Suspenders 108 Greenwich Street

review star

No reviews yet

108 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10006

Order Again

STARTERS

Wings

$11.00

Muchos Nachos

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Hummus

$10.00

Quesadilla

Crsipy Calamari

$12.00

SLIDER - SPUDS

Slider Bar

$15.00

Spuds Bar

SKEWERS

Chicken Souvlaki

$15.00

Spicy Steak

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

BURGERS - SANDWICHES

Suspenders Classic Burger

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

B.L.T.

$13.00

Grilled CHeese

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

MAINS

7 oz. Filet Mignon

$35.00

10 oz. Filet Mignon

$42.00

Roasted Salmon

$24.00

12 oz. Ribeye

$38.00

PASTA

Penne alla Vodka

$15.00

Penne alla Marinara

$13.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Seltzer - Soda Water

$2.50

Cranberry 9 0z

$4.00

Orange 9 oz

$4.00

Pineapple 9 oz

$4.00

Cranberry 16 0z

$7.00

Orange 16 oz

$7.00

Pineapple 16 oz

$7.00

Poland Spring

$3.50

Aqua Panna (Still)

$7.00

San Pellegrino (Sparkling)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10006

Directions

