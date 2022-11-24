Suya Suya 400 Fairmount Ave

Restaurant info

Far in distance, close in heart. As a kid growing up in West Africa, I remember the days my Father would come home from work with Suya for my whole family. My siblings and I would save up our appetites in anticipation of the spicy savory grilled Suya. I fell in love with the flavor and the memories it brought, sharing a plate with my family and friends. ​ Since moving to America, I have dreamed of the day I could share my culture and our Suya with the world. ​ At Suya Suya, we pride ourselves on bringing our best to the table; authentic ethnic Suya spice, fresh grilled meats and vegetables. Let's eat like family :) ​

