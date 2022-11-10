Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluebird Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

34545 Sterling Highway

Sterling, AK 99672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken-Fried Steak Breakfast
Classic Burger
2 Pancakes

Breakfast

Hotcake Breakfast

$13.50

2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style and a choice of protein

Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast

$16.50

House-made biscuits and sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style and choice of protein

Chicken-Fried Steak Breakfast

$20.50

Tenderized, breaded and fried top round steak topped with house-made sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style and a side of homestyle fries

French Toast Breakfast

$15.50

2 slices of French toast, 2 eggs any style and choice of protein

Reindeer Sausage Scramble

$17.50

Reindeer Sausage, eggs, carmelized onions, bell peppers and cheddar cheese scrambled together and topped with green onions

Stuffed French Toast

$17.50

2 slices of French toast stuffed with lemon cream cheese and blueberry compote topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream with choice of: bacon, sausage, reindeer sausage, ham

Uncle Rob’s 2/3 Egg Breakfast

$14.50+

2 or 3 eggs any style, choice of toast or English muffin, homestyle fries, choice of protein

Veggie Scramble

$16.50

Eggs, marinated tofu, onion, tomato confit, spinach, feta served with a side of homestyle fries and choice of toast

To go

Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast

$16.50

Breakfast a la Carte

2 French Toast

$10.50

2 Pancakes

$8.50

3 Pancakes

$12.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$7.50

House-made biscuits with sausage gravy

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Homestyle Fries

$3.50

Side of 1 Egg

$2.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$3.50

Side of 3 Eggs

$5.50

Side of Blueberry compote

$1.00

Side of Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Side of Syrup

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Reindeer Sausage

$4.50

Side Sausage

$3.00

1 Pancake

$5.50

To go

Ala carte CFS

$13.50

Appetizers

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Chicken Wings

$16.50

House-made, crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with carrots and celery and your choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato fries with a side of honey Chipotle dipping sauce!

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Sammich

$16.50

Grilled chicken served on a burger bun with cheddar cheese and a black pepper aioli. Lettuce, tomato and onion

Herb-Marinated Portobello Sandwich

$18.50

Marinated, grilled portobello mushroom cap, chevre cheese, tomato confit, basil, spinach and a balsamic vinegar reduction

To go

BLT

$14.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and a black pepper aioli on house-made sourdough bread

Daily Special Wrap

$14.00

Rotating wrap special!

Add Bacon

$3.00
Frybread taco

Frybread taco

$15.00

House-made fry bread served with a different preparation every Friday!

Fried Chicken Sammich

Fried Chicken Sammich

$16.50

Burgers

Classic Burger

$16.50

Hand-formed burger patty, pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. With or without cheese

Bleu Cheese Burger

$17.50

Hand-formed burger patty, with or without blackening spice, bleu cheese, caramelized onion, bacon crumbles, LTO and pickle

Burger of the Day

$17.00

Ask your server about the special burger of the day

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Fried Egg

$2.00

Add xtra Patty

$4.50

To go

Salads

Sack’s Bacon and Apple Salad

$10.00+

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion choice of dressing: ranch, bleu cheese, lavender-maple

Soup & Salad combo

$12.50

Bowl of your choice of soup or chowder with a side salad with choice of dressing

Sub bacon apple salad

$3.50

Add Chicken

$5.00

Blue Cheese Salad

$15.50+

Soup

Soup du Jour

$3.50+

Ask your server about the soup of the day

Salmon Chowder

$5.00+

Salmon, potatoes, carrots, bacon, onion, garlic, celery, dill, corn, cream

Baked Goods

Quiche du Jour

$7.50

Ask your server about the homemade quiche. Served with bread and butter

Quiche and Soup Combo

$12.50

Baked Good Special of the Day

$5.00

Ask your server about the homemade baked good offering of the day

Dessert

Pie du Jour

$7.00

Ask your server about the freshly homemade pie of the day

A la Mode

$1.50

Bread Pudding

$8.50

Apple Pie

$7.50

2 scoop ice cream

$4.00

Cupcake!

$2.75

Muffin!

$3.50

Cookie!

$2.50

Pumpkin Roll

$5.50

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.25

Alaskan Kaladi Brothers Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.75

Alaskan Kaladi Brothers Coffee

Soda Pop

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Lemonade, Root Beer

Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice, Apple Juice

Kenai Kombucha on Draft

Rotating selection of probiotic kombucha brewed locally

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Soda Water

$0.75

Kid's

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Kids French Toast Breakfast

$8.00

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$8.00

Bubby Special

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our mission is to serve delicious, locally sourced food at an affordable price. We love our Sterling community and want to be a local gathering spot that feels like home.

Location

34545 Sterling Highway, Sterling, AK 99672

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Magpye's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
34311 Sterling Highway Sterling, AK 99672
View restaurantnext
Cook's Corner
orange starNo Reviews
33320 Sterling Hwy Sterling, AK 99672
View restaurantnext
Lucy's Market
orange starNo Reviews
338 Homestead Ln Soldotna, AK 99669
View restaurantnext
Odie's
orange starNo Reviews
44315 Sterling Highway Soldotna, AK 99669
View restaurantnext
Pizza Boys: pizza.pasta.brew
orange starNo Reviews
44686 Sterling Highway Soldotna, AK 99669
View restaurantnext
Northern Lights Espresso
orange starNo Reviews
53375 Henley Ave Kenai, AK 99611
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sterling
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston