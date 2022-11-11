Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe - Buffalo

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

7365 South Buffalo Drive

Suite 115

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Order Again

Popular Items

Ichigo
Nutsutastic
Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe

Sweet Crepe

Ichigo

Ichigo

$6.00

Strawberry, Whipped Cream, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.

Bana Choc-it

Bana Choc-it

$6.00

Banana, Chocolate Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shavings, Chocolate Sauce, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.

Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe

Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe

$6.00

Blueberry Compote, Cream Cheese, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.

Nutsutastic

Nutsutastic

$6.00

Nutella, Sliced Almonds, your choice of Banana or Strawberry, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served warm.

Savory Crepe

Ham&Cheese Crepe

Ham&Cheese Crepe

$7.00

Ham, Cheese, House-made Mayo and Lettuce. Served warm.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, House-made Mayo with Avocado and Vinaigrette Dressing. Served cold.

White Mushroom

White Mushroom

$7.50

Scrambled Egg Whites with Gruyere, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, Shimeji Mushroom, Roasted Pepper, Lettuce and House-made Mayo. Served warm.

Coffee Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.50
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.50

Mocha

$6.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Tea Drinks

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50+
Royal Milk Tea

Royal Milk Tea

$5.50+

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Tea To-Go Cup (hot or iced)

Tea To-Go Cup (hot or iced)

$3.75
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Yuzu Lemon Green Tea

$4.50

Yuzu Lemonade

$4.50

Juice., Milk, Seasonal

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Oat Milk

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Sparkling Ume

Sparkling Ume

$6.00
Sparkling Yuzu

Sparkling Yuzu

$6.00
Sparkling Mikan

Sparkling Mikan

$6.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Apple Spiced Iced Tea

$4.50

Hot Apple Cider

$4.50

Toast

Morning Toast

Morning Toast

$5.50

Two Scrambled Eggs with Gruyere, House-made Mayo, Ketchup and topped with Chives

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$6.75

One Fried Egg with Bechamel Sauce, Ham, Gruyere Cheese and topped with Chives

Zen Curry Toast

Zen Curry Toast

$6.00

Zen Curry topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Toast-Choose your toppings-

Toast-Choose your toppings-

$5.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mozzarella, Gruyere and Romano Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7365 South Buffalo Drive, Suite 115, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Directions

Gallery
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe image
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe image
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe image
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe image

