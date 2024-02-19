SusieCakes Nashville Green
2177 Green Hills Village Drive
Nashville, TN 37215
St. Patrick's Day
- Guinness® Cupcake 4-box$21.96
Pre-order today. Available 3/1 through 3/17. Box of four Chocolate Cupcakes baked with Guinness Stout Beer and frosted with Bailey's Irish Cream Buttercream.
- Kiss Me I'm Irish Cupcake 4-box$23.96
Pre-order today. Available 3/1 through 3/17. 1 Chocolate/Chocolate, 1 Red Velvet, 1 Chocolate/Vanilla, 1 Vanilla/Vanilla decorated with festive sprinkles for St. Patrick's Day with the inscription Kiss Me I'm Irish.
- 4 Box Cupcake St. Patrick's Day Assortment$19.96
Pre-order today. Available 3/11 through 3/17. Your choice of four cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles perfect for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
- 8 Box Cupcake St. Patrick's Day Assortment$39.92
Pre-order today. Available 3/11 through 3/17. Your choice of eight cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles perfect for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
- 12 Box Cupcake St. Patrick's Day Assortment$59.88
Pre-order today. Available 3/11 through 3/17. Your choice of twelve cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles perfect for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
- St. Patrick's Day Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$33.00
Pre-order today. Available 3/11 through 3/17. One dozen bite sized cupcakes topped shamrock and rainbow sprinkles. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Comes with Red Velvet/Green Velvet (Green Velvet only on orders 3/15-3/17), Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate.
- Shamrock Frosted Sugar Cookies 4 Box$23.80
Pre-order today. Available 3/11 through 3/17. Four fun and festive frosted sugar cookies shaped and decorated like shamrocks for St. Patrick's Day.
- Shamrock Frosted Sugar Platter$107.10
Pre-order today. Available 3/11 through 3/17. Eighteen fun and festive frosted sugar cookies shaped and decorated like shamrocks for St. Patrick's Day.
- St. Patrick's Day Cupcake DIY Kit$59.88
Pre-order today. Available 3/11 through 3/17. A dozen cupcakes (half chocolate & half vanilla) for you and your family to decorate. Includes green & white vanilla buttercream, as well as festive sanding sugar and sprinkles.
- St. Patrick's Day Frosted Sugar Cookie DIY Kit$71.40
Pre-order today. Available 3/11 through 3/17. 24-hours notice required. A dozen shamrock cookies for you and your family to decorate. Includes green & white vanilla buttercream, as well as festive sanding sugar and sprinkles.
Easter
- Easter Cupcake 4-box$23.96
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Pre-order today. Available 3/18 through 3/31. 1 Chocolate/Chocolate decorated with a carrot, 1 Red Velvet with the message Happy Easter in pink, 1 Chocolate/Vanilla with the message Happy Easter in orange, 1 Vanilla/Vanilla decorated with a festive bunny.
- Easter Decorated Cupcakes 4-box$19.96
Pre-order today. Available 3/18 through 3/31. Your choice of four cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles perfect for any Easter celebration.
- Easter Decorated Cupcakes 8-box$39.92
Pre-order today. Available 3/18 through 3/31. Your choice of eight cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles perfect for any Easter celebration.
- Easter Decorated Cupcakes 12-box$59.88
Pre-order today. Available 3/18 through 3/31. Your choice of twelve cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles perfect for any Easter celebration.
- Easter Decorated Mini Cupcakes$33.00
Pre-order today. Available 3/18 through 3/31. One dozen bite sized cupcakes topped with festive Easter sprinkles. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Comes with Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate.
- Chick and Bunny Easter Frosted Sugar Cookie 4-box$23.80
Pre-order today. Available 3/18 through 3/31. Four fun and festive frosted sugar cookies shaped and decorated like Easter Chicks and Bunnies.
- Chick and Bunny Easter Frosted Sugar Platter$107.10
Pre-order today. Available 3/18 through 3/31. Eighteen fun and festive frosted sugar cookies shaped and decorated like Chicks & Bunnies for Easter.
- Easter Cupcake DIY Kit$59.88
Pre-order today. Available 3/18 through 3/31. 24-hours notice required. A dozen bunny and chick cookies for you and your family to decorate. Includes pink & white vanilla buttercream, as well as festive sanding sugar and sprinkles.
- Easter Frosted Sugar Cookie DIY Kit$71.40
Pre-order today. Available 3/18 through 3/31. 24-hours notice required. A dozen bunny and chick cookies for you and your family to decorate. Includes pink & white vanilla buttercream, as well as festive sanding sugar and sprinkles.
Susie's Signature Deco
- Lunar New Year Deco$56.99
Available with 24hr notice. Decorate our 6in or 9in cakes with this Lunar New Year Decoration. This product is available from 2/5-2/28
- SusiePink Vintage Cake$71.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. A classic design with intricate details that create a dramatic and elegant cake that is perfect for any celebration! Perfect for weddings, baptisms, showers and more. Cake pictured is a 9-inch Vanilla Celebration Cake. Made with SusiePink vanilla buttercream.
- Black Vintage Cake$71.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. A classic design with intricate details that create a dramatic and elegant cake that is perfect for any celebration! Cake pictured is a 9-inch Vanilla Celebration Cake made with black vanilla buttercream.
- White Vintage Cake$71.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. A classic design with intricate details that create a dramatic and elegant cake that is perfect for any celebration! Perfect for weddings, baptisms, showers and more. Cake pictured is a 9 inch Vanilla Celebration Cake made with white vanilla buttercream.
- SusieBlue Vintage Cake$71.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. A classic design with intricate details that create a dramatic and elegant cake that is perfect for any celebration! Perfect for weddings, baptisms, showers and more. Cake pictured is a 9 inch Vanilla Celebration Cake made with SusieBlue vanilla buttercream.
- FabFitFun Vintage Deco$71.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Inspired by the FabFitFun Winter box color pallet, this fun and classic design has intricate details that create a dramatic and elegant cake that is perfect for any celebration! You choose the cake flavor and inscription. Looks perfect with the Fab Fit Fun Cake stand available in the Winter 2023 box. Only available through Jan 31st.
- Moon Baby Deco$56.99
This Moon decorated cake is perfect for any baby shower or birthday. Cake will come with the inscription "love you to the moon and back" unless something else is requested in the notes section.
- Cutie Baby Deco$66.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. This Cutie Decorated Cake is perfect for any baby shower. Cake will come with the inscription "A little cutie is on the way!" unless something else is requested in the notes section.
- Special Slice Deco$56.99
This Special Slice Decorated Cake is perfect to celebrate someone special. Customize with your inscription such as "Birthday Girl's Slice" "Mom to be's slice" "Bride to be's slice" by writing your custom inscription in the notes section.
- Watercolor Deco$66.99
24 hour notice required. This pink & blue watercolor decorated cake is perfect for any baby shower or birthday.
- Baby Block Deco$56.99
24 hour notice required. This baby block decorated cake is perfect for any baby shower. You can choose the block color, cake flavor and buttercream.
- Gender Reveal Celebration Cake$56.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Gender Reveal Cake with your customized inscription. Only available in Vanilla Celebration Cake with White Vanilla Buttercream outside with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside. The cake will have blue and pink writing that says “Boy or Girl?” unless otherwise noted in the special instructions
- Zodiac Decorated Cake$56.99
24-hrs notice required. Show off your zodiac sign with Susie’s Zodiac Cakes. Each cake has a different color combination designed specifically for that zodiac sign. To see more details on each color combination visit www.susiecakes.com/zodiac-cakes. The cake will be inscribed with the zodiac sign selected unless you specify otherwise in the special instructions section.
- Calendar Deco$87.99
24-hr notice. You select your favorite cake, buttercream and then tell us your special date and message in the special instructions section below. Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, engagements and more!
- Ombre Deco - SusiePink$66.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Pretty in pink. This gorgeous cake has several shades of pink buttercream, creating a fun ombre design that goes from dark to light pink. Customize this cake with your personal inscription.
- Ombre Deco - SusieBlue$66.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. This stunning cake has several shades of blue buttercream, creating a fun ombre design that goes from dark to light blue. Customize this cake with your personal inscription.
- Confetti Deco$56.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Confetti sprinkle covered cake includes up to two numbers or a personalized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream. In the special instructions box below, please specify the numbers (and outline color) or inscription.
- Party Mix Deco$56.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Party mix deco with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with white Vanilla Buttercream.
- SusieGalaxy Deco$56.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. SusieGalaxy Deco with your customized inscription.
- Fall Wreath Deco$56.99
Fall Wreath Deco with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream.
- Flower Deco$56.99
Flower deco with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream.
- Rainbow Sprinkle Deco$56.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Rainbow sprinkle covered cake includes up to two numbers or a personalized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream. In the special instructions box below, please specify the numbers or inscription.
- Daisy Deco$51.99
Decorate our 6in or 9in cakes with these sweet daisies. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream.
- Unicorn Deco$66.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Unicorn deco with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream.
- Dog Deco$66.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Celebrate your favorite dog-lover with this dog decorated cake! This cake is not intended for animal consumption. If adding an inscription, it will written on the front above the collar.
- SusieKitty Deco$66.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Celebrate your favorite cat-lover with this cat decorated cake! You select the cake flavor and we will frost it in vanilla white buttercream and sanding sugar. This cake is not intended for animal consumption.
- Cross Deco$56.99
Cross Deco with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream.
- Football Deco$56.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Football Decoration with your customized inscription.
- Baseball Deco$56.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Baseball Decoration with your customized inscription.
- Soccer Deco$56.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Soccer Ball Decoration with your customized inscription.
- Confetti Barbie Cake$130.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Barbie cake with your customized inscription. Cake will come as pictured with confetti sprinkles, your choice of cake flavor and outside buttercream. We have 3 Barbie doll options to choose from. Please add your selection to the special instruction box below.
- Rainbow Sprinkle Barbie Cake$130.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Barbie cake with your customized inscription. Cake will come as pictured with rainbow sprinkles, your choice of cake flavor and outside buttercream. We have 3 Barbie doll options to choose from. Please add your selection to the special instruction box below.
- 2 Tier Cake$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
- Festive 2 Tier Cake$270.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in SusiePink, SusieBlue, white vanilla or chocolate buttercream and decorated with sprinkles and nonpareil decoration. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
- 1/4 Sheet Cake - Rosette Sheet$201.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Quarter Sheet Cake with pink buttercream rosette decoration & your customized inscription.
- Smash Cake$35.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Baby’s 1st Birthday! 4 inch cake filled with white vanilla buttercream and frosted with your preferred outside buttercream selection.
- Dog Patrol Deco$66.99
Available with 24-hr notice. Susie is on a roll! Select the cake flavor and outside buttercream and we'll decorate the cake for your favorite mighty pup!
- Giraffe Deco$66.99
Available with 24-hr notice. Select the cake flavor and outside buttercream and we'll decorate the cake for your next safari celebration! Perfect for baby showers, first birthdays or the animal lover!
- Lion Deco$66.99
Available with 24-hr notice. Select the cake flavor and outside buttercream and we'll decorate the cake for your next safari celebration! Perfect for baby showers, first birthdays or the animal lover!
- 1/4 Sheet Cake - Ninja Warrior Deco$210.00
Available with 48-hr notice. Select the cake flavor and outside buttercream and we'll decorate the cake for your favorite ninja warrior.
- Video Game Deco$66.99
Available with 24-hr notice. Let's- a go! Select the cake flavor and outside buttercream and we'll decorate the cake for the SUPER birthday bash!
- Half Birthday Deco$29.50
24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED. Celebrate your half birthday with a half birthday cake. Half of a 6-layer vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled and frosted with Susieblue vanilla buttercream. You choose your cake writing.
Cupcakes
- 4 Box Cupcake Assortment$19.96
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
- 8 Box Cupcake Assortment$39.92
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
- 12 Box Cupcake Assortment$59.88
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
- Baby Bash Tower of Treats$32.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Top Tier - 2 mini red velvet, 2 mini chocolate & 2 mini vanilla cupcakes. Bottom Tier - 4 Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Gender Reveal Cupcake Box$25.96
4 box of cupcakes with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside.
- Happy Birthday Cupcake 4 Box$23.96
Red Velvet Cupcake/Cream Cheese Frosting, Vanilla Cupcake/SusieBlue Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Vanilla Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
- Happy Birthday Cupcake Dozen Box$71.88
One dozen cupcakes - assorted chocolate, vanilla & red velvet, personally inscribed for a birthday celebration!
- Mini Bouquet Box$39.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. One dozen mini cupcakes (6 vanilla and 6 chocolate) topped with SusiePink vanilla buttercream frosting roses.
- Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$33.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
- Mini Cupcake Bundle$158.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. 4 dozen bite sized cupcakes 12 Red Velvet, 12 Vanilla, 12 Flourless Chocolate, & 12 Chocolate. 24 gold plates and 16 gold stripe napkins.
- Personalized Happy Birthday Cupcake 4 Box$23.96
Happy - (Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream) Birthday - (Chocolate Cupcake/Vanilla Buttercream) Personalized Name - (Red Velvet Cupcake/Cream Cheese Frosting) Heart - (Vanilla Cupcake/SusieBlue Buttercream)
- Petite Party Tower of Treats$60.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Top Tier - 2 mini red velvet, 2 mini chocolate & 2 mini vanilla cupcakes. Middle Tier - 4 Chocolate Chip Cookies. Bottom Tier - 2 red velvet, 2 chocolate & 2 vanilla cupcakes.
- Strawberry Cupcake 4-box$19.96
A 4-box of our signature vanilla cupcake frosted with strawberry buttercream made from strawberry puree.
- SusieBlue Cupcake Deco Box$59.88
A dozen assorted chocolate and vanilla cupcakes for you and your family to decorate. Includes SusieBlue and white vanilla buttercream and sprinkles.
- SusiePink Cupcake Deco Box$59.88
A dozen assorted chocolate and vanilla cupcakes for you and your family to decorate. Includes SusiePink and white vanilla buttercream, sprinkles, and sanding sugar.
- Thank You Cupcake 4 box$23.96
Thank - Chocolate Cupcake/Vanilla Buttercream You - Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream So - Vanilla Cupcake/SusieBlue Buttercream Much! - Red Velvet Cupcake/Cream Cheese Frosting
- Uncle Nearest 1884 Whiskey Vanilla Cupcakes 4-box$21.96
A 4-box of our signature vanilla cupcake frosted with a blonde whiskey buttercream made from Uncle Nearest 1884 small batch whiskey. Only on the menu through February 28th! *Contains alcohol.
By the Slice
- 2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.98
- Tasting Kit$35.94
Includes 4 cupcakes: 1 Red Velvet, 1 Vanilla, 1 Chocolate Vanilla and 1 Chocolate Chocolate. Please select 2 cake slice flavors below.
- Cake Flight$51.93
The perfect way to try all seven current flavors of Susie’s cakes. One slice of Vanilla Celebration, Old-Fashioned Chocolate, Red Velvet, Classic Marble, Carrot, Tropical and Luscious Lemon.
Specialty Cakes
- Carrot Cake$46.99+
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
- Celebration Cake$50.99+
If ordering for 2/14 this cake will be filled and frosted with pink buttercream. 6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
- Classic Marble Cake$46.99+
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$50.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
- Luscious Lemon Cake$46.99+
Four layers of vanilla cake filled with fresh lemon curd, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
- Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake$50.99+
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
- Southern Red Velvet Cake$46.99+
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
- Susie's Vanilla Cake (made without gluten)$50.99+
NEW! 24-hr notice required. Susie's Vanilla Cake (made without gluten). Cake is 4 layers and is made with SusieBlue vanilla buttercream.
- Tropical Coconut Cake$46.99+
Vanilla cake layered with pineapple accented coconut filling & topped with fluffy coconut buttercream & shredded coconut.
- 1/4 Sheet Cake$155.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. 1/4 sheet cake. Cake pictured - Chocolate with white vanilla buttercream inside and out.
Gender Reveal
- Gender Reveal Cupcake Box$25.96
4 box of cupcakes with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside.
- Gender Reveal Celebration Cake$56.99
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Gender Reveal Cake with your customized inscription. Only available in Vanilla Celebration Cake with White Vanilla Buttercream outside with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside. The cake will have blue and pink writing that says “Boy or Girl?” unless otherwise noted in the special instructions
- Cutie Gender Reveal Cake$66.99
24 hour notice required. This Cutie decorated cake is perfect for your gender reveal. Only available in Vanilla Celebration Cake with White Vanilla Buttercream outside with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside. The cake writing will be brown and says, “He or She What will our cutie be?” unless otherwise noted in the special instructions.
- Moon Gender Reveal Cake$56.99
24 hour notice required. This Moon Decorated Cake is perfect for any gender reveal celebration. Only available in Vanilla Celebration Cake with White Vanilla Buttercream outside with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside. The inscription will say “twinkle twinkle little star how we wonder what you are” in brown writing on the 9 inch cake and due to space it will say “how we wonder what you are” on the 6 inch cake unless noted otherwise in the special instructions.
- Watercolor Gender Reveal Cake$56.99
24 hour notice required. This pink & blue watercolor decorated cake is perfect for any gender reveal celebration. Only available in Vanilla Celebration Cake with White Vanilla Buttercream outside with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside. The inscription will be in blue and pink and say “It’s a…” unless otherwise noted in the special instructions.
- Baby Block Gender Reveal Cake$56.99
24 hour notice required. This Baby Block Cake is perfect for any gender reveal celebration. Only available in Vanilla Celebration Cake with White Vanilla Buttercream outside with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside. The inscription will say Welcome Baby What Will You Be unless otherwise noted in the special instructions.
Cookies & Bars
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$67.50
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.
- Chocolate Chip Cookies 4-box$15.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
- Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies 4-box$15.00
Four soft and chewy peanut butter cookie made without gluten. *Please note, there is gluten present in the bakery and in other products, and we do share equipment among products.
- Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
- Susie's Chocolate Nutty 4-box$31.80
Four delicious Chocolate Nutties! Each one consists of two of our soft and chewy peanut butter cookies made without gluten sandwiched with chocolate buttercream. *Please note, there is gluten present in the bakery and in other products, and we do share equipment among products.
Party Supplies
- Meri Meri - Birthday Fringe Small Napkins$7.00
If you're holding a special birthday party, then a 'Happy Birthday" theme is a classic one to follow. These fantastic Birthday Fringe small napkins are just perfect! Featuring the words "Happy Birthday" in silver sparkle foil detail and with a colorful fringe, they look fabulous.
- Meri Meri - Mint Small Napkins$7.00
Practical yet beautiful, these small napkins come in a gorgeous mint color with a stylish textured scallop edge. Made from top quality thick ply paper. Scallop edge Pack of 20 Folded dimensions: 5 x 5 inches
- Meri Meri - Gold Stripe Small Napkins$7.00
Add an elegant touch to your party with these beautiful, yet practical, napkins with gorgeous glimmery gold foil stripes and a textured border. Made from top quality thick ply paper. Gold foil detail Pack of 16 Folded dimensions: 5 x 5 inches
- Meri Meri - Birthday Cake Plates$8.50
Looking for a charming way to serve birthday cake and treats to your guests? These beautiful Birthday Cake plates are perfect! Featuring a gorgeous birthday cake with shimmering candles and cake stand.
- Meri Meri - Mint Small Plates$8.50
These gorgeous mint cocktail plates are perfect for party nibbles and tasty treats. Made from high-quality card with a stylish shiny gold foil border and superb gloss finish. Printed both sides Gold foil detail Pack of 8 Product dimensions: 6.25 x 6.25 inches
- Meri Meri - Gold Small Plates$8.50
These stylish glimmery gold cocktail plates are just the right size for delectable tiny treats. Made from high-quality card with a superb gloss finish. Foil both sides Gold foil detail Pack of 8 Product dimensions: 6.25 x 6.25 inches
- Meri Meri - Happy Birthday Acrylic Topper$16.00
If you're planning a birthday cake to let a loved one know just how special they are to you, then why not spell it out? With a Happy Birthday message created in gold glitter acrylic, this excellent cake topper is sure to give your baking an extra touch of shimmer and shine! Gold glitter acrylic Pack of 2 Pack dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 0.625 inches
- Meri Meri - Gold Glitter Dipped Candles$12.00
These gorgeous two-tone glittery candles will look really impressive on a special celebration cake. Gold glitter detail Plastic holders Pack of 16 Pack dimensions: 2.25 x 6.75 x 0.75 inches
- Meri Meri - Silver Glitter Dipped Candles$12.00
These gorgeous two-tone glittery candles will look really impressive on a special celebration cake. Silver glitter detail Plastic holders Pack of 16 Pack dimensions: 2.25 x 6.75 x 0.75 inches
- Meri Meri - Pale Pink Glitter Dipped Candles$12.00
These gorgeous two-tone glittery candles will look really impressive on a special celebration cake. Pale pink glitter detail Plastic holders Pack of 16 Pack dimensions: 2.25 x 6.75 x 0.75 inches
- Caspari - Bright Color Candles$8.50
Each container includes 20 miniature taper style birthday candles that give cakes and cupcakes elegant and whimsical flair.
- Caspari - Pastel Color Candles$8.50
Each container includes 20 miniature taper style birthday candles that give cakes and cupcakes elegant and whimsical flair.
- SusieCakes Celebration Card$6.00
Perfect for any occasion, blank inside.
- SusieCakes Water$2.00
Bottle - 500 ML/16.9 fl oz
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
2177 Green Hills Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37215