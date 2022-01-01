Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse

13300 Highway 20

Sisters, OR 97759

Order Again

NA Beverage

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

BH Lunch/Dinner

Fish 'N Chips

$22.00

Single Burger

$13.00

Double Burger

$15.00

Seattle Dog

$11.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Veggie Sando

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$20.00Out of stock

Crunchy Veg

$13.00

Dockside Plate

$19.00

Calamari

$18.00

Salad Bar

$12.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

Picnic Salad

$6.00

Mac Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soft Serve

$5.00

Apparel

BLUE SL SWEATSHIRT

$48.00

SL & B LIGHT GRAY SWEATSHIRT

$58.00

WOOL KNIT CAP

$46.00

YELLOW BEANIE

$18.00

WINE KEY

$8.00

FIREWOOD

$10.00

BAG OF ICE

$5.00

YELLOW T SHIRT

$26.00

OLIVE T SHIRT

$26.00

LETTERPRESS PRINT

$40.00

SL SOAP

$25.00

SL SHAMPOO

$25.00

SL CONDITIONER

$25.00

SL LOTION

$25.00

FULL APOTHECARY SET

$90.00

OTTER HAT

$34.00

GREEN SL HAT

$34.00

SKI BALM

$8.00

POSTCARDS

$2.00

KEY CHAINS

$3.00

PLAYING CARDS

$3.00

LARGE BLUE TRAY

$42.00

GREEN TRAY

$16.00

FRISBEE

$5.00

HOODOO SKI PASS

$62.00

ANNUAL PARKING PASS

$30.00

DAY PARKING PASS

$9.00

KOOZIE

$3.00

MIIR SL MUG

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse is a year-round rustic resort on the shore of Suttle Lake in the Deschutes National Forest near Sisters, Oregon.

13300 Highway 20, Sisters, OR 97759

