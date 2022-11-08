Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soall Bistro

10 Bessom Street Unit 9

Marblehead, MA 01945

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN PHO
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL
RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR JUST GREENS

SNACKS + STARTERS

MUNG BEAN SESAME BALL

MUNG BEAN SESAME BALL

$2.50+

Sesame balls are a popular snack eaten in Vietnam throughout the day. This delicious deep fried, sesame crusted rice ball are filled with sweet mung bean and coconut flakes. Think vegan donut meets bagel.

PORK + PRAWN EGG ROLLS (2)

PORK + PRAWN EGG ROLLS (2)

$7.50

Our very own crispy egg rolls are made with ground pork + prawn, shredded carrot, taro root, onions, and glass noodles. Can not be made gluten free.

SWEET POTATO + SHRIMP FRITTERS (2)

SWEET POTATO + SHRIMP FRITTERS (2)

$9.50

Shrimp with shreds of sweet potato fried to a crispy delight. Can not be made gluten free.

GRILLED MARINATED BEEF SKEWERS (2)

GRILLED MARINATED BEEF SKEWERS (2)

$11.00

Thinly sliced beef marinated with soy, garlic, lemongrass, honey. Can not be made gluten free.

MARINATED CUCUMBER + THAI BASIL SALAD (V)

MARINATED CUCUMBER + THAI BASIL SALAD (V)

$7.00

Cucumber slices and Thai basil marinated in a citrus vinaigrette make for a refreshing snack or side. Vegan. Gluten free.

VEGAN EGG ROLLS (2)

VEGAN EGG ROLLS (2)

$7.50

Made with tofu, cabbage, carrots, taro + glass noodles, these vegan egg rolls are crips + delicious.

SAUTEED VEGETABLES (V)

SAUTEED VEGETABLES (V)

$7.00

Bok Choy, snow peas + broccoli sauteed with our tamari soy garlic sauce. Can be gluten free.

MANGO + MINT SALAD

MANGO + MINT SALAD

$7.00

Shredded mango and mint dressed in SVK nuoc cham. For vegan free option, ask for no dressing. Gluten free.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.50

Fried Brussel sprouts are dressed with SVK's citrus cilantro dressing. Can not be made gluten free.

BRAISED PORK RIBS

BRAISED PORK RIBS

$10.00

These ribs are savory and simply delicious. Braised for a melt in your mouth experience. Can be gluten free.

SHRIMP BAO (2)

SHRIMP BAO (2)

$11.00

These steamed buns make for a great snack. With Vietnamese mayo, cucumber, pickled vegetables and a sprinkle of Asian spice. Can not be gluten free.

PORK BAO (2)

PORK BAO (2)

$10.00

These steamed buns make for a great snack. With Vietnamese mayo, cucumber, pickled vegetables and a sprinkle of Asian spice. Can not be gluten free.

LEMONGRASS SHRIMP SKEWERS (2)

LEMONGRASS SHRIMP SKEWERS (2)

$11.00

Grilled shrimp with scallion and lemongrass glaze. Gluten free.

SPRING ROLLS

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Comes with peanut sauce. Choose Nuoc Cham for gluten free option.
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL

SHRIMP SPRING ROLL

$4.75

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Comes with peanut sauce. Choose Nuoc Cham for gluten free option.

BEEF SPRING ROLL

BEEF SPRING ROLL

$4.75

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Comes with peanut sauce. Cannot be made GF.

CHICKEN SPRING ROLL

CHICKEN SPRING ROLL

$4.75

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Comes with peanut sauce. Choose Nuoc Cham for gluten free option.

TOFU SPRING ROLL

TOFU SPRING ROLL

$4.75

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Comes with peanut sauce. Choose Nuoc Cham for gluten free option.

VEGGIES + NOODLES SPRING ROLL

VEGGIES + NOODLES SPRING ROLL

$4.50

Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Comes with peanut sauce. Choose Nuoc Cham for gluten free option.

BANH MI

BANH MI

BANH MI

$12.50

Our very own Soall banh mi. This baguette will make for a delicious, filling lunch with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, pillowy center. Layered with cucumber, cilatnro, jalpenos, pickled vegetables and Vietnamese mayo. Contains dairy.

NOODLE SOUPS

BEEF PHO

BEEF PHO

$14.50

Rich beef broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapeno, lime & sauces on the side. Thin slices of rare beef eye round are in the broth. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.

CHICKEN PHO

CHICKEN PHO

$14.50

Rich broth w/ rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, jalapenos,lime & sauces on the side. Shredded organic chicken is in the broth.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for Gluten Free option.

VEGETABLES + TOFU PHO

VEGETABLES + TOFU PHO

$14.50

Vegan broth w/ tofu puffs, broccoli, bok choy, snow peas. Rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, lime & sauces are on the side.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.

CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$15.50

Homemade chicken broth flavored with curry along with potatoes & carrots. Served with vermicelli rice noodles. Gluten free.

SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP

SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$15.50

One of the most traditional dishes on our menu. This rice noodle soup is made with beef broth that is fragrant with spice, lemongrass and shrimp paste. Gluten free.

RICE, VERMICELLI OR GREENS

RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR JUST GREENS

RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR JUST GREENS

$18.00

Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham and fried shallots. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.

STIR FRY

STIR FRY

STIR FRY

$17.50

You asked and we are delivering. Thick rice noodles are tossed with snow peas, bok choy, carrots, beansprouts, onions + scallions. (This item cannot be made gluten free.)

ONLY AT SOALL

CHICKEN CLAYPOT

CHICKEN CLAYPOT

$17.50

Chicken cubes are caramelized in a sweet and savory sauce. Served Jasmine rice, spring mix, cucumber, pickled vegges. Topped with scallion + cilantro. Can not be made GF.

SALMON CLAYPOT

SALMON CLAYPOT

$19.50

Cubes of salmon is caramelized in a sweet/savory sauce (spice is optional). Served w/ jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Can not be made GF.

CARAMELIZED PORK CHOP

CARAMELIZED PORK CHOP

$21.50Out of stock

savory bone-in pork chop served with jasmine rice, spring mix, pickled vegetables + sauce. Can be GF.

BEEF + BROCCOLI

BEEF + BROCCOLI

$19.00

Stir fried sesame beef + broccoli. Can not be made GF.

KIDS MENU

KIDS BOWL

KIDS BOWL

$10.00

Served with cucumber and orange slices along with vermicelli noodles or rice, your litle foodies will be happy and so will you.

SIDES + EXTRAS

GARLIC SHRIMP

$9.00

EGGPLANT

$7.00Out of stock

TOFU PUFFS

$7.00

VERMICELLI RICE NOODLES

$2.50

JASMINE RICE

$2.50

PEANUT SAUCE

$0.50

NUOC CHAM

$0.50

FRITTER SAUCE

$0.50

SRIRACHA

$0.50

CHILI PASTE

$0.50

HOISIN SAUCE

$0.50

UTENTSILS

CHOPSTICKS

SOUP SPOON

FORK + KNIFE

NON-ALCOHOLIC

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.50

SPINDRIFT ORANGE MANGO SPARKLING WATER

$2.50Out of stock

SPINDRIFT HALF TEA HALF LEMON SPARKLING WATER

$2.50

SPINDRIFT RASPBERRY LIME SPARKLING WATER

$2.50

GALVINA ORGANIC COLA

$3.75

GALVINA ORGANIC POMEGRANATE SPARKLING SODA

$3.75

GALVINA ORGANIC ORANGE SPARKLING SODA

$3.75

BRUCE COST GINGER ALE

$3.50

POLAND SPRING WATER 16.9 OZ

$1.25

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

BEER + CIDER

Miller High Life

$4.00

Asahi Super Dry Lager, Japan

$6.00

Genesee Cream Ale

$4.00

Far From The Tree, Nova, Dry-Hopped Cider, Salem, MA

$6.00

Ipswich Brewing Pesky Pils

$6.00

Notch Left of Dial

$5.00

Harpoon Ipa

$6.00

White Claw Hard, Black

$5.00

Saigon Export

$6.00

WINES

Pinot Grigio, Lagaria, Delle Venezie, Italy

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Mohua, New Zealand

$40.00

Chardonnay, Bernier, Franc

$40.00

Riesling "R" Kabinet, August Kesseler, Germany

$32.00

Prosecco, Flor, Italy

$12.00

Rose, Chateau de Campuget, Rhone, France

$36.00

Pinot Noir, Pozzan, "Annabella", California

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Uppercut, California

$44.00

Red Blend, Knotty Vines, California

$40.00

Albarino, Paco Lola Rias Baixas

$48.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

From bright hers to French influences, Soall Viet Kitchen draws from the rich culinary heritage of Vietnam. It is our pleasure to share our deep love for Vietnamese food with our local community.

Location

10 Bessom Street Unit 9, Marblehead, MA 01945

Directions

