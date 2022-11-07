Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

SVK - NYC 23rd
119 E 23rd St

No reviews yet

119 E 23rd St

New York, NY 10010

Popular Items

P&C Double Trouble (Pulled Pork & 2 Ribs)
BONMi Build Your Own Sandwich
DGB Build Your Own Grains Bowl

BONMi

BONMi Bao!

BONMi Bao!

$13.00

2 Fluffy Bao with your choice of Protein, with Spicy Mayo, Pickled Carrots, Cucumber & Cilantro.

BONMi Red Eye Sandwich

BONMi Red Eye Sandwich

$16.00

Asian BBQ 18 Hour Beef, Cucumbers, Pickled Onion & Carrot, Spicy Mayo & Cilantro on a Crisp Baguette. Spicy.

BONMi High Five Rice & Quinoa Bowl

BONMi High Five Rice & Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Pulled Pork on Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Spicy Mayo, White Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Carrot & Cilantro. With 5 Spice Sauce.

BONMi BBQ Sandwich

BONMi BBQ Sandwich

$13.50

Pulled Pork, Chili-Lime Slaw, Cucumbers and BBQ Sauce on a Crisp Baguette.

BONMi Tofu Kickshaw Salad

BONMi Tofu Kickshaw Salad

$15.00

Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Red & White Cabbage, Rice Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro & Asian-Sesame Dressing.

BONMi Build Your Own Sandwich

BONMi Build Your Own Sandwich

$13.00

Build Your Own! Choice of Protein and Toppings. Served with Spicy Mayo & Cilantro on a Crisp Baguette.

BONMi Build Your Own Jasmine Rice & Quinoa Bowl

BONMi Build Your Own Jasmine Rice & Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa with your choice of Protein, Sauce, Toppings & Garnish

BONMi Build Your Own Chilled Rice Noodle Bowl

BONMi Build Your Own Chilled Rice Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Chilled Vermicelli Rice Noodles with your choice of Protein, Sauce, Toppings & Garnish

BONMi Build Your Own Harvest Greens Salad Bowl

BONMi Build Your Own Harvest Greens Salad Bowl

$15.00

Harvest Blend Mixed Greens served with your choice of Filling, Sauce and Toppings.

BONMi Build Your Own Half Greens / Rice & Quinoa Bowl

BONMi Build Your Own Half Greens / Rice & Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Harvest Greens with your choice of Protein, Sauce, Toppings & Garnish

BONMi Side Chili Lime Slaw

BONMi Side Chili Lime Slaw

$3.00

Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Carrot, Scallion, Creamy Slaw Dressing, Lime Juice & Sriracha. Gluten-Free.

BONMi Side Jasmine Rice & Quinoa

BONMi Side Jasmine Rice & Quinoa

$3.00
BONMi Side Edamame

BONMi Side Edamame

$3.00
BONMi Side Fire-Roasted Veggies

BONMi Side Fire-Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Eggplant, squash, peppers.

BONMi Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

BONMi Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$6.50

Cauliflower battered with Aleppo pepper and buffalo-style hot sauce. Served with ranch for dipping.

BONMi Chips

BONMi Chips

Pulled & Chopped

P&C Texas BBQ Bowl

P&C Texas BBQ Bowl

$15.00

Choice of Protein served over Seasoned Rice, Street Corn Salad, Black Beans, Sunburst Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado and Ranch Dressing.

P&C Choose 1, Pick 2 Platter

P&C Choose 1, Pick 2 Platter

$14.00

Select a BBQ'd protein with your choice of 2 sides.

P&C BBQ'd 1/2 Chicken

P&C BBQ'd 1/2 Chicken

$16.00

1/2 Roasted Rotisserie BBQ Sauced Chicken

P&C Double Trouble (Pulled Pork & 2 Ribs)

P&C Double Trouble (Pulled Pork & 2 Ribs)

$16.00

Pulled pork & two ribs served with your choice of two sides.

P&C BBQ Chicken Platter with Cornbread

P&C BBQ Chicken Platter with Cornbread

$13.00

Pulled BBQ chicken with cornbread and your choice of two sides.

P&C Build Your Own BBQ Sandwich

P&C Build Your Own BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of protein served on a brioche bun with pickles, cabbage, pickled onions, crispy onions, BBQ sauce and slaw on the side.

P&C BBQ Salad

P&C BBQ Salad

$15.00

Harvest Blend Greens or Kale, Choice of Protein, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Sunburst Tomatoes, Crispy Onions and Ranch Dressing.

P&C 1/4 Rack of Ribs

P&C 1/4 Rack of Ribs

$11.00

1/4 rack of tender, juicy, and fall-off-the-bone ribs.

P&C 1/2 Rack of Ribs

P&C 1/2 Rack of Ribs

$17.00

1/2 rack of slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone tender ribs slathered in BBQ sauce.

P&C Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

P&C Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$6.50

Cauliflower battered with Aleppo pepper and buffalo-style hot sauce. Served with ranch for dipping.

