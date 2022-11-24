Suya Suya imageView gallery

Suya Suya

400 Fairmount Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Popular Items

Shrimp Suya Bowl

Bowls

Build your bowl. Pick a Suya, Base and Side to complete this order.
Chicken Suya Bowl

$13.89

Thinly sliced grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) *Contains peanut. Served with a base and side of your choice

Steak Suya Bowl

$13.89

Thinly sliced, grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) *Contains peanut. Served with a base and side of your choice.

Shrimp Suya Bowl

$13.89

Grilled shrimp marinated with peanut paste. Served with a base and side of your choice.

Roasted Brussel Sprout Suya Bowl

$13.89

Roasted brussel sprouts marinated in Nigerian yaji* spice *Contains peanut. Served with a base and side of your choice.

Stewed Fish

$15.00 Out of stock

Steak cut of stir fry king fish marinated with seasoned tomato sauce

Just Suya

Chicken Suya

$12.50

Thinly sliced grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with sliced cabbage, and onion *Contains peanut

Steak Suya

$12.50

Thinly sliced, grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with sliced cabbage and onion *Contains peanut

Shrimp Suya

$12.50

Grilled shrimp marinated with peanut paste. Served with onions and cabbage.

Roasted Brussel Sprout Suya

$12.50 Out of stock

Tacos

Chicken Suya Tacos (3)

$12.50

Thinly sliced slow grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with 3 corn tortillas *Contains peanut

Steak Suya Tacos (3)

$12.50

Thinly sliced grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with 3 corn tortillas *Contains peanut

Shrimp Suya Tacos (3)

$12.50

Small Chops

Beef Meat Pie

$4.00 Out of stock

Cornbread

$2.50 Out of stock
Plantains

$4.00

Roasted Brussel Sprout

$6.50

Just Base

Jollof Rice

$5.00

Nigeria famous traditional seasoned rice cooked with chicken & tomato sauce

Uto Rice

$5.00

White rice topped with savory tomato meat sauce

Okuko Baked Rice

$5.00

Curry seasoned rice baked with chicken and vegetable

Vegan Jollof Rice

$5.00

Nigeria traditional seasoned rice cooked in tomato sauce

Vegan Uto Rice (Spicy)

$5.00

Suya Party Tray

A party pleaser for sure! (Pleas call in advance) What you get: 5 Suyas: 1 Steak, 1 Shrimp, 1 Brussel, 2 Chicken (No substitutes) & Fresh chopped cabbage & onion + your pick of a side sauce: red spicy Suya sauce or white nono Suya sauce to top it off Feeds 6-8 people! (Call in Advance)
Suya Party Tray

$70.00

A party pleaser for sure! (Please call in advance) What you get: 5 Suyas: 1 Steak, 1 Shrimp, 1 Brussel, 2 Chicken (No substitutes) & Fresh chopped cabbage & onion + your pick of a side sauce: red spicy Suya sauce or white nono Suya sauce to top it off Feeds 6-8 people!

Kilishi (Spicy Beef Jerky)

Nigeria famous beef jerky. Made with thinly sliced premium beef, marinated in spicy Kulikuli Paste (peanut paste)
Kilishi (Spicy Beef Jerky)

$20.00 Out of stock

Drinks

Zobo (Hibiscus Ginger Drink)

$4.63

Nigeria style hibiscus tea, house brewed with zobo leaf, ginger, pineapple & orange (served over ice)

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50 Out of stock

Capri Sun

$1.50

Budweiser 0.0

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00 Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Extra

Extra Steak Suya

$3.50

Extra Chicken Suya

$3.50

Extra Red Suya Sauce (Spicy)

$0.75

Extra White Nunu Suya Sauce

$0.75

Soup

Beef Pepper Soup (Spicy)

Beef Pepper Soup (Spicy)

$6.50

Nigeria popular spicy beef pepper soup. This soup is served with tendered beef, potato and carrots. Best served hot.

All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Far in distance, close in heart. As a kid growing up in West Africa, I remember the days my Father would come home from work with Suya for my whole family. My siblings and I would save up our appetites in anticipation of the spicy savory grilled Suya. I fell in love with the flavor and the memories it brought, sharing a plate with my family and friends. ​ Since moving to America, I have dreamed of the day I could share my culture and our Suya with the world. ​ At Suya Suya, we pride ourselves on bringing our best to the table; authentic ethnic Suya spice, fresh grilled meats and vegetables. Let's eat like family :) ​

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

