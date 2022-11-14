Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Zen SouthSide

359 Reviews

$$

1100 Eisenhower Dr

Savannah, GA 31406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1100 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Zen Southside image
Sushi Zen Southside image
Sushi Zen Southside image
Sushi Zen Southside image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
The Narra Tree - 7054 Hodgson Memorial Drive
orange starNo Reviews
7054 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Antojo Latino
orange star4.4 • 594
44 posey st SAVANNAH, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,578
205 East Montgomery Cross Road Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
5 Spot Sandfly
orange starNo Reviews
7360 Skidaway Rd E-1 Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
The Cafe on 63rd
orange starNo Reviews
513 E 63rd St Savannah, GA 31405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston