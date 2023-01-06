Restaurant header imageView gallery

Suya Spot

10309 Grand Central Ave #104

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Popular Items

JOLLOF RICE
SNACKS
BEEF SUYA

MAIN EVENT

Main Event is the title giving to our most popular street food, it is quick and also healthy.
BEEF SUYA

BEEF SUYA

$15.00+

Thinly sliced slow grilled beef marinated in Nigerian seasonings, topped with organic yaji spice (ginger, peanut powder, negro pepper, paprika and other herbs) served with fresh onions, tomatoes.

CHICKEN SUYA (AMERICANA)

CHICKEN SUYA (AMERICANA)

$14.75+

Chopped 1/4 leg-thigh chicken marinated in Nigerian seasonings, steamed and grilled, topped with organic yaji spice, creamy in-house sauce served with onions and tomatoes

FISH SUYA (DEEP FRIED)

FISH SUYA (DEEP FRIED)

$30.00

Whole fish (Tilapia bone in) deep fried, topped with organic yaji spice and creamy in-house sauce served with diced onions, tomatoes and a side of Plantain.

LAMB SUYA

LAMB SUYA

$16.00+

Thinly sliced slow grilled lamb marinated in Nigerian seasonings, topped with organic yaji spice (ginger, peanut powder, negro pepper, paprika and other herbs) served with fresh onions, tomatoes.

SHAKI SUYA (BEEF TRIPE)

SHAKI SUYA (BEEF TRIPE)

$18.00

Grilled beef tripe marinated in Nigerian seasonings, topped with yaji spice. Served with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.

SHRIMP SUYA (W/JOLLOF RICE)

SHRIMP SUYA (W/JOLLOF RICE)

$20.00

Five-count jumbo shrimps marinated in Nigerian seasonings topped with in-house creamy sauce, yaji spice served with jollof rice.

SMALL CHOPS

ALASKA POLLOCK(PANLA)

ALASKA POLLOCK(PANLA)

$8.00+

Eja Kika or Panla is one of the most famous fish in Nigeria. It can be used to cook varieties of soups and stews giving the meal a distinct taste.

ASSORTED MEAT PEPPER SOUP

ASSORTED MEAT PEPPER SOUP

$24.00

Assorted Peppered meats are basically meats infused into spicy pepper sauce. For the Assorted Meats, Beef, Goat meat, Cow leg, Shaki (Tripe).

ASUN

ASUN

$22.00+

Asun (Spicy Roast Goat) – spicy roasted goat chopped into bite-sized pieces, with big bold aromatic flavors from onions, habanero and bell peppers. Not for the faint-hearted.

AYAMASE (ONLY)

AYAMASE (ONLY)

$22.00

Ofada stew, also known as ayamase stew or designer stew, is a delectable Nigerian stew made with palm oil, fermented locust beans, and green bell peppers. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

AYAMASE (WHITE RICE/EGG)

AYAMASE (WHITE RICE/EGG)

$24.00

Ofada stew, also known as ayamase stew or designer stew, is a delectable Nigerian stew made with palm oil, fermented locust beans, and bell peppers. Serve with rice for a delicious lunch or dinner. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

BEEF (PEPPERED)

BEEF (PEPPERED)

$12.00

This tasty savory stew is often served over boiled rice, boiled and fried plantains, yams, potatoes and boiled beans.

BUKA STEW (ATA DINDIN)

BUKA STEW (ATA DINDIN)

$16.00

It’s traditionally prepared with numerous parts of cow which are deep-fried before being added to the stew. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

CHICKEN FEET (PEPPERED)

CHICKEN FEET (PEPPERED)

$3.00+

Chicken feet is cooked with onions, habanero and bell peppers.

EFO RIRO (Spinach)

EFO RIRO (Spinach)

$20.00

Efo riro (Nigerian Spinach Stew) is a mouthwatering, savory, African stew made with 'Efo Shoko' (Lagos spinach) or 'Efo Tete' (African spinach) Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

EGUSI (W/SPINACH)

EGUSI (W/SPINACH)

$20.00

Nigerian Egusi Soup is a soup thickened with ground melon seeds and contains leafy and other vegetables. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

FRESH FISH STEW (Tilapia)

FRESH FISH STEW (Tilapia)

$8.00

Fish stew with marinated tilapia, infused with spices, herbs bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions – Simply delicious.

FRIED FISH (PEPPERED)

FRIED FISH (PEPPERED)

$6.00+

Deep-fried fish garnished with red bell pepper, tomatoes, onions sauce.

JOLLOF RICE (W/BEEF)

JOLLOF RICE (W/BEEF)

$19.50

This beef Jollof is made using the Jollof stew and succulent tender fried beef.

OGBONO SOUP

OGBONO SOUP

$20.00

Ogbono (Draw Soup) is a rich, nutrition-packed Nigerian soup made from ogbono seeds (ground African mango seeds). Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

OKRA SOUP

OKRA SOUP

$21.00

Okra soup is prepared using the edible green seed pods of the okra. It is greenish in color. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

PONMO (PEPPERD)

PONMO (PEPPERD)

$23.00

Peppered Ponmo (cow skin), small chop/hors d'oeuvre served at Nigerian parties and bars. Soft, spicy, sticky with a sauce that feels like savory caramel.

PORRIDGE

PORRIDGE

$24.00

Yam pottage locally known as[ Asaro] in Yoruba part of Nigerian is a delicious meal usually made with yam and palm oil served with beef.

RICE AND BEANS (ONLY)

RICE AND BEANS (ONLY)

$12.00

Rice and beans is a category of dishes from many cultures around the world, whereby the staple foods of rice and beans are combined in some manner.

RICE AND BEANS (W/BUKA STEW)

RICE AND BEANS (W/BUKA STEW)

$24.00

Rice and beans served with buka stew(blended tomato and bell pepper.) served with fried beef, tendon and tripe.

SHAKI (PEPPERED)

$16.00
SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$16.00+

Shrimp marinated in a smoky, fiery, nutty spice blend then grilled.

TURKEY (PEPPERED)

TURKEY (PEPPERED)

$15.50+

Fried turkey is heated in vegetable oil, stirred fried in tomato sauce with habanero and native seasonings.

TRADITIONAL DISHES

ABULA (Amala, Ewedu and Gbegiri)

ABULA (Amala, Ewedu and Gbegiri)

$32.00+

Abula is literally means a mixture of soups, but it is mostly associated to gbegiri (Bean soup), Ewedu (draw vegetable soup) and ọbẹ̀ ata (stew). Served with GOAT, PONMO AND SHAKI.

AMALA (only)

AMALA (only)

$6.00
EBA (only)

EBA (only)

$3.00

Eba is a type of food staple (swallow). It is made with fried cassava called garri and hot boiling water to form a smooth stiff dough

EBA(Cassava)

EBA(Cassava)

$21.00+

Made from dried grated cassava. It is often eaten with richly made soups and stews, with beef, stockfish.

IYAN (only)

IYAN (only)

$4.00

Pounded Yam is a popular African dish similar to mashed potatoes but heavier. Pounded Yam is very smooth and tasty. It is often eaten with vegetable soup.

IYAN (Pounded Yam)

IYAN (Pounded Yam)

$23.00+

A smooth tasty mashed potato-like food but heavier, popular all over Nigeria, often eaten with vegetable soup. Served with Fried beef, tripe and tendon.

SHAWAMA (WRAPS)

Shawarma is a dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit. Originally made of lamb, chicken, turkey, or beef.
SHAWAMA (BEEF)

SHAWAMA (BEEF)

$16.50

Shawarma is a dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit. Made of beef.

SHAWAMA (CHICKEN)

SHAWAMA (CHICKEN)

$15.50

Shawarma is a dish consisting of chicken cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit.

SHAWAMA (LAMB)

SHAWAMA (LAMB)

$17.50

Shawarma is a dish consisting of lamb cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit .

SIDE DISHES

CAKE

$5.99

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00Out of stock
FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$11.00

Nigerian fried rice is a rice dish that's made with meats, mixed veggies (carrots, peas, sweet corn, green beans) and spices.

GARI

$3.00
GIZDODO

GIZDODO

$8.00

Gizdodo is the combination of plantains and Gizzards (chicken Gizzards) and Plantains mixed in Pepper Sauce.

HOT PEPPER

$2.00
JOLLOF RICE

JOLLOF RICE

$9.00

Zesty taste of Nigerian dish with rice, tomatoes, tomato paste, onions, red bell pepper, scotch bonnet peppers, salt, and spices.

MOI MOI

MOI MOI

$9.00

Moin Moin is a traditional Nigerian meal made from beans, onions, peppers, spices, and egg and corn beef.

PINK SAUCE

PINK SAUCE

$2.00

Suya Spot House sauce for fish suya.

PLANTAIN

PLANTAIN

$8.00

Fried sweet plantain.

SNACKS

SNACKS

$4.00+

SPINACH

$6.00Out of stock
WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$6.00

Cooked white rice

YAJI

$2.00

SODAS

COKE

COKE

$3.00
CRUSH ORANGE

CRUSH ORANGE

$3.00
FAYROUZ

FAYROUZ

$4.50
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$3.00
GINGER BEER

GINGER BEER

$5.00
JEKONMO (Herbal Mixture)

JEKONMO (Herbal Mixture)

$6.99

Herbal Mixture For Man Power Machinery.

JUICE

JUICE

$4.00+

Apple juice

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00
LIPTON ICED TEA

LIPTON ICED TEA

$3.00
MALTA GUINESS

MALTA GUINESS

$4.00
MALTINA CLASSIC

MALTINA CLASSIC

$4.00

MUDET

$6.99

OLEKOKO (Akson Bitters)

$6.99
PALM DRINK

PALM DRINK

$12.00

Beverage created from the sap of various species of palm tree such as the Palmyra, Date palms, and Coconut palms. May contain light alcohol.

PEPSI

PEPSI

$3.00

PURE LEAF

$3.00
SCHWEPPES

SCHWEPPES

$4.50+

SPRITE

$3.00

TIWANTIWA

$6.99
WATER

WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and lets connect!

Website

Location

10309 Grand Central Ave #104, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Directions

