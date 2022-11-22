Restaurant header imageView gallery

Suzie's Diner

373 Reviews

$

76 Lowell Rd

Hudson, NH 03051

Order Again

Popular Items

House Special
Hungry Man Breakfast
Build Your Own Omelet

🍳 Specials of the Day:

Bacon Cheeseburger Benedict

$12.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet

$14.00Out of stock
Blueberry Danish French Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Blueberry bread dipped in our vanilla French Toast batter and lightly grilled. Finished with blueberry coulis, cream cheese glaze, fresh blueberries, and streusel

Pulled Pork Benedict

$12.00

Pulled Pork Omelet

$12.00
Smoked Maple Sausage & Eggs

$14.00

Smoked maple sausage links with two eggs, home fries & toast

Smoked Maple Sausage Omelet

$12.00

Smoked maple sausage links made right here in New Hampshire, chopped and mixed into a three egg omelet. Served with your choice of cheese, home fries and toast.

Twix Pancakes

$13.00

Pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with Twix candy bars, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, and a vanilla/caramel ice cream bar

Smoked Maple Sausage (side)

$8.00

🍳 Benedicts:

Served with home fries or beans

Bacon Benedict

$10.00

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin and bacon, then draped with hollandaise sauce

California Benedict

$10.00

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin, fresh avocado and sliced tomatoes, then draped with hollandaise sauce

Classic Benedict

$10.00

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin and Canadian bacon, then draped with hollandaise sauce

Sue's House Hash Benedict

$14.00

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin, Sue's crispy made from scratch hash, and then draped with hollandaise sauce.

Sausage Benedict

$9.00

Two dropped eggs on a grilled English muffin and grilled sausage patties, then draped with hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$10.00Out of stock

Two dropped eggs on a southern style biscuit and sausage patties, topped with country sausage gravy.

🍳 Eggs:

All egg plates are served with your choice of egg style, home fries, and toast.
Ham and Eggs

$9.00

Grilled Virginia ham with two eggs any style, home fries and toast

Sue's House Made Hash & Eggs

$14.00

Sue's crispy made from scratch corned beef hash with two eggs any style, home fries, and toast.

House Special

$9.00

Two eggs any style with 3 slices of bacon or sausage links, home fries and toast

Hungry Man Breakfast

$13.00

Three eggs any style, two pancakes, two sausage links, two slices of bacon, home fries & toast

Kielbasa and Eggs

$11.00

Grilled kielbasa with two eggs any style, home fries and toast

Steak and Eggs

$15.00Out of stock

🍳 Omelets:

All our omelets are made with (3) Grade AA large eggs and are served with home fries and toast. Cheese choices: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Feta or Mozzarella

Sue's House Made Hash Omelet

$13.00

Sue's crispy house made hash folded into a fluffy omelet with your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast

Meat Lover's Omelet

$12.00

Chopped ham, bacon and sausage

Reuben Omelet

$12.00

Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese

Steak Bomb Omelet

$12.00

Shaved Steak, peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Vegetable Omelet

$10.00

Peppers, onions, tomatoes and sautéed mushrooms

Western Omelet

$10.00

Chopped ham, peppers and onions

Spicy Sausage Omelet

$12.00

Three egg omelet with cajun style andouille sausage and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast

Build Your Own Omelet

$7.00

Start with a cheese omelet and choose from all our options

🍳 Griddle:

Two Pancakes

$6.00

Two buttermilk pancakes

Cinnamon Bun Pancakes

$9.00

Two buttermilk pancakes with a cinnamon and sugar swirl, topped with vanilla icing

S’mores Pancakes

$12.00

Two buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips and served with fire roasted marshmallow , graham crackers and more chocolate on top. Just like being around the camp fire!

French Toast

$6.00

Thick sliced bread dipped in our cinnamon/vanilla batter and grilled golden brown

Cinnamon Bun French Toast

$9.00

Thick sliced challah bread, dipped in our vanilla and cinnamon batter and grilled. Topped with cinnamon sugar butter and vanilla frosting.

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00Out of stock

🍳 Waffles:

Belgian Waffle

$6.00
Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

$13.00

Belgian waffle topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberries. berry syrup, and a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar

Chocolate Chip Galore Waffle

$13.00

Belgian waffle topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and a chocolate chip ice cream sandwich

Chicken & Waffle

$13.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Waffle

$9.00

🍳 Sandwiches & Wraps:

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$4.00

One egg served over hard with bacon, on your choice of toast or English muffin, and cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Two eggs, home fries, and cheese in a grilled tortilla

Egg and Cheese

$4.00

One egg served over hard on your choice of toast or English muffin, and cheese

Ham Egg and Cheese

$4.00

One egg served over hard with ham, on your choice of toast or English muffin, and cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$4.00

One egg served over hard with a sausage patty on your choice of toast or English muffin, and cheese

Western Sandwich

$8.00

B.L.T.

$9.00

Grill Cheese

$5.00

🍳 Sides:

Muffin of the Day

$3.00
Avocado Toast

$4.00

Toasted bread or bagel topped with avocado and everything (but the bagel) seasoning

Bacon

$4.00
Hash Browns

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Grilled Kielbasa

$5.00

Home Fries (side)

$2.50
Sue's House Hash

$7.00

Hollandaise

$3.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.50Out of stock
Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Virginia Ham

$4.00
Tater Tots

$4.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$5.00

🔖 Merchandise

Diner Mug

$15.00
Two Tone Coffee Mug

$15.00
Stainless Tumbler

$20.00
Beer Mug

$15.00
Sunday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
76 Lowell Rd, Hudson, NH 03051