P&C Side of Mac & Cheese

P&C Side of Mac & Cheese

$5.00
P&C Side Chili-lime Slaw

P&C Side Chili-lime Slaw

$3.00
P&C Side Tangy Vinegar Slaw

P&C Side Tangy Vinegar Slaw

$3.00
P&C Side Street Corn Salad

P&C Side Street Corn Salad

$4.00

Fire-roasted sweet corn with feta cheese, tossed in a creamy dressing with a kick of jalapeño.

P&C Slice of Cornbread

P&C Slice of Cornbread

$1.50
P&C Side Sweet Potato, Quinoa & Black Bean Chili

P&C Side Sweet Potato, Quinoa & Black Bean Chili

$6.00

A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers finished with orange, lime, honey and cilantro. Gluten-Free.

P&C Side Fire-Roasted Veggies

P&C Side Fire-Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Eggplant, squash, peppers.

P&C Side of Roasted Mushrooms

P&C Side of Roasted Mushrooms

$4.00

Sliced mushrooms roasted to perfection and served chilled.

Eso Latin

ESO Elote Salad

ESO Elote Salad

$13.00

Harvest Blend Greens, Elote Corn Fritter, Cucumber, Smashed Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Latin citrus sauce.

ESO Latin Citrus Shrimp Salad

ESO Latin Citrus Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Jasmine Rice, Chimichurri Shrimp, Cucumber, Fire-Roasted Corn, Pickled Jalapeños, Smashed Avocado, Sunburst Tomatoes, Latin Citrus Sauce.

ESO Keto Burrito Bowl

ESO Keto Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Cauliflower Rice, Choice of Protein, Feta, Roasted Mushrooms, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Jalapeño, Cilantro, Chimichurri Sauce.

ESO Al Pastor Sweet Potato Bowl

ESO Al Pastor Sweet Potato Bowl

$15.00

Jasmine Rice, Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Smashed Avocado, Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Veggies, Cilantro, Al Pastor Sauce.

ESO Chimichurri ½ Chicken

ESO Chimichurri ½ Chicken

$17.00

1/2 Roasted Rotisserie Chimichurri Chicken

ESO Build Your Own Burrito

ESO Build Your Own Burrito

$13.00

Build your own burrito. Seasoned Rice with all your favorite Sous Vide Protein or Veggies, Fillings & Sauce.

ESO Build Your Own Latin Bowl

ESO Build Your Own Latin Bowl

$15.00

Select a Base, Choose a Protein, Fill with Veggies & Toppings, & Pick a Sauce.

ESO Side Street Corn Salad

ESO Side Street Corn Salad

$4.00

Fire-roasted sweet corn with feta cheese, tossed in a creamy dressing with a kick of jalapeño.

ESO Side Black Bean, Quinoa, and Sweet Potato Chili

ESO Side Black Bean, Quinoa, and Sweet Potato Chili

$6.00

A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers finished with orange, lime, honey and cilantro. Gluten-Free.

ESO Side Roasted Sweet Plantains

ESO Side Roasted Sweet Plantains

$5.00
ESO Side Black Beans

ESO Side Black Beans

$3.00
ESO Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

ESO Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$6.50

Cauliflower battered with Aleppo pepper and buffalo-style hot sauce. Served with ranch for dipping.

ESO Side Crispy Corn Elote Bites

ESO Side Crispy Corn Elote Bites

$6.50

Masa Crust, Roasted Corn, Lime, Cilantro, Chili & Cheese. Served with ranch for dipping.

ESO Side Fire-Roasted Veggies

ESO Side Fire-Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Eggplant, squash, peppers.

ESO Side Seasoned Rice

ESO Side Seasoned Rice

$2.00
D.G.B. "The Damn Good Bowl"

DGB Paleo Bowl

DGB Paleo Bowl

$18.00

18 Hour Beef | Kale | White Cabbage Avocado | Roasted Broccoli | Mushrooms Cauliflower Rice | Sliced Almonds | Apple Cider Vinaigrette | Gluten-Free & Paleo

DGB Whole 30 Bowl

DGB Whole 30 Bowl

$15.00

Choice of Protein | White Cabbage Cucumber | Cherry Tomatoes | Roasted Mushrooms | Hard Boiled Egg

DGB Mediterranean Greens & Grains Bowl

DGB Mediterranean Greens & Grains Bowl

$15.00

Harvest Blend Mixed Greens | Herbed Barley | Cucumber | Roasted Portobello Mushrooms | Kalamata Olives | Feta Butter Beans | Pickled Red Onions Apple Cider Vinaigrette | Vegetarian

DGB Protein Punch Bowl

DGB Protein Punch Bowl

$15.00

Pulled Chicken | Mixed Greens | Cabbage Roasted Mushrooms | Edamame Cucumber | Pickled Carrots | Feta Sunflower Seeds | Sriracha Ranch

DGB Buddha's Bowl

DGB Buddha's Bowl

$15.00

Chili Garlic Tofu | Herbed Barley | Cabbage Edamame | Pickled Carrots | Roasted Broccoli | Sliced Cucumber | Sliced Almonds | Asian Sesame Dressing

DGB Happy "Cobb" Salad

DGB Happy "Cobb" Salad

$17.00

Pulled Pork | Shredded Kale Cucumber | Cherry Tomatoes | Roasted Mushrooms | Feta | Hard Boiled Egg Ranch Dressing

DGB Build Your Own Greens Bowl

DGB Build Your Own Greens Bowl

$13.00

Choose from a variety of nutritious greens, add your choice of protein, then pile on the veggies, select a sauce, and add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!

