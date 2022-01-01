The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse is a year-round rustic resort on the shore of Suttle Lake in the Deschutes National Forest near Sisters, Oregon.
Location
13300 Highway 20, Sisters, OR 97759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Martolli's Authentic Pizza - 220 W Cascade Ave
No Reviews
220 W Cascade Ave Sisters, OR 97759
View restaurant
Big O Bagels Redmond - 816 Southwest 17th Street
No Reviews
816 Southwest 17th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurant