.95

one Philly roll and 5 pcs of nigiri: tuna, salmon, red snapper, shrimp & surf clam 费城寿司套歺

L8. Salmon Skin Combo

L8. Salmon Skin Combo

$10.95

one salmon skin roll and 5 pcs of nigiri: Imitation crabmeat, avocado, shrimp, eel & Japanese egg cake 三文鱼皮寿司套歺

L9. Vegetable Combo

L9. Vegetable Combo

$10.95

one cucumber roll, one avocado roll, one tofu pocket & one Japanese egg cake nigiri 蔬菜寿司套歺

L10. Tonkatsu

L10. Tonkatsu

$10.95

breaded deep fried pork cutlet served with Tonkatsu sauce, veggie & steamed rice日式炸猪排饭

L11. Yaki Soba (thin noodles)

L11. Yaki Soba (thin noodles)

$9.95+

Stir-fried Japanese wheat noodles 日式炒面

L11. Yaki Udon (thick noodles)

L11. Yaki Udon (thick noodles)

$9.95+

Stir-fried Japanese wheat noodles 日式炒乌冬面

L12. Zaru Soba

L12. Zaru Soba

$8.50

Cold buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce & sides of sesame seeds, scallions & wasabi 日式凉面

L13. Katsu Don

L13. Katsu Don

$10.95

breaded deep-fried pork cutlet stewed with Japanese fish-based sauce over steamed rice topped with an egg, onion and scallions 猪排盖饭

L14. Oyako Don

L14. Oyako Don

$10.95

chicken stewed with Japanese fish-based sauce over steamed rice topped with an egg, onion & scallions 鸡肉盖饭

L15. Unagi Don

L15. Unagi Don

$16.50

Grilled fresh-water eel over steamed rice with Japanese pickled radish and sesame seeds 鳗鱼盖饭

Udon Special

L16. Udon

L16. Udon

$10.50

Noodles in soup 乌冬汤面

L17. Tempura Udon

L17. Tempura Udon

$10.50

Tempura & noodles in soup 天妇罗乌冬汤面

Chinese Luncheon

L18. Black Bean Sauce

L18. Black Bean Sauce

$8.50+

豆豉酱

L19. Broccoli

L19. Broccoli

$8.50+

西兰花

L20. Vegetable

L20. Vegetable

$8.50+

蔬菜

L21. Mushroom

L21. Mushroom

$8.50+

蘑菇

L22. Snowpea

L22. Snowpea

$8.50+

雪豆

LN. Fried Rice

LN. Fried Rice

$8.00+

炒饭

SODA/OTHERS

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.50
Ramune

Ramune

$3.50

APPETIZERS

日式炸豆腐 8 steamed Japanese shrimp dumplings, served with dumpling sauce
A1. Agedashi Tofu

A1. Agedashi Tofu

$5.50

Deep fried tofu, served with fish flakes & tempura sauce 日式炸豆腐

A2. Crabmeat Rangoon

A2. Crabmeat Rangoon

$4.50

3 pcs dumplings stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crabmeat, scallions & celery, served with sweet & sour sauce 炸起士蟹角

A3. Edamame

A3. Edamame

$4.50

Cooked soybeans seasoned with salt, served cold 冰毛豆

A4. Veggie Egg Roll

A4. Veggie Egg Roll

$4.00

2 pcs vegetable egg rolls, served with sweet & sour sauce 蔬菜炸春捲

A5. Korokke

A5. Korokke

$4.50

2 pcs, deep fried curry flavored mashed potato mixed with vegetables, served with tonkatsu sauce 马铃薯可乐饼

A6. Takoyaki

A6. Takoyaki

$5.50

6 pcs deep fried octopus balls 章鱼烧

A7. Shumai

A7. Shumai

$5.50

8 pcs steamed Japanese shrimp dumplings, served with dumpling sauce 烧卖

A8. Soft Shell Crab

A8. Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Fried soft shell crab with ponzu sauce (lemon citrus sauce) 炸软壳蟹

A9. Squid Otsumami

A9. Squid Otsumami

$6.50

Japanese seasoned squid 鱿鱼日式小菜

A10. Taiwanese Crispy Chicken

A10. Taiwanese Crispy Chicken

$5.95

Fried marinated chicken seasoned with garlic, basil, salt & pepper 台式盐酥鸡

A11. Tuna Tataki (raw)

A11. Tuna Tataki (raw)

$8.95

Seasoned seared tuna, served with scallions & ponzu sauce (lemon citrus sauce) 炙燒金枪鱼

A12. Volcano Scallop

A12. Volcano Scallop

$11.95

2 pcs imitation crabmeat mixed with scallions & mayo over deep fried scallops with eel sauce, smelt fish roe & spicy mayo on top 火山干贝

Hirame Kimizu (raw)

Hirame Kimizu (raw)

$7.50Out of stock

raw flounder over cucumber strips with green onions and tobiko on top, served with egg yolk vinegar sauce 生比目鱼蛋黄醋

SOUPS & SALADS

S1.Miso Soup

S1.Miso Soup

$1.95

Japanese soy bean fish based soup with tofu, scallions & seaweed 味噌汤

Loaded Miso Soup

Loaded Miso Soup

$2.95

Miso soup with rice and sriracha sauce

S2.Hot & Sour Soup

S2.Hot & Sour Soup

$1.95

Chinese chicken broth soup with wood ears, Asian mushrooms, golden needle mushrooms, & tofu & eggs (comes with crispy noodles with sweet & sour sauce) 酸辣汤

S3.House Salad

S3.House Salad

$5.50

served with raisins, ground peanuts & ginger dressing 招牌沙拉

S4.Seaweed Salad

S4.Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Seasoned Japanese seaweed with sesame oil 海藻沙拉

S5.String Salad

S5.String Salad

$6.50

Seasoned seaweed, daikon radish, carrots, imitation crabmeat, onion, scallions with spicy vinegar sauce 日式细丝沙拉

S6.Cucumber Sunomono

S6.Cucumber Sunomono

$4.95

Cucumber served with sesame seeds & vinegar sauce 小黃瓜甜酸醋味沙拉

S7.Crabmeat Sunomono

S7.Crabmeat Sunomono

$4.95

Imitation crabmeat served with sesame seeds, cucumber & vinegar sauce 蟹柳甜酸醋味沙拉

S8.Tako Sunomono

S8.Tako Sunomono

$5.95

Octopus served with sesame seeds, cucumber, ginger, & vinegar sauce 章鱼甜酸醋味沙拉

S9.Shrimp Sunomono

S9.Shrimp Sunomono

$4.95

served with sesame seeds, cucumber & vinegar sauce 虾甜酸醋味沙拉

S10.Salmon Skin Sunomono

S10.Salmon Skin Sunomono

$4.50

Served with onion, scallions, smelt fish roe & ponzu sauce (lemon citrus sauce) 三文鱼皮甜酸醋味沙拉

S11. Kani Salad

S11. Kani Salad

$7.50

Crabmeat, cucumber, masago, green scallions, with mayo, eel sauce and spicy mayo 日式蟹柳沙拉

TEMPURA

T6.Appetizer Tempura

T6.Appetizer Tempura

$7.50

Assorted vegetables & shrimp 前菜天妇罗

T7.Chicken Tempura

T7.Chicken Tempura

$8.95

鸡肉天妇罗

T8.Shrimp Tempura

T8.Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

虾天妇罗

T9.Vegetable Tempura

T9.Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

蔬菜天妇罗

T10.Yam Tempura

T10.Yam Tempura

$8.50

地瓜天妇罗

T11.Mixed Tempura

T11.Mixed Tempura

$14.50

综合天妇罗

SAUCES

Side of Eel Sauce

Side of Eel Sauce

$0.50

鳗鱼酱

Side of Spicy Mayo

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

辣味美乃滋

Side of Yumyum Sauce

Side of Yumyum Sauce

$0.50

half spicy mayo and half eel sauce 美味酱 (一半辣味美乃滋，一半鳗鱼酱)

Ground Pork Sauce

Ground Pork Sauce

$1.50

卤肉饭汁

Side of Ponzu

Side of Ponzu

$0.50

Japanese lemon citrus sauce日式水果醋

Side of Sriracha Sauce

Side of Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Thai hot chile sauce 是拉差香甜辣椒醬

Side of Sweet & Sour

Side of Sweet & Sour

$0.50

甜酸酱

Side of Teriyaki Sauce (3.85 oz)

Side of Teriyaki Sauce (3.85 oz)

$0.50

照烧酱

SIDES

Ground Pork Egg

Ground Pork Egg

$1.50

鲁蛋

Pickled Radish (3pcs)

Pickled Radish (3pcs)

$1.00

Yellow Japanese pickled daikon 日式醃萝卜

Pickled Cucumber

Pickled Cucumber

$1.49+

台式醃黄瓜

1/2 Fried Rice-Egg

1/2 Fried Rice-Egg

$7.00

半份蛋炒饭 (Our fried rice is NOT pre-made. It is made by order.)

J12.Steamed Rice

J12.Steamed Rice

$1.50

白饭

J13.Sushi Rice

J13.Sushi Rice

$1.95

寿司饭

YakiSoba Plain (thin noodles)

$6.00

*If you want to add any veggie or meat, please order under "ENTREE/JAPANESE NOODLE & RICE".

YakiUdon Plain (thick noodles)

$6.00

*If you want to add any veggie or meat, please order under "ENTREE/JAPANESE NOODLE & RICE".

MAKI

R1.Avocado Roll

R1.Avocado Roll

$4.95

avocado with sesame seeds outside 牛油果寿司卷

R2.Avocado Cucumber Roll

R2.Avocado Cucumber Roll

$4.95

avocado, and cucumber with sesame seeds outside 牛油果黄瓜寿司卷

R3.Avocado Peanut Roll

R3.Avocado Peanut Roll

$4.95

avocado, and honey roasted peanuts with sesame seeds outside 牛油果花生寿司卷

R4.California Roll

R4.California Roll

$5.50

imitation crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber with smelt fish roe and sesame seeds outside 加州寿司卷

R5.Chicken Teriyaki Roll

R5.Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$5.50

Chicken, avocado, cucumber, and lettuce, with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds outside 照烧鸡肉寿司卷

R6.Crunch Roll

R6.Crunch Roll

$5.50

Cream cheese, tempura flakes, scallions, imitation crabmeat, and mayo with smelt fish roe and sesame seeds outside 酥脆寿司卷

R7.Futo Maki(10 pcs)

R7.Futo Maki(10 pcs)

$14.50

Mushrooms, cucumber, pickled radish, egg cake, avocado, tofu skin, gourd and sesame seeds 太卷

R8.Honey Roll

R8.Honey Roll

$5.50

Tempura shrimp, butternut squash cream cheese & mayo with sesame seeds outside 甜蜜寿司卷

R9.Kanpyou Maki

R9.Kanpyou Maki

$4.50

Flavored gourd and sesame seeds 日本干瓢寿司卷

R51. Kani Roll

$5.50

Imitation crabmeat inside, with sesame seeds outside

R10.Kappa Maki

R10.Kappa Maki

$4.50

Cucumber and sesame seeds 黄瓜寿司卷

R11.Oshinko Maki

R11.Oshinko Maki

$4.50

Japanese pickled radish and sesame seeds 日式醃萝卜寿司卷

R12.Salmon Skin Roll

R12.Salmon Skin Roll

$5.50

Salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, lettuce , smelt fish roe with eel sauce and sesame seeds outside 三文鱼皮寿司卷

R13.Salmon Tempura Maki

R13.Salmon Tempura Maki

$5.95

deep fried salmon and sesame seeds with eel sauce outside三文鱼天妇罗寿司卷

R14.Shiitake Mushroom Maki

R14.Shiitake Mushroom Maki

$5.95

Fried shiitake mushrooms, scallions and sesame seeds with eel sauce outside 炸香菇寿司卷

R15.Shrimp Tempura Roll

R15.Shrimp Tempura Roll

$5.95

tempura shrimp with eel sauce and sesame seeds outside 虾天妇罗寿司卷

R16.Smoked Salmon Roll

R16.Smoked Salmon Roll

$5.95

Smoked salmon, onion & scallions with sesame seeds outside 烟熏三文鱼寿司卷

R17.Spider Roll

R17.Spider Roll

$7.95

Fried soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber, avocado & smelt fish roe with sesame seeds outsdie 软壳蟹寿司卷

R18.Spicy Crabmeat Roll

R18.Spicy Crabmeat Roll

$6.50

A premade mixture of Imitation crabmeat, smelt fish roe, green onions and spicy mayo, then wrapped with cucumber. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味蟹柳寿司卷

R19.Spicy Crab Crunch Roll

R19.Spicy Crab Crunch Roll

$6.50

A premade mixture of Imitation crabmeat, smelt fish roe, green onions, and spicy mayo, then is wrapped with cucumber and tempura flakes . Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味蟹柳酥脆寿司卷

R20.Unakyu Roll

R20.Unakyu Roll

$5.95

Grilled fresh-water eel, cucumber & avocado with eel sauce and sesame seeds outside 烤馒鱼寿司卷

R21.Vegetable Roll

R21.Vegetable Roll

$5.50

Carrot, daikon radish, avocado, cucumber, pickled radish, tofu skin, gourd & lettuce with sesame seeds outside 蔬菜寿司卷

R22.Yam Tempura Roll

R22.Yam Tempura Roll

$4.95

deep-fried tempura sweet potato, and mayo with sesame seeds outside 地瓜天妇罗寿司

R23.Avocado Salmon Roll (raw)

R23.Avocado Salmon Roll (raw)

$5.95

Avocado and salmon with sesame seeds 牛油果三文鱼寿司卷

R24.Avocado Tuna Roll (raw)

R24.Avocado Tuna Roll (raw)

$5.95

Avocado and tuna with sesame seeds 牛油果金枪鱼寿司卷

R25.Alaska Roll (raw)

R25.Alaska Roll (raw)

$5.95

Salmon, imitation crabmeat, cucumber, lettuce & avocado with sesame seeds outside 阿拉斯加寿司卷

R26.Chopped Scallop Roll (raw)

R26.Chopped Scallop Roll (raw)

$6.50

A premade mixture of chopped scallop, smelt fish roe, and mayo is wrapped inside. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside.干贝寿司卷

R27.Spicy Chop Scallop Roll (raw)

R27.Spicy Chop Scallop Roll (raw)

$6.50

A premade mixture of chopped scallop, smelt fish roe, green onions and spicy mayo is wrapped inside. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味干贝寿司卷

R28.Negihama Maki (raw)

R28.Negihama Maki (raw)

$5.95

Yellowtail and scallions 葱花鰤鱼寿司卷

R29.Philly Roll (raw)

R29.Philly Roll (raw)

$5.95

Salmon, cream cheese, scallions, onion & cucumber with sesame seeds outside 费城寿司卷

R30.Rainbow Roll (raw)

R30.Rainbow Roll (raw)

$13.95

Salmon, tuna, white tuna, izumidai & shrimp over a California roll 彩虹寿司卷

R31.Salmon Maki (raw)

R31.Salmon Maki (raw)

$5.95

三文鱼寿司卷

R32.Spicy Salmon Roll (raw)

R32.Spicy Salmon Roll (raw)

$6.50

A premade mixture of salmon, smelt fish roe, green onions and spicy mayo is wrapped with cucumber. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味三文鱼寿司卷

R33.Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll (raw)

R33.Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll (raw)

$6.50

A premade mixture of salmon, smelt fish roe, green onions and spicy mayo is wrapped with cucumber and tempura flakes. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味三文鱼酥脆寿司卷

R34.Tuna Maki (raw)

R34.Tuna Maki (raw)

$5.95

金枪鱼寿司卷