DGB Build Your Own Greens and Grains Bowl

DGB Build Your Own Greens and Grains Bowl

$13.00

Choose from a variety of nutritious greens and grains, add your choice of protein, then pile on the veggies, select a sauce, and add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!

DGB Build Your Own Grains Bowl

DGB Build Your Own Grains Bowl

$13.00

Choose from a variety of nutritious grains, add your choice of protein, then pile on the veggies, select a sauce, and add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!

DGB Build Your Own Cauliflower Rice Bowl

DGB Build Your Own Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$14.00

Cauliflower Rice topped with your choice of protein, then pile on the veggies, select a sauce, & add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!

DGB Side Sweet Potato, Quinoa & Black Bean Chili

DGB Side Sweet Potato, Quinoa & Black Bean Chili

$6.00

A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers. Gluten-Free.

DGB Side White Bean with Escarole

DGB Side White Bean with Escarole

$6.00

Tender white navy beans and escarole in a handcrafted vegetable stock with fennel, chopped basil and a touch of extra virgin olive oil. Vegan and Gluten-Free.

DGB Side Fire-Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts

DGB Side Fire-Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$5.50

Fire-grilled then lightly seasoned with oil, vinegar, garlic and oregano.

DGB Side Fire-Roasted Broccoli

DGB Side Fire-Roasted Broccoli

$3.50
DGB Side Fire-Roasted Veggies

DGB Side Fire-Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Eggplant, peppers, squash.

DGB Side Roasted Mushrooms

DGB Side Roasted Mushrooms

$4.00
Mediterranean Pure Foods

MPF Greek Chicken Salad

MPF Greek Chicken Salad

$13.00

Harvest Blend Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Tzatziki, Almonds, Butter Beans, Stuffed Grape Leaves and Pulled Chicken served with Greek Feta Vinaigrette

MPF Salmon Almond Salad

MPF Salmon Almond Salad

$15.50

Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Grilled Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, Almonds, Feta, Tzatziki, Cherry Tomatoes & Greek Feta Vinaigrette

MPF Fa La Fal Bowl

MPF Fa La Fal Bowl

$13.00

Falafel served over Jasmine Rice with Cucumber, Hummus, Sunflower Seeds, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Sunburst Tomatoes, and Sriracha Ranch

MPF Olive You A Lot Bowl

MPF Olive You A Lot Bowl

$13.00

Choice of Filling over Jasmine Rice with Cucumber, Kalamata Olive Relish, Tzatziki and Sunburst Tomatoes

MPF Medi Sub

MPF Medi Sub

$12.50

Hoagie Bun with Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Fire-Roasted Veggies, Feta, Kalamata Olive Relish and Chimichurri

MPF Mezi Bowl

MPF Mezi Bowl

$13.00

Chilled Herbed Barley with Cucumber, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Tzatziki, Marinated Artichokes, Butter Beans, Hummus & Sunburst Tomatoes

MPF Build Your Own Mediterranean Bowl

MPF Build Your Own Mediterranean Bowl

$15.00

Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Cauliflower Rice, Kale or Jasmine Rice served with your choice of Filling, Sauce and Toppings

MPF Build Your Own Cauliflower Rice Bowl

MPF Build Your Own Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$15.00

Add your choice of protein and then pile on the veggies, select a sauce and add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!

MPF Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

MPF Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$6.00

Cauliflower battered with Aleppo pepper and buffalo-style hot sauce. Served with ranch for dipping.

MPF Side Hummus & Chips

MPF Side Hummus & Chips

$5.00

Traditional flavored hummus served with a bag of Stacy's pita chips.

MPF Side Fire-Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts

MPF Side Fire-Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$5.00

Fire-grilled then lightly seasoned with oil, vinegar, garlic & oregano. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

MPF Side Stuffed Grape Leaves

MPF Side Stuffed Grape Leaves

$4.00

Delicate, early harvest Sultana grape leaves filled with creamy-textured rice. Sweet and tender with fresh herb flavors and a burst of lemon. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

MPF Side Fire-Roasted Broccoli

MPF Side Fire-Roasted Broccoli

$3.50

Broccoli florets roasted with olive oil & house spice seasoning. Served chilled. Gluten-Free & Vegan.

MPF Side Tzatziki & Chips

MPF Side Tzatziki & Chips

$5.00

Creamy cucumber & dill tzatziki sauce served with a bag of Stacy's pita chips.

MPF Side Kalamata Olive Hummus

MPF Side Kalamata Olive Hummus

$6.00

Kalamata olive hummus served with a bag of Stacy's pita chips.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location

119 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010

Directions

