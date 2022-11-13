Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes

review star

No reviews yet

7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER)
Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)
Tokyo Cheesecake (PRE-ORDER)

November Seasonal

Japanese pumpkin called Kabocha has deeper flavor than regular pumpkin! It is only this month special!!
Kabocha Mont Blanc Cheesecake

Kabocha Mont Blanc Cheesecake

$20.00+

$20.00+

Japanese pumpkin called Kabocha has deeper flavor than regular pumpkin! It is only this month special!!

Thanksgiving :Pick- up Nov 20- 23

Fuji Apple Pie 8"

Fuji Apple Pie 8"

$38.00

$38.00

Only Nov 20-23.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded. Seasonal freshly baked desserts! Happy Thanksgiving!

Kabocha Pumpkin Pie 8"

Kabocha Pumpkin Pie 8"

$38.00

$38.00

Only Nov 20-23.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded. Seasonal freshly baked desserts! Happy Thanksgiving!

Pre-Order Whole Cakes

Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)

Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)

$15.00+

$15.00+
Coconut Chiffon Cake (PRE-ORDER)

Coconut Chiffon Cake (PRE-ORDER)

$15.00+

$15.00+
Green Tea Log Cake (PRE-ORDER)

Green Tea Log Cake (PRE-ORDER)

$18.00+

$18.00+
Green Tea Millecrepe (PRE-ORDER)

Green Tea Millecrepe (PRE-ORDER)

$50.00+

$50.00+
Strawberry Millecrepe (PRE-ORDER)

Strawberry Millecrepe (PRE-ORDER)

$50.00+

$50.00+
Tiramisu Millecrepe(PRE-ORDER)

Tiramisu Millecrepe(PRE-ORDER)

$50.00+

$50.00+
Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER)

Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER)

$15.00+

$15.00+
Tokyo Cheesecake (PRE-ORDER)

Tokyo Cheesecake (PRE-ORDER)

$40.00+

$40.00+
Tiered Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER)

Tiered Strawberry Shortcake (PRE-ORDER)

$85.00

$85.00
Tiered Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)

Tiered Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)

$85.00

$85.00
Party Pack

Party Pack

$60.00

Party at the office? This party pack can make your lunch meeting, or quick celebration plans easy for you! Includes 6pc macaron(variety:surprise me chef's choice), 6pcs pastries(may vary), and 3packs of sandowich(choose your flavor). Ideal for 3-6 people. It comes in SUZUYA's insulated bag!!!!!

Macaron Box Assorted

Macaron Box Assorted

$16.50+

$16.50+

Surprise me Flavors

Number Candle

Number Candle

$2.25
Pastel Short Candles

Pastel Short Candles

$4.50

$4.50
SUZUYA Insulated Bag

SUZUYA Insulated Bag

$3.50

$3.50

Fits 4", 6", 8" and 1/4sheet cake.

Small Ice Pack

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Online Cakeshop We need at least 48 hours for all cake pre-orders. Thank You!

7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas, NV 89113

