SUSTAINABOWL

1,734 Reviews

$$

8338 Lincoln Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Popular Items

ORIGINAL ACAI
Get in my Belly
Osaka

SUPERFOOD BOWLS

ORIGINAL ACAI

ORIGINAL ACAI

$11.95+

Amazonian Palm Berry w/ sunflower butter, banana, goji berries, seasonal berries, seasonal fruits, coconut flakes, chia seeds, cocoa nibs, protein clusters.

ORIGINAL PITAYA

ORIGINAL PITAYA

$11.95+

Organic pitaya base w/ sunflower butter, banana, goji berries, seasonal berries, seasonal fruits, coconut flakes, chia seeds, cocoa nibs, protein seeds clusters.

COCONUT SMOOTHIE BOWL

COCONUT SMOOTHIE BOWL

$11.95+

Layer of fresh banana, strawberry, blackberries, blueberries, pineapple, pomegranates topped w/ coconut cream topped w/ chia seeds and pumpkin seeds granola.

PEANUT BUTTER ACAI

PEANUT BUTTER ACAI

$11.95+Out of stock

Amazonian Palm Berry Peanut Butter Acai w/ banana, goji berries, seasonal berries, seasonal fruits, coconut flakes, chia seeds, cocoa nibs, protein clusters and sun flower butter.

ORGANIC CHIA PUDDING (NEW)

ORGANIC CHIA PUDDING (NEW)

$12.95

Overnight soaked sugar free chia seeds with almond milk, ashwagandha, maca powder, vanilla extract, dates topped with blueberries, raspberries, cherries, pomegranate seeds, cacao nibs, coconut shreds and sunflower butter. VG/GF/SF

SMOOTHIES

BERRY BERRY MANTRA

BERRY BERRY MANTRA

$11.95

Acai base blend w/ coconut water, chia seeds, cocoa nibs, goji berries, vanilla extract, sunflower seeds, dates, banana, pineapple, sunower butter, coconut shavings,

DRAGON BERRY RITUAL

DRAGON BERRY RITUAL

$11.95

Pitaya base blend w/ coconut water, chia seeds, cocoa nibs, goji berries, vanilla extract, sunflower seeds, dates, banana, pineapple, sunflower butter, coconut shavings.

EGGS TRAORDINARY

BIRD’S NEST

BIRD’S NEST

$13.95

Poached eggs, avocado meat w/ crispy garlic, bed of greens, cherry tomatoes and specialty cheese.

HEN’S BUN

HEN’S BUN

$13.95

Jumbo croissant with poached eggs specialty cheese, zen onions, charred tomato, arugula, mashed avocado on bed of butter croissant.

EGG ON TOAST

$13.95

Poached eggs seated on parmesan rosemary bread with basil garlic butter, avocado, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, basil, black lava salt, chili flakes and garlic & herbs cheese.

Drinks

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$6.95

Need a little sunshine in your life? Brighten your day with our fresh squeezed orange juice to boost your immunity.

WATERMELON QUENCH

WATERMELON QUENCH

$6.95

Sweet Heavens! Blast of watermelon, pineapple, cucumber and mint leaves.

COCONUT WATER

COCONUT WATER

$6.95

Go coconuts w/ our young Thai Coconut Water for your daily dose of fiber, vitamin C and several important minerals.

Dalgona Coffee (New!)

Dalgona Coffee (New!)

$6.95

Deliciously whipped coffee cloud w/ creamy Almond Milk, Vanilla Extract and granulated Sugar. Stir & Enjoy!

TOAST

DULCE DE LECHE

DULCE DE LECHE

$11.95

Caramelized bananas, fresh strawberries, mint, house made dulce de leche, shredded coconut w/ roasted pecans.

AVOTOAST

AVOTOAST

$11.95

House made basil garlic butter, diced avocado meat, cherry tomatoes, chopped basil w/black lava salt & roasted bell pepper.

AVOCADO TOAST W/ SALMON

AVOCADO TOAST W/ SALMON

$13.95

House made basil garlic butter, diced avocado meat, cherry tomatoes, chopped basil w/black lava salt & roasted bell pepper and Cubed Salmon on bed of Fig & Walnut Toast

Poke

Bangkok Fever

Bangkok Fever

$14.95+

Asian madness w/ diced fish, curry coconut rice, roasted peanuts, scallion relish, micro cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, basil with caramelized bananas.

Hello Dubai

Hello Dubai

$14.95+

Spicy! Moroccan goodness with Yellow Curried Rice, Pomegranate Seeds, Pomegranate Molasses, Crunchy Chickpeas and Micro-Mint topped with Fresh Strawberries.

Osaka

Osaka

$14.95+

Tokyo Drift-away with Tokyo Zen Sauce, Togarashi Spice, Wasabi Chickpeas, Bonito Flakes, Furikake, Pickled Ginger, Scallions and Yuzu on a bed of Coconut Rice

Back to Fiji

Back to Fiji

$17.95+

Tropical Marinade, Green Papaya, Yellow Curried Rice, Corn Nuts, Red Onions, Scallions, served on a bed of yellow curry rice.

Get in my Belly

Get in my Belly

$14.95+

Avocado base topped in scraped fish belly mixed with Gochujang and Aji Amarillo, Passion Fruit, Hearts of Palm, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Seaweed Salad, Crispy Garlic, and Crispy Shallots served on a bed of Coconut Rice

Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu

$14.95+

Aji Amarillo, Hearts of Palm, Passion Fruit, Sea Weed, Corn Nuts, and Cilantro served on a bed of Coconut Rice

Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$14.95+

Keeping it casual with Black Garlic Chipotle sauce, Corn, Avocado miso, red onions and pineapple on bed of Coconut rice and baked Taro Chips.

Ceviche

$14.95+

Diced Albacore combined with Citrus Marinade, Passion Fruit, Aji Amarilo, Pineapple, Avocado, Corn Nuts Served on bed of fluffy rice with side of Taro Chips.

Vegan

Moroccan Goddess

Moroccan Goddess

$13.95+

Goodness of harissa, house made pom molasses w/ curried jackfruit, yellow curry rice, pickled ginger, pomegranate seeds, strawberries, blackberries, chickpeas.

Vegan Belly

Vegan Belly

$13.95+

Base of coconut rice, topped w/ Avocado Meat, Citrus Marinade, seasoned black beans, blackened corn mix, bell pepper dipped in screamer sauce, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, heart of palm.

Fiesta Mexicana

Fiesta Mexicana

$13.95+

Vegan and gluten friendly protein bowl with citrus marinade, charred bell pepper and corn, baby kale, creamy avocado, seasoned black beans, tangy pico de gallo w/ mango, crispy onions, corn nuts, micro cilantro on bed of tricolor quinoa.

Thai Jackfruit

Thai Jackfruit

$13.95+

Vegan friendly curried jackfruit, sesame/coconut milk dressing, passion fruit, pineapple, orange, green papaya, pickled ginger, cabbage with crispy faryari and peanuts on a bed of coconut rice. Add pomegranate seeds.

Paleo

Paleo

$12.95+

Kale slaw topped w/avocados, goji berries, chia seeds, oranges, seaweed salad, red onions, green and purple cabbage, green papaya and liquid amino.

Extras

Avocado

$2.00

Eggs

$2.00

Sun Flower Butter

$2.00

Taro Chips

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$2.00

Toast

$2.50

Extra Fish (1 scoop)

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Ethically-sourced poké and artisanal açai bowls with a low-waste initiative. Silicon Beach, Los Angeles.

Website

Location

8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

