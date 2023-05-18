Suzette Bakery & Café
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5901 W 25th AVE, Edgewater, CO 80214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market -
No Reviews
5505 West 20th Avenue #104 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant