Suzette Bakery & Café

review star

No reviews yet

5901 W 25th AVE

Edgewater, CO 80214

Food

Viennoiserie

Savory Croissant

$6.50

Plain Croissant

$4.50

Pain Suisse

$5.00

Danish

$5.00

Monkey Bread

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate croissant

$5.00

Petit-Dejuner

Quiche

$5.00

Scone

$4.00

Pound Cake (slice)

$4.50

Muffin

$4.00

Pain

Focaccia

$6.00

Honey Wheat Loaf

$7.50

Broche

$9.00

Cinnamon Swirl

$8.00

Cookies/Cakes/Brownies

Pie (slice)

$4.50

Cake (slice)

$8.00

Cheesecake (slice)

$8.00

Pie (whole)

$23.00

Cake (whole)

$30.00

Cheesecake (whole)

$25.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25

Peanut Butter M&M

$3.25

Oatmeal Cookies

$3.25

Caramalita Bar

$4.50

Lemon Bar

$4.50

Brownies

$4.50

Vegan Oat Bars

$4.50

Macaroon

$2.75

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.50

Holiday Promotions

Mothers day flowers

$28.00

Beverages

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Tea

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.30+

Cortado

$3.60

Americano

$3.25+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.05+

Cafe Ole

$3.50+

Ready To Drink

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Canned Cold Brew

$4.50

Canned Latte

$4.50

topo chico

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Boxed H20

$2.75

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cold Pressed Juices

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5901 W 25th AVE, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

