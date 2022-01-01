Restaurant header imageView gallery

SusieCakes Cake Kitchen

409 Bryant St

San Francisco, CA 94107

Order Again

Thanksgiving

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.95

Rich cheesecake filling accented with pumpkin, baked on our graham cracker crust. Order by November 22nd!

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$34.95

Pumpkin filling baked in a flaky pie crust with just the right amount of spice! Topped with a cinnamon sugar heart made from pie crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!

Apple Crumble Pie

Apple Crumble Pie

$42.95

Flaky pie crust filled with apples and topped with our signature crumble topping. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$37.95

Classic Southern pecan pie baked with brown sugar & whole pecans in our flaky crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!

Whipped Cream (12 oz)

Whipped Cream (12 oz)

$3.50

12 oz of fresh whipped cream

Turkey Frosted Sugar Cookie 4-box

Turkey Frosted Sugar Cookie 4-box

$22.00

TWO DAYS ONLY. PRE-ORDER NOW FOR NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd. 4 fun and festive frosted sugar cookies shaped and decorated like Turkeys.

Turkey Frosted Sugar Cookie Platter

Turkey Frosted Sugar Cookie Platter

$99.00

TWO DAYS ONLY. PRE-ORDER NOW FOR NOVEMBER 22nd & 23rd. 18 fun and festive frosted sugar cookies shaped and decorated like Turkeys.

Thankful Cupcakes 4 box

Thankful Cupcakes 4 box

$21.00

PRE-ORDER NOW FOR NOVEMBER 14th. Includes four cupcakes decorated with festive sprinkles and the message Thankful. (1 chocolate cupcake/chocolate frosting, 1 red velvet, 1 chocolate cupcake/orange colored vanilla frosting and 1 vanilla cupcake/orange colored vanilla frosting)

Thanksgiving Cupcake 4-box

Thanksgiving Cupcake 4-box

$17.00

PRE-ORDER NOW FOR NOVEMBER 14th! Vanilla, Chocolate & Red Velvet cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles.

Thanksgiving Cupcake 8-box

Thanksgiving Cupcake 8-box

$34.00

PRE-ORDER NOW FOR NOVEMBER 14th! Vanilla, Chocolate & Red Velvet cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles.

Thanksgiving Cupcake 12-box

Thanksgiving Cupcake 12-box

$51.00

PRE-ORDER NOW FOR NOVEMBER 14th! Vanilla, Chocolate & Red Velvet cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles.

Thanksgiving Mini Cupcakes

Thanksgiving Mini Cupcakes

$30.00

PRE-ORDER NOW FOR NOVEMBER 14th! AVAILABLE WITH 24-OUR NOTICE. Bite Sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frosting and festive sprinkles.

Cranberry Orange Cake

Cranberry Orange Cake

$49.00+

A fan-favorite for Thanksgiving with three layers of moist orange flavored cake baked with fresh cranberries. This cake is topped & layered with a fresh orange buttercream and finished with fall colored sugar. Order by November 22nd!

Give Thanks Decoration Cake

Give Thanks Decoration Cake

$56.00+

Decorate our 6in or 9in cakes with our festive Thanksgiving leaves deco with the message "Give Thanks". You select the cake flavor; cake shown is Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue buttercream. Order by November 22nd!

Turkey Decoration Cake

Turkey Decoration Cake

$66.00+

AVAILABLE WITH 24-OUR NOTICE. Decorate our 6in or 9in cakes with our festive Thanksgiving turkey decoration with the message "Happy Thanksgiving". You select the cake flavor. Cake shown is Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue buttercream. Order by November 22nd!

Christmas

Candy Cane Cake

Candy Cane Cake

$49.00+

Pre-Order Now. This cake is available starting 11/26! Four layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.

Gingerbread Cookie 4-box

Gingerbread Cookie 4-box

$15.80

Pre-Order Now! These cookies are available starting 11/26! Adorable gingerbread cookies decorated with red and white icing.

Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie 4-box

Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie 4-box

$22.00

Pre-Order Now. These cookies are available starting 11/26! Fun and festive frosted sugar cookies shaped and decorated like Trees and Snowmen. 4-box includes 2 snowmen and 2 trees.

Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie Platter

Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie Platter

$89.70

Pre-Order Now. These cookies are available starting 11/26! Fun and festive frosted sugar cookies shaped and decorated like Trees, Snowmen and Gingerbread people. This platter contains 6 trees, 6 snowmen, and 6 gingerbread people.

Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie DIY Kit

Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie DIY Kit

$66.00

Pre-Order Now. This kit is available starting 11/26! A dozen snowmen, gingerbread people, and trees for you and your family to decorate. Includes green and white vanilla buttercream, as well as festive sanding sugar and holiday sprinkles. The perfect activity for you to do with your children this holiday season! Kit contains 12 cookies, buttercream and sprinkles. Only on the menu through 12/24! This kit requires 24-hour notice.

Holiday Decorated Cupcakes 4-box

Holiday Decorated Cupcakes 4-box

$15.80

Pre-Order Now. These cupcakes are available starting 11/26! Vanilla, Chocolate & Red Velvet cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles.

Holiday Decorated Cupcakes 8-box

Holiday Decorated Cupcakes 8-box

$31.60

Pre-Order Now. These cupcakes are available starting 11/26! Vanilla, Chocolate & Red Velvet cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles.

Holiday Decorated Cupcakes 12-box

Holiday Decorated Cupcakes 12-box

$51.00

Pre-Order Now. These cupcakes are available starting 11/26! Vanilla, Chocolate & Red Velvet cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles.

Holly Jolly Happy Holidays Cupcakes 12-box

Holly Jolly Happy Holidays Cupcakes 12-box

$63.00

Pre-Order Now. These cupcakes are available starting 11/26! Four Red Velvet with a holly decoration, four Vanilla with SusieBlue buttercream and a Happy Holidays message, four chocolate cupcakes with chocolate buttercream and a holly decoration. Chocolate & Red Velvet cupcakes topped with sanding sugar.

Holly Jolly Merry Christmas Cupcakes 12-box

Holly Jolly Merry Christmas Cupcakes 12-box

$63.00

Pre-Order Now. These cupcakes are available starting 11/26! Four Red Velvet with a holly decoration, four Vanilla with SusieBlue buttercream and a Merry Christmas message, four chocolate cupcakes with chocolate buttercream and a holly decoration. Chocolate & Red Velvet cupcakes topped with sanding sugar.

Holiday Mini Cupcakes

Holiday Mini Cupcakes

$30.00

Pre-order now. Available 11/26. A dozen bite Sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frosting and holiday sprinkles.

Holiday Cupcake DIY Kit

Holiday Cupcake DIY Kit

$54.00

Pre-order now. Available 11/26. A dozen assorted chocolate and vanilla cupcakes for you and your family to decorate. Includes green and white vanilla buttercream, holiday sprinkles, and sanding sugar.

SusieWreath Decorated Cake

SusieWreath Decorated Cake

$56.00+

Pre-Order Now. This cake is available starting 11/26! Decorate our 6in or 9in cakes with our Holiday Wreath Decoration.

SusieSanta Decorated Cake

SusieSanta Decorated Cake

$66.00+

Pre-Order Now. This cake is available starting 11/26! Decorate our 6in or 9in cakes with our SusieSanta Decoration.

Eat, Drink and Be Merry Decorated Cake

Eat, Drink and Be Merry Decorated Cake

$56.00+

Pre-Order Now. This cake is available starting 11/26! Decorate our 6in or 9in cakes with our Eat, Drink & Be Merry Decoration.

Hanukkah

Hanukkah Frosted Sugar Cookies 4 Box

Hanukkah Frosted Sugar Cookies 4 Box

$22.00

Pre-order now for 12/17. Star of David frosted sugar cookies decorated with white icing and blue sugar.

Hanukkah Frosted Sugar Cookie Platter

Hanukkah Frosted Sugar Cookie Platter

$89.70

Pre-order now for 12/17. Adorable gingerbread cookies decorated with blue and white icing and Star of David Cookies. Perfect for all your Hanukkah celebrations.

4 Box Hanukkah Gingerbread Cookie

4 Box Hanukkah Gingerbread Cookie

$15.80

Pre-order now for 12/17. Adorable gingerbread cookies decorated with blue and white icing.

Hanukkah Cookie Deco Box

Hanukkah Cookie Deco Box

$66.00

Pre-Order now for 12/17. A dozen Star of David and gingerbread people for you and your family to decorate. Includes Susieblue and white vanilla buttercream, as well as festive sanding sugar and holiday sprinkles. The perfect activity for you to do with your children this holiday season! Kit contains 12 cookies, buttercream and sprinkles. Only on the menu through 12/24! This kit requires 24-hour notice.

Hanukkah Menorah Deco

Hanukkah Menorah Deco

$56.00+

Pre-Order now for 12/17! Decorate our 6in or 9in cakes with our Hanukkah Menorah decoration. Only on the menu through 12/24!

Susie's Signature Deco

Ombre Deco - SusiePink

Ombre Deco - SusiePink

$66.00+

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Pretty in pink. This gorgeous cake has several shades of pink buttercream, creating a fun ombre design that goes from dark to light pink. Customize this cake with your personal inscription.

Ombre Deco - SusieBlue

Ombre Deco - SusieBlue

$66.00+

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. This stunning cake has several shades of blue buttercream, creating a fun ombre design that goes from dark to light blue. Customize this cake with your personal inscription.

Confetti Deco

Confetti Deco

$56.00+

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Confetti sprinkle covered cake includes up to two numbers or a personalized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream. In the special instructions box below, please specify the numbers (and outline color) or inscription.

Party Mix Deco

Party Mix Deco

$56.00+

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Party mix deco with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with white Vanilla Buttercream.

Football Deco

Football Deco

$56.00+

Football deco with "Touchdown" or your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream.

Fall Wreath Deco

Fall Wreath Deco

$56.00+

Fall Wreath Deco with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream.

Flower Deco

Flower Deco

$56.00+

Flower deco with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream.

Rainbow Sprinkle Deco

Rainbow Sprinkle Deco

$56.00+

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Rainbow sprinkle covered cake includes up to two numbers or a personalized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with SusieBlue Vanilla Buttercream. In the special instructions box below, please specify the numbers or inscription.

Confetti Barbie Cake

Confetti Barbie Cake

$130.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Barbie cake with your customized inscription. Cake will come as pictured with confetti sprinkles, your choice of cake flavor and outside buttercream. We have 3 Barbie doll options to choose from. Please add your selection to the special instruction box below.

Rainbow Sprinkle Barbie Cake

Rainbow Sprinkle Barbie Cake

$130.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Barbie cake with your customized inscription. Cake will come as pictured with rainbow sprinkles, your choice of cake flavor and outside buttercream. We have 3 Barbie doll options to choose from. Please add your selection to the special instruction box below.

Gender Reveal Celebration Cake

Gender Reveal Celebration Cake

$56.00+

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Gender Reveal Cake with your customized inscription. Only available in Vanilla Celebration Cake with White Vanilla Buttercream outside with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside.

2 Tier Cake

2 Tier Cake

$250.00

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.

Festive 2 Tier Cake

Festive 2 Tier Cake

$270.00

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in SusiePink, SusieBlue, white vanilla or chocolate buttercream and decorated with sprinkles and nonpareil decoration. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.

1/4 Sheet Cake - Rosette Sheet

1/4 Sheet Cake - Rosette Sheet

$201.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Quarter Sheet Cake with pink buttercream rosette decoration & your customized inscription.

Smash Cake

Smash Cake

$35.00

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Baby’s 1st Birthday! 4 inch cake filled with white vanilla buttercream and frosted with your preferred outside buttercream selection.

Cake Slices

2 Specialty Cake Slices

2 Specialty Cake Slices

$15.90
Tasting Kit

Tasting Kit

$35.00

Includes 4 cupcakes: 1 Red Velvet, 1 Vanilla, 1 Chocolate Vanilla and 1 Chocolate Chocolate. Please select 2 cake slice flavors below.

Specialty Cakes

Cranberry Orange Cake

Cranberry Orange Cake

$49.00+

A fan-favorite for Thanksgiving with three layers of moist orange flavored cake baked with fresh cranberries. This cake is topped & layered with a fresh orange buttercream and finished with fall colored sugar. Order by November 22nd!

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$46.00+

Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.

Celebration Cake

Celebration Cake

$49.00+

6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.

Classic Marble Cake

Classic Marble Cake

$46.00+

Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$50.00

Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.

Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake

Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake

$49.00+

“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.

Southern Red Velvet Cake

Southern Red Velvet Cake

$46.00+

Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!

1/4 Sheet Cake

1/4 Sheet Cake

$155.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. 1/4 sheet cake with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Chocolate with white vanilla buttercream inside and out.

Cupcakes

Our signature frosting-filled cupcakes are baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment

4 Box Cupcake Assortment

$17.00

Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.

8 Box Cupcake Assortment

8 Box Cupcake Assortment

$34.00

Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.

12 Box Cupcake Assortment

12 Box Cupcake Assortment

$51.00

Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.

Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box

Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box

$30.00

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate

Mini Bouquet Box

Mini Bouquet Box

$36.00

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. One dozen mini cupcakes (6 vanilla and 6 chocolate) topped with SusiePink vanilla buttercream frosting roses.

Mini Cupcake Bundle

Mini Cupcake Bundle

$146.00

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. 4 dozen bite sized cupcakes 12 Red Velvet (Green Velvet 3/16-3/17), 12 Vanilla, 12 Flourless Chocolate, & 12 Chocolate. 24 gold plates and 16 gold stripe napkins.

Gender Reveal Cupcake Box

Gender Reveal Cupcake Box

$21.00

4 box of cupcakes with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside.

Happy Birthday Cupcake Dozen Box

Happy Birthday Cupcake Dozen Box

$63.00

One dozen cupcakes - assorted chocolate, vanilla & red velvet, personally inscribed for a birthday celebration!

Personalized Happy Birthday Cupcake 4 Box

Personalized Happy Birthday Cupcake 4 Box

$21.00

Happy - (Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream) Birthday - (Chocolate Cupcake/Vanilla Buttercream) Personalized Name - (Red Velvet Cupcake/Cream Cheese Frosting) Heart - (Vanilla Cupcake/SusieBlue Buttercream)

Happy Birthday Cupcake 4 Box

Happy Birthday Cupcake 4 Box

$21.00

Red Velvet Cupcake/Cream Cheese Frosting, Vanilla Cupcake/SusieBlue Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Vanilla Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream

Congrats Cupcake 4 Box

Congrats Cupcake 4 Box

$21.00

Red Velvet Cupcake/Cream Cheese Frosting, Vanilla Cupcake/SusieBlue Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream, Chocolate Cupcake/Vanilla Buttercream

SusiePink Cupcake Deco Box

SusiePink Cupcake Deco Box

$58.00

A dozen assorted chocolate and vanilla cupcakes for you and your family to decorate. Includes SusiePink and white vanilla buttercream, sprinkles, and sanding sugar.

SusieBlue Cupcake Deco Box

SusieBlue Cupcake Deco Box

$58.00

A dozen assorted chocolate and vanilla cupcakes for you and your family to decorate. Includes SusieBlue and white vanilla buttercream and sprinkles.

Thank You Cupcake 4 box

Thank You Cupcake 4 box

$21.00

Thank - Chocolate Cupcake/Vanilla Buttercream You - Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream So - Vanilla Cupcake/SusieBlue Buttercream Much! - Red Velvet Cupcake/Cream Cheese Frosting

Baby Bash Tower of Treats

Baby Bash Tower of Treats

$32.00

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Top Tier - 2 mini red velvet, 2 mini chocolate & 2 mini vanilla cupcakes. Bottom Tier - 4 Chocolate Chip Cookies

Petite Party Tower of Treats

Petite Party Tower of Treats

$59.00

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Top Tier - 2 mini red velvet, 2 mini chocolate & 2 mini vanilla cupcakes. Middle Tier - 4 Chocolate Chip Cookies. Bottom Tier - 2 red velvet, 2 chocolate & 2 vanilla cupcakes.

Cookies & Bars

4 Box Snickerdoodles

4 Box Snickerdoodles

$14.00

Our classic Snickerdoodle cookie (4 per order)

4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies

4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies

$14.00

Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

$84.00

24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

$63.00

Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.

Pies & Cheesecakes

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.95

Rich cheesecake filling accented with pumpkin, baked on our graham cracker crust. Order by November 22nd!

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$34.95

Pumpkin filling baked in a flaky pie crust with just the right amount of spice! Topped with a cinnamon sugar heart made from pie crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!

Apple Crumble Pie

Apple Crumble Pie

$42.95

Flaky pie crust filled with apples and topped with our signature crumble topping. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$37.95

Classic Southern pecan pie baked with brown sugar & whole pecans in our flaky crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!

Whipped Cream (12 oz)

Whipped Cream (12 oz)

$3.50

12 oz of fresh whipped cream

Party Supplies

Meri Meri - Birthday Fringe Small Napkins

Meri Meri - Birthday Fringe Small Napkins

$7.00

If you're holding a special birthday party, then a 'Happy Birthday" theme is a classic one to follow. These fantastic Birthday Fringe small napkins are just perfect! Featuring the words "Happy Birthday" in silver sparkle foil detail and with a colorful fringe, they look fabulous.

Meri Meri - Mint Small Napkins

Meri Meri - Mint Small Napkins

$7.00

Practical yet beautiful, these small napkins come in a gorgeous mint color with a stylish textured scallop edge. Made from top quality thick ply paper. Scallop edge Pack of 20 Folded dimensions: 5 x 5 inches

Meri Meri - Gold Stripe Small Napkins

Meri Meri - Gold Stripe Small Napkins

$7.00

Add an elegant touch to your party with these beautiful, yet practical, napkins with gorgeous glimmery gold foil stripes and a textured border. Made from top quality thick ply paper. Gold foil detail Pack of 16 Folded dimensions: 5 x 5 inches

Meri Meri - Birthday Cake Plates

Meri Meri - Birthday Cake Plates

$8.00

Looking for a charming way to serve birthday cake and treats to your guests? These beautiful Birthday Cake plates are perfect! Featuring a gorgeous birthday cake with shimmering candles and cake stand.

Meri Meri - Mint Small Plates

Meri Meri - Mint Small Plates

$8.00

These gorgeous mint cocktail plates are perfect for party nibbles and tasty treats. Made from high-quality card with a stylish shiny gold foil border and superb gloss finish. Printed both sides Gold foil detail Pack of 8 Product dimensions: 6.25 x 6.25 inches

Meri Meri - Gold Small Plates

Meri Meri - Gold Small Plates

$8.00

These stylish glimmery gold cocktail plates are just the right size for delectable tiny treats. Made from high-quality card with a superb gloss finish. Foil both sides Gold foil detail Pack of 8 Product dimensions: 6.25 x 6.25 inches

Meri Meri - Happy Birthday Acrylic Topper

Meri Meri - Happy Birthday Acrylic Topper

$12.00

If you're planning a birthday cake to let a loved one know just how special they are to you, then why not spell it out? With a Happy Birthday message created in gold glitter acrylic, this excellent cake topper is sure to give your baking an extra touch of shimmer and shine! Gold glitter acrylic Pack of 2 Pack dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 0.625 inches

Meri Meri - Gold Glitter Dipped Candles

Meri Meri - Gold Glitter Dipped Candles

$12.00

These gorgeous two-tone glittery candles will look really impressive on a special celebration cake. Gold glitter detail Plastic holders Pack of 16 Pack dimensions: 2.25 x 6.75 x 0.75 inches

Meri Meri - Silver Glitter Dipped Candles

Meri Meri - Silver Glitter Dipped Candles

$12.00

These gorgeous two-tone glittery candles will look really impressive on a special celebration cake. Silver glitter detail Plastic holders Pack of 16 Pack dimensions: 2.25 x 6.75 x 0.75 inches

Meri Meri - Pale Pink Glitter Dipped Candles

Meri Meri - Pale Pink Glitter Dipped Candles

$12.00

These gorgeous two-tone glittery candles will look really impressive on a special celebration cake. Pale pink glitter detail Plastic holders Pack of 16 Pack dimensions: 2.25 x 6.75 x 0.75 inches

Caspari - Bright Color Candles

Caspari - Bright Color Candles

$8.00

Each container includes 20 miniature taper style birthday candles that give cakes and cupcakes elegant and whimsical flair.

Caspari - Pastel Color Candles

Caspari - Pastel Color Candles

$8.00

Each container includes 20 miniature taper style birthday candles that give cakes and cupcakes elegant and whimsical flair.

SusieCakes Celebration Card

SusieCakes Celebration Card

$6.00

Perfect for any occasion, blank inside.

SusieCakes Water

SusieCakes Water

$2.00

Bottle - 500 ML/16.9 fl oz

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
This week, on Wednesday, April 29th & Saturday, May 2nd, SusieCakes is offering limited production on 6" and 9" Specialty Layer Cakes and 6" and 9" Blueberry Crumble Pies. Pick-up will be available both days from 12-2:45pm or delivery is available from 4-7pm. Delivery fee will be $20 within 5 miles. Please email susie@susiecakes.com with any questions.

409 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94107

