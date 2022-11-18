Restaurant header imageView gallery

Suzie Q Cafe

168 Reviews

$

14 2nd Street NW

Mason City, IA 50401

Popular Items

Spic-n-Span Tenderloin
Classic Cheeseburger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Entrees

Classic Hamburger

$9.25

hand pattied beef on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle & homemade mayo.

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.25

hand pattied beef on a grilled brioche bun with our house cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle & homemade mayo.

Cheezy Weezy

$11.00

juicy patty stuffed & topped with our house cheese blend and homemade mayo on a grilled brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$11.00

two thin beef patties on grilled marbled rye, topped with caramelized onions, our homemade mayo & house cheese blend.

Spic-n-Span Tenderloin

$11.00

hand-battered & served on a grilled brioche bun with onions & pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

with lettuce, tomato, onion & homemade mayo on a grilled brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

your favorite melty, cheesy sandwich.

BLT

$9.00

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & homemade mayo on white, or marble rye toast.

Black Bean Burger

$9.00

Home-made black bean patty served with BBQ sauce, tomato, lettuce and onion on a brioche bun

Apps/Sides

French Fries

$3.50+

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.00+

Cheese Curds

$5.00+

Sauces/Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

No sauce

Jalapeno Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Specials

Double Cheese Burger w/ Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottle Sioux City Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Chocolate Malt

$6.50

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Strawberry Malt

$6.50

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Vanilla Malt

$6.50

Butterscotch Shake

$6.50

Butterscotch Malt

$6.50

Monthly Shake

$6.50

Monthly Malt

$6.50

Can of Root Beer

$1.50

FREE Coffee

PAID Coffee

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

An iconic Valentine diner car located in the heart of Mason City , Iowa. Come by for our famous Spic-N-Span Tenderloin sandwich, or try other classics like an old fashioned cheeseburger, fries, and malt!

Website

Location

14 2nd Street NW, Mason City, IA 50401

Directions

