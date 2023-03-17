Restaurant header imageView gallery

Susquehanna Soft Serve

review star

No reviews yet

1430 Susquehanna Trail

Liverpool, PA 17045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Ice Cream

Dishes & Cones

Soft Serve

$2.15+

Hand Dipped

$2.70+

Pints & Quarts

Pint SS

$3.95

Quart SS

$6.10

Frozen SS Quart

$4.75

Pint HD

$4.65

Quart HD

$6.65

Twisters

Regular Twister

$4.40

Creamy vanilla soft serve mixed with your choice of candy.

Large Twister

$5.20

Creamy vanilla soft serve mixed with your choice of candy

Sundaes

Choice of ice cream with choice of one: hot fudge caramel, peanut butter, strawberry, pineapple, cherry, wet walnut, butterscotch, blueberry, Hershey's syrup or marshmallow; then topped with whipped cream, cherry, and peanuts.

Soft Serve

$3.65+

Hand Dipped

$3.65+

Extreme Sundaes

Regular PB Cup Extreme

$4.80

Large PB Cup Extreme

$5.90

Regular Cappuccino Extreme

$4.80

Large Cappuccino Extreme

$5.90

Regular S'mores Extreme

$4.80

Large S'mores Extreme

$5.90

Regular PB Pretzel Extreme

$4.80

Large PB Pretzel Extreme

$5.90

Regular Brownie Extreme

$4.80

Large Brownie Extreme

$5.90

Regular Caramel Peanut Extreme

$4.80

Large Caramel Peanut Extreme

$5.90

Regular Kitchen Extreme

$4.80

Large Kitchen Extreme

$5.90

Regular Architect Extreme

$4.80

Large Architect Extreme

$5.90

Regular Malt Ball Extreme

$4.80

Large Malt Ball Extreme

$5.90

Regular Grasshopper Extreme

$4.80

Large Grasshopper Extreme

$5.90

Regular Cheesecake Extreme

$4.80

Large Cheesecake Extreme

$5.90

Regular Almond Joy Extreme

$4.80

Large Almont Joy Extreme

$5.90

Banana Split

Banana Split Soft Serve

$6.65

Banana Split Hand Dipped

$6.65

Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$3.00+

Gelato

$3.95+

Food

Build a Burger

Your choice of 1/4lb or 1/3lb burger and all your favorite burger "fixings"
1/4lb Burger

1/4lb Burger

$3.35

1/4lb burger on toasted bun.

1/3lb Burger

1/3lb Burger

$4.10

1/3lb burger on toasted bun

Double 1/4lb Burger

$5.10

Double 1/3lb Burger

$6.65

Specialty Burgers

Susquehanna Stacked Burger

Susquehanna Stacked Burger

$5.85+

Two 1/4lb burgers, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, and Susquehanna sauce on toasted bun.

BBQ Burger

$6.70

1/3lb burger, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and BBQ sauce on toasted bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.70

1/3lb burger, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, and mayo on toasted bun.

Afterburn Burger

$6.70

1/3lb burger, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, and siracha mayo on toasted bun.

Pizza Burger

$6.70

1/4lb burger, provolone cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and marinara sauce on toasted bun.

Sandwiches & Subs

Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled or fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, pickles, and blue cheese.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled or fried chicken breast, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, and ranch.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella sticks, provolone cheese and marinara sauce.

Fish Sandwich

$5.00

Fried haddock filet, American cheese, lettuce and tartar sauce.

Ham Pretzel Sandwich

$5.50

Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce and honey mustard on a pretzel roll.

Turkey Melt

$5.95

Sliced turkey breast, American cheese, bacon, tomato, and Susquehanna sauce on grilled Texas toast.

Cheesesteak

$6.60

Sliced steak or chicken with choice of cheese on a toasted sub roll.

Italian Cheesesteak

$7.70

Sliced steak or chicken, provolone cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers, and marinara sauce on toasted sub roll.

Cali Cheesesteak

$7.70

Sliced beef or chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sub roll.

Crispy Chicken Hoagie

$7.25

Fried chicken breast pieces, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Susquehanna sauce on toasted sub roll.

Crispy Shrimp Hoagie

$7.50

Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Susquehanna sauce on toasted sub roll.

Fish Sub

$7.25

Beer battered cod, American cheese, lettuce, and tartar sauce on toasted sub roll.

Salads

Salads include tomato, onion, cucumber, crumbled bacon, croutons, shredded cheese and choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.50

From the Fryer

Regular Fries

$2.95

Large Fries

$3.25

Bucket of Fries

$5.95

Onion Rings

$4.75

Cauliflower

$4.50

Mushrooms

$4.50

Pickles

$4.50

Corn Nuggets

$4.50

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$5.50

Mac & Cheese Bites (10)

$5.50

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Jumbo Fried Shrimp (6)

$6.00

Other Offerings

Hot Dog

$1.75

Soft Pretzel

$1.75

Nachos

$3.25

Kids Meals

All kids meals include fries and a drink.

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$5.75

Cheeseburger Kids Meal

$5.75

Fried Shrimp Kids Meal

$5.75

Chicken Tenders Kids Meal

$5.75

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$5.75

Beverage

Water

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Cup of Water

$0.50

Floats

Coke Float

$3.50

Diet Coke Float

$3.50

Sprite Float

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Cherry Coke Float

$3.50

Coke Float

$3.50

Diet Coke Float

$3.50

Sprite Float

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Cherry Coke Float

$3.50

Fountain Soda

Coke

$1.40+

Diet Coke

$1.40+

Cherry Coke

$1.40+

Root Beer

$1.40+

Sprite

$1.40+

Fuse Sweet Tea

$1.40+

Iced Coffee

Vanilla Coffee

$2.95+

Caramel Coffee

$2.95+

Mocha Coffee

$2.95+

Hazelnut Coffee

$2.95+

No Flavor Coffee

$2.95+

Milkshakes

Soft Serve Milkshake

$4.40

Hand Dipped Milkshake

$4.40

Slush Puppie

Blue Raspberry

$1.60+

Cherry

$1.60+

Grape

$1.60+

Lemon Lime

$1.60+

Mango

$1.60+

Orange

$1.60+

Watermelon

$1.60+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite hot eats and cool treats!

Location

1430 Susquehanna Trail, Liverpool, PA 17045

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brother's Pizzeria - Newport
orange starNo Reviews
233 Market Street Newport, PA 17074
View restaurantnext
The Doyle Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
7 N Market Street Duncannon, PA 17020
View restaurantnext
Vince's Pizza & Family Restaurant - Beaver Springs
orange starNo Reviews
19619 Route 522 N Beaver Springs, PA 17812
View restaurantnext
Simply Turkey & More - Front Street
orange star4.8 • 165
4455 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Comida De Fuego
orange starNo Reviews
4386 North 6th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
Selin's Grove Brewing Co. - 121 N. Market St. Selinsgrove, Pa.
orange starNo Reviews
121 N Market Street Selinsgrove, PA 17870
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Liverpool
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston