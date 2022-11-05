Soall Viet Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
From bright herbs to French influences, Soall Viet Kitchen draws from the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam. It is our pleasure to share our deep love for Vietnamese food with our local community.
Location
211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly, MA 01915
