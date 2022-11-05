Restaurant header imageView gallery

Suzume

review star

No reviews yet

545 Lorimer Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Ramen
Crispy Rice Tuna
Ginger Scallion Mazeman

Small Plates

Bok Choy & Peashoot Salad

$14.00

calamansi shallot vinaigrette, cashew tuile, radish

Chicken Bao

$14.00

$14.00

2 piece fried chicken, pickled jalapeno, lettuce, buttermilk ranch

3 piece Chicken Bao

$19.50

3 piece fried chicken, pickled jalapeno, lettuce, buttermilk ranch

Crispy Rice Salmon

$8.00

1 pc salmon in calamansi shallot dressing, ikura, scallion, on crispy sushi rice, spicy mayo

Crispy Rice Tuna

$8.00

1 piece tuna in komi (ginger, garlic, jalapeno), shiso, negi, white sesame on crispy sushi rice & spicy mayo

Nasu Bonito

$12.00

braised eggplant, bonito dashi, scallions, chili, bonito flakes

Spam Musubi

$11.00

2 piece grilled spam, pineapple teriyaki, furikake, nori, scallion

Spicy Butter Wings

$14.00

6 piece organic chicken, spicy butter dressing, ginger-yogurt dip

Sushi Bowls

Veggie Poke Bowl

$16.00

tofu, avocado, cucumber, edamame, carrots, fried string potatoes, lemon mayo

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$17.00

oven-roasted shredded salmon, cucumber, dressed in spicy mayo

Salmon Poke

$21.00

scottish salmon, cucumber, tobiko, shiso leaf, dressed in calamansi-shallot oil

Tuna Poke

$21.00

yellowfin tuna, cucumber, shiso leaf, tobiko, dressed in sesame-chili oil

Yuya's Hamachi Poke

$21.00

yellowtail, cucumber, jalapeno, lemon mayo, chili, lemon zest

Bowls

Ginger Scallion Mazeman

$17.00

fried tofu, roasted cauliflower, edamame, pickled red onions, scallions

Hawaiian Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$20.00

fried chicken, pineapple macaroni salad, pickled red onions, pineapple

Pork Ramen

$20.00

tonkotsu broth, braised pork shoulder, bok choy, scallions, wood-ear mushrooms, chili oil

Salmon Ramen

$20.00

spicy salmon & miso broth, grilled salmon, wakame, scallions

Veggie Ramen

$20.00

Kids Ramen Pork

$8.00

Kids Ramen Salmon

$8.00

Kids Ramen Veggie

$8.00

Add On

Organic Poached Egg

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Extra Veggies

$6.00

Bok Choy

$2.00

Cauliflower

$2.00

Woodear Mushrooms

$2.00

Add on Grilled Salmon

$6.00

Add on Pork Shoulder

$6.00

Side Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side Fried Spicy Butter Tofu

$4.00

Side Fried Tofu - Triangles

$4.00

Add on Fried Tofu Poke

$4.00

Add on Hamachi Poke

$5.00

Add on Salmon Poke

$5.00

Add on Tuna Poke

$5.00

Add on Ikura

$5.00

Add on Tobiko

$2.00

Add on Spicy Salmon (Oven-Roasted)

$5.00

Sauce - Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Sauce - Calamansi Shallot Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sauce - Ginger Scallion

$0.50

Sauce - Ginger Yogurt

$0.50

Sauce - Lemon Mayo

$0.50

Sauce - Miso Mayo

$0.50

Sauce - Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Side Noodles

$3.00

Side Pork Broth

$5.00

Side Spicy Miso Broth

$5.00

Side Veggie Broth

$5.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Beer

Juneshine Hard Kombucha Midnight Painkiller

$10.00

Kirin Lager

$5.00

Japanese pale lager

Kona Big Wave Hawaiian Ale

$6.00

A light golden ale with a subtle fruitiness and delicate hop aroma

Lunar Yuzu Hard Seltzer

$10.00

Matsurika Pilsner

$10.00

Neko IPA

$12.00

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Water

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mahalo!

Location

545 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
