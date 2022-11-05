Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soall Viet Kitchen

No reviews yet

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2

Beverly, MA 01915

CHICKEN PHO
RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR SALAD
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL

SNACKS + STARTERS

MUNG BEAN SESAME BALL

MUNG BEAN SESAME BALL

$2.50+

Sesame balls are a popular snack eaten in Vietnam throughout the day. This delicious deep fried, sesame crusted rice ball are filled with sweet mung bean and coconut flakes. Think vegan donut meets bagel.

PORK + PRAWN EGG ROLLS (2)

PORK + PRAWN EGG ROLLS (2)

$7.50

Our very own crispy egg rolls are made with ground pork + prawn, shredded carrot, taro root, onions, and glass noodles. Can't be made gluten free.

SWEET POTATO + SHRIMP FRITTERS (2)

SWEET POTATO + SHRIMP FRITTERS (2)

$9.50

Shrimp with shreds of sweet potato fried to a crispy delight. Served with sweet chili sauce. Can't be made gluten free.

GRILLED MARINATED BEEF

GRILLED MARINATED BEEF

$11.00

Thinly sliced beef marinated with tamari soy, garlic, lemongrass, honey. Can't be made gluten free.

MARINATED CUCUMBER + THAI BASIL SALAD

MARINATED CUCUMBER + THAI BASIL SALAD

$7.00

Cucumber slices and Thai basil marinated in a citrus vinaigrette make for a refreshing snack or side. Vegan.

VEGAN EGG ROLLS (2)

VEGAN EGG ROLLS (2)

$7.50

Made with tofu, cabbage, carrots, taro + glass noodles, these vegan egg rolls are crips + delicious. Can't be made gluten free.

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$7.00

Bok Choy, snow peas + broccoli sauteed with our tamari soy garlic sauce.

MANGO + MINT SALAD

MANGO + MINT SALAD

$7.00

Shredded mango and mint dressed in SVK nuoc cham. Can be vegan without nuoc cham.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.50

Fried Brussel sprouts are dressed with SVK's citrus cilantro dressing.

BRAISED PORK RIBS

BRAISED PORK RIBS

$10.00

These ribs are savory and simply delicious. Braised for a melt in your mouth experience.

SHRIMP BAO (2)

SHRIMP BAO (2)

$11.00

These steamed buns make for a great snack. With Vietnamese mayo, cucumber, pickled vegetables and a sprinkle of Asian spice. Can't be gluten free.

PORK BAO (2)

PORK BAO (2)

$10.00

These steamed buns make for a great snack. With Vietnamese mayo, cucumber, pickled vegetables and a sprinkle of Asian spice. Can't be gluten free.

SCALLION + LEMONGRASS SHRIMP

SCALLION + LEMONGRASS SHRIMP

$11.00

Grilled shrimp with scallion and lemongrass glaze.

SPRING ROLLS

SHRIMP SPRING ROLL

SHRIMP SPRING ROLL

$4.75

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Choose nuoc cham (sauce) for gluten free option.

CHICKEN SPRING ROLL

CHICKEN SPRING ROLL

$4.75

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Choose nuoc cham (sauce) for gluten free option.

BEEF SPRING ROLL (can not be made GF)

BEEF SPRING ROLL (can not be made GF)

$4.75

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein.

TOFU SPRING ROLL (can not be made GF)

TOFU SPRING ROLL (can not be made GF)

$4.75

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein.

VEGGIE + NOODLES SPRING ROLL

VEGGIE + NOODLES SPRING ROLL

$4.50

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Choose nuoc cham (sauce) for gluten free option.

BANH MI

CHAR SIU PORK BELLY BANH MI

CHAR SIU PORK BELLY BANH MI

$13.00

Another one of our favorite classics. This pork belly + scallion oil banh mi brings back memories of street vendors + marketplace excitement. Our pork belly is oven roasted with char siu flavor then layered with an aromatic scallion oil, Viet mayo, cucumber, pickled veggies, jalapeño, sweetened soy sauce + cilantro.Another one of our favorite classics. This pork belly + scallion oil banh mi brings back memories of street vendors + marketplace excitement. Our pork belly is oven roasted with char siu flavor then layered with an aromatic scallion oil, Viet mayo, cucumber, pickled veggies, jalapeño, sweetened soy sauce + cilantro.

BBQ PORK BANH MI

BBQ PORK BANH MI

$12.50

Our very own Soall banh mi. This baguette will make for a delicious, filling lunch with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, pillowy center. Layered with cucumber, cilatnro, jalpenos, pickled vegetables and Vietnamese mayo. Contains dairy + gluten.

BBQ CHICKEN BANH MI

BBQ CHICKEN BANH MI

$12.50Out of stock

Our very own Soall banh mi. This baguette will make for a delicious, filling lunch with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, pillowy center. Layered with cucumber, cilatnro, jalpenos, pickled vegetables and Vietnamese mayo. Contains dairy + gluten.

BRAISED PORK BANH MI

BRAISED PORK BANH MI

$12.50

Our very own Soall banh mi. This baguette will make for a delicious, filling lunch with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, pillowy center. Layered with cucumber, cilatnro, jalpenos, pickled vegetables and Vietnamese mayo. Contains dairy + gluten.

EGGPLANT BANH MI

EGGPLANT BANH MI

$12.50

Our very own Soall banh mi. This baguette will make for a delicious, filling lunch with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, pillowy center. Layered with cucumber, cilatnro, jalpenos, pickled vegetables and Vietnamese mayo. Contains dairy + gluten.

GRILLED BEEF BANH MI

$13.00

NOODLE SOUPS

BEEF PHO

BEEF PHO

$14.50

Rich beef broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapeno, lime & sauces on the side. Thin slices of rare beef eye round are in the broth. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.

CHICKEN PHO

CHICKEN PHO

$14.50

Rich broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapenos,lime & sauces on the side. Shredded organic chicken is in the broth.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for Gluten Free option.

VEGETABLES + TOFU PHO

VEGETABLES + TOFU PHO

$14.50

Vegan broth w/ tofu puffs, broccoli, bok choy, snow peas. Rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, lime & sauces are on the side.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.

CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$15.50

Homemade chicken broth flavored with curry along with potatoes & carrots. Served with vermicelli rice noodles.

SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP

SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$15.50

One of the most traditional dishes on our menu. This rice noodle soup is made with beef broth that is fragrant with spice, lemongrass and shrimp paste.

RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR SALAD

Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham and fried shallots. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.
RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR SALAD

RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR SALAD

$18.00

Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.

ONLY AT SOALL

A classic and Vietnamese favorite. Made with chicken broth, pineapple, cherry tomato, okra, beansprouts, rice paddy herbs, basil chili. Choice of rice or vermicelli noodles.
SHRIMP TAMARIND SOUP

SHRIMP TAMARIND SOUP

$16.00

A classic and Vietnamese favorite. Made with chicken broth, pineapple, cherry tomato, okra, beansprouts, rice paddy herbs, basil chili. Choice of rice or vermicelli noodles.

CARAMELIZED PORK CHOP

CARAMELIZED PORK CHOP

$21.50

savory bone-in pork chop served with jasmine rice, spring mix, pickled vegetables + sauce.

CHICKEN CLAYPOT (can not be GF)

CHICKEN CLAYPOT (can not be GF)

$17.50

Chicken cubes are caramelized in a sweet and savory sauce. Served Jasmine rice, spring mix, cucumber, pickled vegges. Topped with scallion + cilantro.

SALMON CLAYPOT (cannot be GF)

SALMON CLAYPOT (cannot be GF)

$19.50

Cubes of salmon is caramelized in a sweet/savory sauce (spice is optional). Served w/ jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro.

KIDS MENU

KIDS BOWL

KIDS BOWL

$10.00

Served with cucumber and orange slices along with vermicelli noodles or rice, your litle foodies will be happy and so will you.

SIDES + EXTRAS

VERMICELLI NOODLES

$2.50

JASMINE RICE

$2.50

PEANUT SAUCE

$0.50

SVK NUOC CHAM

$0.50

FRITTER SAUCE

$0.50

SRIRACHA

$0.50

CHILI PASTE

$0.50

HOISIN SAUCE

$0.50

BEVERAGES

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.50

SPINDRIFT BLACKBERRY SPARKLING WATER

$2.50Out of stock

SPINDRIFT ORANGE MANGO SPARKLING WATER

$2.50

SPINDRIFT HALF TEA HALF LEMON SPARKLING WATER

$2.50

SPINDRIFT RASPBERRY LIME SPARKLING WATER

$2.50

GALVINA ORGANIC COLA

$3.75Out of stock

GALVINA ORGANIC POMEGRANATE SPARKLING SODA

$3.75

GALVINA ORGANIC ORANGE SPARKLING SODA

$3.75

COCA-COLA MEXICAN COKE

$3.00Out of stock

SPRITE MEXICANE LEMON LIME SODA

$3.00Out of stock

BRUCE COST GINGER ALE

$3.50

POLAND SPRING WATER 16.9 OZ

$1.25

SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER 12 OZ

$3.00

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

BEER AND CIDER

Miller High Life

$4.00

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

Genesee Cream Ale

$4.00

Far from the tree Nova

$6.00

Ipswich Brewing Pesky Pils

$6.00

Notch Left of the Dial

$5.00

Harpoon IPA

$6.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry

$5.00

Saigon Export

$6.00

REDS/WHITES/ROSE/SPARKLING

Pinot Grigio, Lagaria, Italy

$36.00

Albarino, Paco Lola, Rias Baixas

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Mohua, New Zealand

$40.00

Chardonnay, Bernier, France

$40.00

Reisling Kabinett, August Kesseler, Germany

$36.00

Flor, Prosecco Split

$12.00

Rose, Chateau de Campuget, France

$36.00

Pinot Noir, Pozzan "Annabella" California

$40.00

Sangiovese Toscana, Caparzo, Italy

$44.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Uppercut, California

$44.00

Red Blend, Knotty Vines, California

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

From bright herbs to French influences, Soall Viet Kitchen draws from the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam. It is our pleasure to share our deep love for Vietnamese food with our local community.

Location

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

