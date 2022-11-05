Restaurant header imageView gallery
Suya joint All African Cuisine - Boston

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

185 Dudley St

Boston, MA 02119

Appetizer

BEEF MEAT PIES (set of 4)

BEEF MEAT PIES (set of 4)

$13.00Out of stock

Seasoned (curry and thyme) ground beef, onions, carrots and potatoes.

BEEF SUYA

BEEF SUYA

$15.00

Thin sliced beef seasoned with Nigerian spices and ground peanuts. Spicy or mild.

DRY FRIED GOAT MEAT
$10.00

$10.00

WHOLE WHITING FISH FRESH PEPPER SOUP

$14.00

A zesty broth made with a filet of Tilapia. Spicy or mild.

GIZDODO (GIZZARD)

$15.00

A stir fry of gizzard and sweet plantain in a simmering pepper sauce. Perfect for sharing.

GOAT PEPPER SOUP

GOAT PEPPER SOUP

$15.00

A savory broth with slowly simmered goat mean and blended peppers.

JOINT SAMPLER

$18.00

Spicy Suya wings, 2 Meat Pie, 1 Moi-Moi, Stew No Substitutions.

JOINT SAMPLER FOR TWO

$27.00

6 Spicy Suya wings, 2 Meat Pie, 1 Moi-Moi, Stew No Substitutions

KULI-KULI

$5.00Out of stock
MOI MOI WITH STEW

MOI MOI WITH STEW

$10.00

Bean cake made from black-eyed peas blended with peppers and onions. Great for vegetarians.

PLANTAINS WITH STEW
$7.00

$7.00
SPICY SUYA WINGS

SPICY SUYA WINGS

$12.00

Our take on Buffalo wings done with a hint of Naija!

WET FRIED GOAT MEAT

WET FRIED GOAT MEAT

$12.00

Marinated & roasted goat meat with sautéed onions & pepper sauce

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$10.00

6 pcs served with a small side of stew.

PUFF PUFF (set of six)
$6.00

$6.00

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS
$11.00

$11.00

CHIN CHIN

$5.00

Peppered Snails
$20.00

$20.00

Vegetarian

BEANS & PLANTAINS

BEANS & PLANTAINS

$18.00

Stewed black-eyed peas served with friend plantains.

BEANS & PLANTAINS WITH JOLLOF RICE

$20.00

Stewed black-eyed peas served with fried plantains, boiled rice and stew.

BEANS & PLANTAINS WITH WHITE RICE

$18.00

Stewed black-eyed peas served with fried plantains, boiled rice, and stew.

JOLLOF, MOI-MOI, PLANTAINS
$20.00

$20.00

MOI MOI & PLANTAINS

$10.00

Bean cake made from black-eyed peas blended with peppers and onions.

VEGETABLE SAMOSA
$8.00

$8.00

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL
$10.00

$10.00
VEGETARIAN EGUSI STEW

VEGETARIAN EGUSI STEW

$18.00

A stew thickened with African ground melon seeds and contains spinach.

VEGETARIAN OKRA
$15.00

VEGETARIAN OKRA

$15.00
VEGETARIAN TAUSHE STEW (Contains Nuts)

VEGETARIAN TAUSHE STEW (Contains Nuts)

$17.00

A northern creamy peanut stew simmered with vegetables and a blend of herbs and traditional Nigerian spices.

VEGETARIAN VEGETABLE STEW / EFO RIRO

VEGETARIAN VEGETABLE STEW / EFO RIRO

$16.00

A hearty meal made with spinach in tomato sauce, vegetable oil and traditional Nigerian spices.

WHITE RICE & STEW, MOI-MOI, PLANTAINS
$15.00

$15.00

Snapper Fish

$25.00

Rice or Bean Entrees

AYAMASE STEW

$20.00
BEANS & PLANTAINS

BEANS & PLANTAINS

$17.00

Stewed black-eyed peas served with fried plantains

JOLLOF & PLANTAINS /w MEAT

JOLLOF & PLANTAINS /w MEAT

$20.00

West African rice cooked in a savory red bell pepper sauce. Jollof means one pot.

JOLLOF RICE & SUYA WINGS (w/ plantains)
$20.00

JOLLOF RICE & SUYA WINGS (w/ plantains)

$20.00

RICE AND STEW W/ PLANTAINS

$16.00

Boiled whole grain white rice served with stew

JOLLOF, MOI-MOI & PLANTAINS
$20.00

$20.00

JOLLOF, BEANS & PLANTAINS
$20.00

$20.00

FRIED RICE

$20.00

JOLLOF SPAGHETTI & DICED PLANTAIN
$20.00

$20.00

Snapper Fish

$25.00

Fufu and Soup Entrees

CASSAVA LEAF/SAKA SAKA

CASSAVA LEAF/SAKA SAKA

$18.00

A stew cooked with yucca leaf, chicken, smoked turkey, smoked foul and palm oil. Preferably serviced with white rice.

EFO-RIRO

EFO-RIRO

$20.00

A rich Yoruba style vegetable stew/soup. Tastes nice when eaten with fish.

EGUSI

EGUSI

$19.00

A stew thickened with African ground melon seeds and contains spinach and pieces of fish and chicken to enhance the flavor.

EWEDU

EWEDU

$18.00

Traditional Yoruba dish made from Ewedu leaves, and flakes of whiting fish, with chili pepper and goes amazing with Amala (Fufu)

FRESH OKRA

FRESH OKRA

$18.00

A stew prepared using the edible green seed pods of the okra plan cooked with small pieces of fish and chicken to enhance the flavor.

OGBONO

OGBONO

$20.00

Crushed African mango seeds, onions and a blend of herbs and Nigerian spices cooked with pieces of chicken and fish.

PALM BUTTER/BANGA

PALM BUTTER/BANGA

$18.00

Prepared with palm soup and assortment of means and hot peppers.

TAUSHE STEW (Contains Nuts)

TAUSHE STEW (Contains Nuts)

$17.00

A northern creamy peanut stew simmered with vegetables and a blend of herbs and traditional Nigerian spices.

VEGETABLE

$19.00Out of stock

A hearty meal made with spinach in red bell pepper sauce, vegetable oil and traditional Nigerian spices. Also contains pieces of fish and chicken.

Tasty Side Dishes

MOI-MOI

$4.50

Bean cake made from black-eyed peas blended with peppers and onions. Great for vegetarians.

SIDE OF FRIED PLANTAINS

$4.00

Sweet fried plantains. - 8 Pieces

SIDE OF BEANS

SIDE OF BEANS

$6.00

Stewed black-eyed peas

ORISHIRISHI

$7.00

Tripe, Cow Feet, Goat Meat

SIDE STEW WITH MEAT
$8.00

$8.00
SIDE OF JOLLOF RICE
$8.00

SIDE OF JOLLOF RICE

$8.00

SIDE OF WHITE RICE
$7.00

$7.00

SIDE STEW NO MEAT
$5.00

$5.00

Family Style Portion Meals

Egusi Family Style
$35.00

$35.00

Okra Family Style
$35.00

$35.00

Family Style Stew with Fish
$35.00

$35.00

Family Style Stew with Chicken
$35.00

$35.00

Family Style Stew with Beef
$35.00

$35.00

Family Style Stew with Goat
$35.00

$35.00

Family Style Jollof Rice
$35.00

$35.00

Family Style Efo-Riro
$35.00

$35.00

Family Style Orishirishi
$50.00

$50.00

Ogbono Family Style
$35.00

$35.00

Family Style Fried Rice
$40.00

$40.00

Soups Only

Only Banga Soup
$15.00

$15.00

Only Cassava Leaf
$16.00

$16.00

Only Efo-Riro Soup
$17.00

$17.00

Only Egusi Soup
$17.00

$17.00

Only Ewedu Soup
$15.00

$15.00

Only Okra Soup
$15.00

$15.00

Only Vegetable Soup

$15.00Out of stock

Only Ogbono Soup
$16.00

$16.00

Extra protein

Side of Fish
$5.00

$5.00

Side of Chicken
$5.00

$5.00

Side of Beef
$5.00

$5.00

Side of Goat
$6.50

$6.50

Mixed Meat

$6.00

Orishirishi

$6.00

Suya Wings

$6.00

Extra fufu

Pounded Yam

$4.00

Eba (Cassava)
$4.00

$4.00

Farina (Corn)
$4.00

$4.00

Other Beverage

Coconut Water

$3.00Out of stock

D&G Jamaican Kola Champange

$3.00Out of stock

D&G Pineapple Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Ting

$3.00Out of stock

Water (bottle)
$2.00

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling Water (bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (bottle)
$3.00Out of stock

$3.00Out of stock

Coke (bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke (bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi (bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi (bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite (bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale (bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

Coke (can)

$3.00

Diet Coke (can)
$3.00

$3.00

Sprite (can)
$3.00

$3.00

Pepsi (can)

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi (can)

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale (can)
$3.00

$3.00

Red Bull - 8oz

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull - 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Malta Guinness
$4.00

$4.00

D&G Orange Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

D&G Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Juices

Mango Juice

$3.50

Guava Juice

$3.50

Passion Fruit Juice
$3.50

$3.50

Zobo (sorrel)
$4.00

$4.00

Main Catering Appetizers

Puff Puff (half pan)
$65.00

$65.00

Puff

$130.00

Akara (small foil pan)

$85.00

Akara (large foil pan)

$170.00

Chin Chin (small foil pan)

$60.00

Chin Chin (large foil pan)

$120.00

Fish Roll (Priced Per Dozen)

$35.00

Vegetable spring rolls (priced per dozen)

$25.00

Peppered Snails (Big foil pan)

$600.00Out of stock

Peppered snails (small foil pan)

$300.00Out of stock

Beef suya (small foil pan)

$140.00

Beef suya (large foil pan)

$280.00

Gizzard (large foil pan)

$200.00

Gizzard (small foil pan)

$100.00

Meat Pies (Priced Per Piece)

$3.00Out of stock

Goat Pepper Soup (Large foil pan)

$230.00

Goat Pepper Soup (Small foil pan)

$115.00

Fish Pepper soup (small foil pan)

$100.00

Fish pepper soup (large foil pan)

$200.00

Spicy Suya Wings (Large foil pan)

$240.00

Spicy suya wings (small foil pan)

$120.00

Vegetable Samosas (Large foil pan)

$150.00

Vegetable Samosas (Small foil pan)

$75.00

Traditional & Local Soups

Ogbono (Large pan)

$215.00

Obgono (Small pan)

$125.00

Okra Soup (Large pan)

$250.00

Okra Soup (small pan)

$125.00

Efo Riro/Vegetable (Large Pan)

$250.00

Efo Riro/Vegetable (Small Pan)

$125.00

Egusi (Large Pan)

$250.00

Egusi (Small Pan)

$125.00

Banga (Large pan)

$250.00

Banga (Small Pan)

$125.00

Ewedu (Large Pan)

$250.00

Ewedu (Small Pan)

$125.00

Cassava Leaf (Large Pan)

$250.00

Cassava Leaf (small pan)

$125.00

Combo Platters

Combo Platter #1 (Big foil pan 25 peices each-) Meat pie, Fish rolls, Suya wings

$260.00

Combo Platter #2 (Big Foil pan 25 peices each) Spring rolls, meat pie, and puff puff

$270.00

Rice and Bean Entrees

Jollof Rice (large pan)

$120.00

Jollof Rice (small pan)

$60.00

Stewed Beans (large foil pan)

$120.00

Stewed Beans (Small foil pan)

$60.00

Fried Rice (Large foil pan)

$120.00

Fried Rice (Small foil pan)

$60.00

Accompaniments

Sweet fried plantains (large pan)

$90.00

sweet fried plantains (small pan)

$55.00

Nigerian Moi Moi (Priced per peice)

$3.50

Meat Pairs for Rice Entrees

Stewed Beef w/ sauteed onions and peppers (Big foil pan)

$190.00

Stewed Beef w/ sauteed onions and peppers (Small foil pan)

$160.00

Stewed Chicken w/ sauteed onions and peppers (small foil pan)

$160.00

Stewed Chicken w/ sauteed onions and peppers (Big foil pan)

$110.00

Curry Chicken (big foil pan)

$130.00

Curry Chicken (small foil pan)

$90.00

Stewed Goat meat (small foil pan)

$150.00

Stewed goat meat (large foil pan)

$300.00

Stewed Turkey (small foil pan)

$80.00

Stewed Turkey (large foil pan)

$150.00

Stewed Combo Platter (Big foil pan, chicken, fish, & goat meat or beef

$250.00

Stewed Combo Platter (small foil pan, chicken, fish & goat meat or beef

$155.00

Seafood Pairs for Entrees

Stewed Talapia (Large pan)

$190.00

Stewed Talapia (Small pan)

$130.00

Stewed Salmon (Large Pan)

$280.00

Stewed Salmon (Small Pan)

$150.00

Croacker w/ sauteed onions and peppers (large pan)

$175.00

Croacker w/ sauteed onions and peppers (small pan)

$85.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy delicious food in the heart of Nubian Square!

Location

185 Dudley St, Boston, MA 02119

Directions

Suya Joint All African Cuisine - Boston image

