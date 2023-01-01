  • Home
A map showing the location of Suvi Thai & Sushi - Miami Springs 5683 NW 36th St.

Suvi Thai & Sushi - Miami Springs 5683 NW 36th St.

review star

No reviews yet

5683 NW 36th St.

Miami Springs, FL 33166

Order Again

Soup, Salads, & Appetizers

1 - Chicken & Shrimp Soup

$5.95

2 - Tom Yum Goong

$6.50

3 - Tom Kha Gai

$5.95

4 - Wonton Soup

$5.95

5 - Miso Soup

$3.50

6 - House Salad (Small)

$3.50

6 - House Salad

$5.95

7 - Spring Rolls

$5.50

8 - Shrimp Rolls

$8.95

9 - Pork Gyoza

$8.95

9 - Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

10 - Kanisu

$10.95

11 - Tom Yum Gai

$5.95

12 - Crispy Chicken Wontons

$4.50

Noodles/Thai Salads

13 - Pad Thai

$11.95

14 - Lad Na

$11.95

15 - Goi See Mee

$11.95

16 - Pad Kee Mao

$11.95

17 - Pad See Eaw

$11.95

18 - Curry Noodles

$11.95

19 - Yum Woon Sen Salad

$11.95

20 - Tiger Tear Salad

$11.95

21 - Jumping Shrimp Salad

$11.95

21 - Jumping Squid Salad

$11.95

22 - Nam Sod Salad

$11.95

Thai Lunch Specials

23 - Cashew Chicken or Beef

$11.95

24 - Ginger Chicken or Beef

$11.95

25 - Spicy Bamboo Chicken or Beef

$11.95

26 - Baby Corn Chicken, Beef, or Pork

$11.95

27 - Basil Chicken

$11.95

28 - Red Curry

$11.95

28 - Green Curry

$11.95

28 - Yellow Curry

$11.95

28 - Massaman Curry

$11.95

28 - Panang Curry

$11.95

28 - Jungle Curry

$11.95

29 - Garlic Chicken, Beef, or Pork

$11.95

30 - Sweet and Sour Chicken or Pork

$11.95

31 - Suvi's Honey Chicken

$11.95

32 - Volcano Chicken

$11.95

33 - Broccoli Chicken or Beef

$11.95

34 - Spicy Shrimp & Squid

$12.95

35 - Chicken, Beef, or Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

36 - Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

37 - Suvi Thai Special Fried Rice

$12.95

38 - Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

39 - Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Sushi Lunch Specials

40 - Sushi Combination

$13.95

41 - Sashimi Combination

$13.95

42 - Hosomaki Combo

$13.95

43 - Sushi, Sashimi & Shrimp Tempura

$14.95

44 - Sushi, Sashimi & Steak Teriyaki

$14.95

45 - Sushi, Sashimi & Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

46 - Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

47 - NY Strip Teriyaki

$13.95

48 - Pork Katsu

$13.95

49 - Fish Teriyaki

$13.95

50 - Chicken Udon

$11.95

51 - Shrimp Tempura Udon

$12.95

Traditional Raw Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Kappa Roll

$5.50

Tekka Roll

$7.95

Vegetable Roll

$8.95

Japanese Bagel (JB) Roll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Rising Sun Roll

$12.95

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

Beauty and the Beast Roll

$12.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.95

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Florida Roll

$10.95

Cooked Rolls

California Roll

$6.95

Unagi (Eel) Roll

$9.95

California Eel Roll

$11.95

Eel Lovers Roll

$12.95

Spider Roll

$12.95

Birthday Roll

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.95

Mexican Roll

$12.95

Boston Roll

$10.95

Suvi Roll

$11.95

Katsu Roll

$11.95

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$10.95

Crazy Roll

$12.95

Dynamite Roll

$11.95

Miami Springs Roll

$10.95

Futomaki Roll

$11.95

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Volcano Roll

$12.95

Salmon Tempura Roll

$11.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.95

Jalapeno Roll

$12.95

Homestead Spicy Roll

$12.95

Specialty Rolls

Hot JB Roll

$10.95

Miami Nice Roll

$10.95

Absolute Roll

$13.95

Sunset Roll

$12.95

Caribbean Roll

$12.95

Dolphin Roll

$12.95

Four Seasons Roll

$12.95

Hurricane Roll

$11.95

Rainbow Supreme Roll

$13.95

Zombie Roll

$12.95

American Dream Roll

$12.95

Pascal Roll

$12.95

Orange Roll

$12.95

Chirashi

$22.95

A La Carte Sushi Sashimi

Kani Sushi

$2.25

Tamago Sushi

$2.25

Ebi Sushi

$2.25

Tako Sushi

$2.25

Ika Sushi

$2.25

Unagi Sushi

$2.95

Ikura Sushi

$2.95

Masago Sushi

$2.95

Sake Sushi

$2.95

Maguro Sushi

$2.95

White Fish

$2.95

Yellowtail Sushi

$2.95

Kani Sashimi

$2.25

Tamago Sashimi

$2.25

Ebi Sashimi

$2.25

Tako Sashimi

$2.25

Ika Sashimi

$2.25

Unagi Sashimi

$2.95

Ikura Sashimi

$2.95

Masago Sashimi

$2.95

Sake Sashimi

$2.95

Maguro Sashimi

$2.95

White FIsh Sashimi

$2.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$2.95

Temaki

California Temaki

$4.95

Unagi Temaki

$5.50

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$5.50

Dynamite Temaki

$5.50

Salmon Skin Temaki

$4.95

Shrimp & Crab Temaki

$6.50

Salmon Temaki

$5.50

JB Temaki

$5.50

Teriyaki, Katsu, & Tempura

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.95

Steak Teriyaki

$17.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Shrimp Tempura

$20.95

Chicken Tempura

$18.95

Veggie Tempura

$13.95

Chicken Katsu

$16.95

Pork Katsu

$16.95

Fish Katsu

$16.95

Dinner Combinations

DC1 - Sushi, Sashimi, & Shrimp Tempura

$22.95

DC2 - Sushi, Sashimi, & Chicken Teriyaki

$22.95

DC3 - Sushi, Sashimi, & Steak Teriyaki

$22.95

Sushi & Sashimi Combinations

Sushi Mori

$22.95

Sushi Deluxe

$22.95

Hosomaki Combo

$22.95

Sashimi Mori

$25.95

Lady's Finger

$22.95

Mini Single

$24.95

Single: For One Person

$30.95

Double: For Two Persons

$52.95

Boat Chu: For Three Persons

$72.95

Boat Dai: For Four Persons

$92.95

Vegetarian

V1 - Mee Grob (Veg)

$5.95

V2 - Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.95

V3 - Veggie Tom Yum

$4.95

V4 - Tom Kha Veggie

$4.95

V5 - Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

V6 - Pad Preaw Wan

$10.95

V7 - Veggie Pad Thai

$11.95

V8 - Veggie Pad Woon Sen

$11.95

V9 - Vegetable Curry

$12.95

V10 - Mixed Veggie Fried Rice

$10.95

V11 - Spicy Veggie Fried Rice

$10.95

V12 - Tofu With Cashews

$12.95

V13 - Broccoli Tofu

$12.95

V14 - Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

V15 - Seaweed Salad

$6.95

V16 - Age Tofu

$7.95

V17 - Yasai Tempura

$7.95

V18 - Veggie Roll

$8.95

V19 - Veggie Combo

$17.50

V20 - Veggie Udon

$11.95

V21 - Veggie Tempura Udon

$12.95

Avocado Sushi

$1.25

Carrot Sushi

$1.25

Cucumber Sushi

$1.25

Spinach Sushi

$1.25

Asparagus Sushi

$1.25

Kampyo Sushi

$1.25

Veggie Temaki

$5.50

Kids Menu

K1 - Chicken Teriyaki

$8.95

K2 - Crispy Fried Chicken

$8.95

K3 - Fish Katsu

$9.95

K4 - Steak Teriyaki

$8.95

K5 - Chicken Satay

$10.95

K5 - Pork Satay

$10.95

K6 - Ebi Fry

$10.95

Side Orders

Bowl of Steamed Rice

$1.50

Bowl of Sushi Rice

$2.50

Peanut Dressing

$1.25

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.50

House Soup (Small)

$1.95

House Soup (Large)

$3.50

Rice Noodles

$3.50

Dynamite Sauce

$4.50

Kimchee Sauce

$1.00

Bowl of Fried Rice

$2.50

Bowl of Brown Rice

$2.50

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Volcano Sauce (Small)

$1.00

Volcano Sauce (Medium)

$2.00

Desserts

Thai Donuts

$3.95

Crispy Bananas

$3.95

Banana Tempura

$7.95

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Thai Pumpkin Custard

$5.95

Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Thai Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Red Wine (Glass)

$4.50

Rose Wine (Glass)

$4.50

White Wine (Glass)

$4.50

Red Wine (Half Carafe)

$10.00

Rose Wine (Half Carafe)

$10.00

White Wine (Half Carafe)

$10.00

Plum Wine

$4.95

Sake (Small)

$5.00

Sake (Large)

$9.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.95

Perrier

$3.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Singha

$5.00

Chang

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kirin 12 oz

$5.00

Sapporo

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
