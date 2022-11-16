Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Suz-E-Q's Restaurant-Cardington Ohio

442 Reviews

$

401 W Main St

Cardington, OH 43315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks
Shredded Chicken
14"Pizza

Other stuff

All items here are available in a combo for an additional $2.99.
Shredded Chicken

Shredded Chicken

$3.65

Our original recipe from 1954 shredded chicken sandwich. Just like grandma used to make.

BLT

BLT

$4.50

5 strips of bacon, mayo, tomato and lettuce on a toasted bun.

Breaded Chic Sand

$4.85

Two breaded chicken tenderloins served on a toasted bun with mayo, tomato and lettuce.

Gr CHEESE sandwich

Gr CHEESE sandwich

$2.65
Grilled Chick Sand

Grilled Chick Sand

$4.85

Moist and tender white meat chicken breast patty, served on a toasted bun with mayo, tomato and lettuce.

little Cluckers

little Cluckers

$4.65

3 Chicken Fingers - make it a combo to include fries and a drink.

Burgers

All of our burgers are made from fresh ground beef, cooked to order. It might take a little longer than fast food but well worth the wait. All burgers can be made into a combo for $2.99
The Mozzie

The Mozzie

$5.65

Fresh Hamburger Grilled to Perfection with Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Toasted Bun

The Q

The Q

$6.50

A Quarter Pound Hamburger with Cheddar Cheese, 2 Slices of Crisp Bacon, French Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce, Mayo & Pickle on Toasted Bun

Big Mama

Big Mama

$5.55

This is our spin on your Mama's Cheeseburger. Two Slices of American Cheese, Pickles, Onion & Lettuce, Smothered in our Special Sauce

The Blow Torch

The Blow Torch

$5.65

Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Deep Fried Jalapeno Chips, our Homemade Spicy Torch Sauce, Onion, Tomato & Lettuce. We don't hide the heat on this one.

The Hangover

The Hangover

$6.50

The name says it all!! Pepper jack cheese and crisp bacon, fried egg, mayo, tomato and lettuce.

Build a Burger

Build a Burger

$4.75

1/4 pound fresh all beef burger. Made to order with only the toppings you order on a toasted bun.

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.25
Foot Long

Foot Long

$3.65

Foot long hot dog made to order with the condiments you want.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.50

Thin and crispy shoestring French fries!

Family Size Fries

Family Size Fries

$4.50

An extra large portion of our delicious shoestring fries. Enough for the family to share.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$4.35

Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks. 4 in an order served with your choice of sauce for dipping.

Additional Chicken Finger

$1.75

Side of Sauce

$0.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.10
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$3.10

Salads

Salads made fresh to order with your choice of dressing.
Crispy Salad

Crispy Salad

$7.15

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon Bits and Deep Fried Crispy Chicken with your choice of Dressing.

Grilled Salad

Grilled Salad

$7.15

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon Bits and Grilled Chicken with your choice of dressing.

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$2.25

Lettuce, Tomato and cheese with your choice of dressing.

BBQ CRISPY Salad

BBQ CRISPY Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, tortilla strips, deep friend chicken tossed in SWEET BABY RAYS BBQ sauce. Typically served with our homemade spicy ranch dressing.

BBQ GRILLED Salad

BBQ GRILLED Salad

$7.75

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Kids Meals

kids Hot Dog

$4.25

Hot Dog, small fry, tube yogurt and drink.

Kids 1 Piece Chicken

$4.25

1 chicken finger, small fry, tube yogurt and drink.

kids 2 piece Chicken

$5.75

2 chicken fingers, small fry, tube yogurt and drink.

kids grilled cheese

$4.25

Pizza

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$8.50

Build Your Own 10" Pizza

14"Pizza

14"Pizza

$13.00

Build Your Own 14" Pizza

Subs

8" Italian Sub

$7.00

Ham, Salami, American Cheese, Pizza Cheese, Lettuce and Italian Dressing

8" pizza sub

$7.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Pizza Sauce and Pizza Cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.00

Chicken Fingers Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Pizza Cheese, Lettuce, and Ranch

8" Veggie Sub

$7.00

Olive oil, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomato's & Pizza Cheese

8" Ham & Cheese Sub

8" Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.00

Ham, American Cheese, Pizza Cheese

Milkshake

Reg. Milkshake

$3.35

Thickshake

$3.75

Reg. Malt

$3.75

Thick Malt

$4.05

Jumbo Milkshake

$5.25

Coffee Shake

$4.75Out of stock

Drinks

water

jr Coke

$1.65

jr Diet

$1.65

jr Mellow Yellow

$1.65

jr Root Beer

$1.65

jr Sprite

$1.65

Bottled Water

$1.35

Juice Box

$0.85

jr Milk

$1.50

jr Iced Tea

$1.65

jr Sweet Tea

$1.65

jr Float

$1.99

jr Coffee

$0.65

Jr Choc Milk

$1.65

Water

$0.15

Reg. Coke

$2.25

Reg. Diet

$2.25

Reg. Mellow Y.

$2.25

Reg. R. Beer

$2.25

Reg. Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

Reg. Milk

$2.50

Reg. Iced Tea

$2.25

Reg. Sweet Tea

$2.25

Reg. Float

$2.75

Regular coffee

$1.50

Reg Choc Milk

$2.50

jumbo Coke

$3.50

Jumbo Diet

$3.50

Jumbo Sprite

$3.50

Jumbo Tea

$3.50

Jumbo Sweet Tea

$3.50

Jumbo Lemonade

$3.50

Jumbo Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Slush

Regular Slush

$2.25Out of stock

kids Slush

$1.75Out of stock

Jumbo Slush

$3.30Out of stock

Slush Float

Regular slush float

$2.75Out of stock

kids slush float

$2.25Out of stock

Bottle Rocket

$2.50Out of stock

Floats

kids float

$1.99

regular float

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open year round for all your eating needs! Way more than just an ice cream joint! A mom and pop classic in operation for 66 years!

Location

401 W Main St, Cardington, OH 43315

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Suz-E-Q's Restaurant image
Suz-E-Q's Restaurant image
Suz-E-Q's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Village Pizza and More
orange star4.8 • 23
429 S Water St Caledonia, OH 43314
View restaurantnext
Payne's Pizza & More
orange star4.0 • 19
1624 Marion Mt Gilead Rd Marion, OH 43302
View restaurantnext
Scoreboard Pub & Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,846
6 Troy Road Delaware, OH 43015
View restaurantnext
Payne's Pizza & More - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 356
400 W Central Ave Delaware, OH 43015
View restaurantnext
Fast Eddie's Pizza - Bellville
orange star4.6 • 784
59 Main St Bellville, OH 44813
View restaurantnext
Joe's Pub & Grill - Polaris - 8453 Sancus Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
8453 Sancus Boulevard Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Cardington
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston