Restaurant info

Since 1972, Snoqualmie Valley Health has been serving the communities of Snoqualmie, North Bend, Carnation, Preston, Fall City and the surrounding areas as far east as Snoqualmie Summit. SVH is a public hospital district, dedicated to serving the needs of the community. Our role as a rural community hospital is immeasurable. Access to quality healthcare is critical and Snoqualmie Valley Health provides healthcare services for those we work and live with – our neighbors and friends.