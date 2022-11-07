Restaurant header imageView gallery

Suzie's Pastry Shoppe

review star

No reviews yet

8619 Richmond Ave Suite 800

Houston, TX 77063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Kunafe

Kunafe Cheese

$4.50

Kunafe Ashta

$4.50

Kunafe / Kaak

$5.99

Kaak

$1.50

Osmaliyeh

$4.50

Naboulsiye

$4.50

Madloukah

$4.50

Mafrouke

$4.50

Nabulsia Half Sheet

$48.00

Osmaliye Half Sheet

$48.00

Kunafe Ashta Half Sheet

$54.00

Kunafe Cheese Half Sheet

$48.00

Madlouka 1/4 Sheet

$35.00

Madlouka Half Sheet

$58.99

Mafrouke 1/4 Sheet

$35.00

Mafrouke Half Sheet

$58.99

Sugar Free

Pistachio Baklava – Sugar Free

Cashew Fingers – Sugar Free

Walnut Baklava – Sugar Free

Znoud El Set

Lebanese Znoud El Set Piece

$1.99

Iraqi Znoud El Set Piece

$1.50

Lebanese Znoud El Set Dozen/Tray

$21.99

Iraqi Znoud El Set Tray

$29.99

Shaaybiat / Katayef

Shaabiyat

$1.75

Katayef

$1.99

Small Basbosa

$10.00

Shaabiyat Dozen/Tray

$18.00

Katayef Dozen/Tray

$21.99

Mamool

Date Mamool Piece

$1.99

Walnut Mamool Piece

$1.99

Pistachio Mamool Piece

$2.50

Date Mamool Dozen

$21.99

Walnut Mamool Dozen

$21.99

Pistachio Mamool Dozen

$26.99

Cakes

Suzie's House Cake

Pistachio Cake

Mousse Cake

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

Ferrero Cake

Ferrero Cake

Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

Mocha Cake

Coconut Cake

Almond Cake

Cheesecake 12Pcs

Cheesecake 12Pcs

$40.00

Vanilla Cake

Fruit Cake

Pineapple Cake

Mango Cake

Strawberry Cake

Orange Cake

Strawberry Short Cake

Dolce De Leche Cake

Tres Leches Cake

Black Forest Cake

Candles

Candl

$2.50

Cake Slice

Suzie's Cake Slice

$4.50
Black Forest Cake Slice

Black Forest Cake Slice

$4.50
Coconut Cake Slice

Coconut Cake Slice

$4.50

Almond Cake Slice

$4.50

Pistachio Cake Slice

$4.50
Mousse Cake Slice

Mousse Cake Slice

$4.50

Cheesecake Slice

$4.50

Vanilla Cake Slice

$4.50
Chocolate Cake Slice

Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.50

Ferrero Cake Slice

$4.50
Tiramisu Cake Slice

Tiramisu Cake Slice

$4.50

Mocha Cake Slice

$4.50

Fruit Cake Slice

$4.50

Pineapple Cake Slice

$4.50

Mango Cake Slice

$4.50

Strawberry Cake Slice

$4.50

Orange Cake Slice

$4.50

Strawberry Short Cake Slice

$4.50

Dolce De Leche Cake Slice

$4.50

Tres leches Cake Slice

$4.50

Dozen Slices

$44.99

Tarts

Fruit Tart Piece

Fruit Tart Piece

$4.50

Bite Size Fruit Tart (Minimum 25 pc)

$2.75

Fruit Tart Dozen

$44.99

Eclair / Mille feuille

Éclair

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Macaron

$2.50

Mille-Feuille

$4.50

Éclair Dozen/Tray

$39.99

Cannoli Dozen/Tray

$39.99

Macaron Dozen

$25.00

Puddings

Meghli

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Layali Lebnan

$4.50

Layali Lebnan / Tray

$19.99

Rice Pudding / Dozen

$40.00

Water

Water

$1.50

Soft Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.25

Hot Beverage

American Coffee

$2.99

Turkish Coffee

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Espresso

$2.49

Latte

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Tea

$2.49

Tea With Mint

$2.49

Tea With Cardamom

$2.49

Custom

2 Business Days Required to Order

Black Forest Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Coconut Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Almond Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Pistachio Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Mousse Cake (Pre-Order)

$5.00

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Cheesecake 12Pcs Cake (Pre-Order)

$40.00

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Vanilla Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Chocolate Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Ferrero Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Tiramisu Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Mocha Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Fruit Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Pineapple Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Mango Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Strawberry Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Orange Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Strawberry Short Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Dolce De Leche Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Tres leches Cake (Pre-Order)

Email suzies.pastry@outlook.com with photos for cakes.

Wedding Cakes

Custom Wedding Cake Per Person

$3.00

Custom Mousse Wedding Cake Per Person

$4.00

Pick Up

Ask For Phone Number

Customer Name

Cup Cakes

Cup Cakes - Cups

$3.25

Mini Cakes

Mini

$2.75

Cake Pops

$2.75

Croquembouche

Croquembouche

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our sweets are created from scratch from unaltered traditional recipes passed down for generations using only fresh, quality ingredients. Our chefs have decades of experience in perfecting every dessert and have a passion for what they do, ensuring a consistent and high quality selection.

Location

8619 Richmond Ave Suite 800, Houston, TX 77063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire Wings South Sacramento - Center Parkway
orange star4.4 • 615
8401 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77063
View restaurantnext
Eden Resto & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2727 Fondren Rd Suite 4B Houston, TX 77063
View restaurantnext
Killen's STQ Houston - 2231 South Voss Road
orange starNo Reviews
2231 South Voss Road Houston, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
El Patio Restaurant & Club
orange star4.0 • 1,333
6444 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
The Peri Peri Factory
orange star4.2 • 615
6375 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
6522 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77057
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston