- Home
- /
- New York
- /
- Vietnamese
- /
- SVK - NYC 23rd - 119 E 23rd St
SVK - NYC 23rd 119 E 23rd St
No reviews yet
119 E 23rd St
New York, NY 10010
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BONMi
BONMi Bao!
2 Fluffy Bao with your choice of Protein, with Spicy Mayo, Pickled Carrots, Cucumber & Cilantro.
BONMi Red Eye Sandwich
Asian BBQ 18 Hour Beef, Cucumbers, Pickled Onion & Carrot, Spicy Mayo & Cilantro on a Crisp Baguette. Spicy.
BONMi High Five Rice & Quinoa Bowl
Pulled Pork on Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Spicy Mayo, White Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Carrot & Cilantro. With 5 Spice Sauce.
BONMi BBQ Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Chili-Lime Slaw, Cucumbers and BBQ Sauce on a Crisp Baguette.
BONMi Tofu Kickshaw Salad
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Red & White Cabbage, Rice Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro & Asian-Sesame Dressing.
BONMi Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own! Choice of Protein and Toppings. Served with Spicy Mayo & Cilantro on a Crisp Baguette.
BONMi Build Your Own Jasmine Rice & Quinoa Bowl
Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa with your choice of Protein, Sauce, Toppings & Garnish
BONMi Build Your Own Chilled Rice Noodle Bowl
Chilled Vermicelli Rice Noodles with your choice of Protein, Sauce, Toppings & Garnish
BONMi Build Your Own Harvest Greens Salad Bowl
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens served with your choice of Filling, Sauce and Toppings.
BONMi Build Your Own Half Greens / Rice & Quinoa Bowl
Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Harvest Greens with your choice of Protein, Sauce, Toppings & Garnish
BONMi Side Chili Lime Slaw
Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Carrot, Scallion, Creamy Slaw Dressing, Lime Juice & Sriracha. Gluten-Free.
BONMi Side Jasmine Rice & Quinoa
BONMi Side Edamame
BONMi Side Fire-Roasted Veggies
Eggplant, squash, peppers.
BONMi Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower battered with Aleppo pepper and buffalo-style hot sauce. Served with ranch for dipping.
BONMi Chips
Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chip, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Chips, Metro Deli Hickory BBQ Chips
BONMi Desserts
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat, Chocolate Chunk Brownie, Salted Caramel Cookie
BONMi Beverages
Spring Water, Sparkling Water, Coconut Water, Lemonade, Root Beer, Tea, Flavored Water
Pulled & Chopped
P&C Texas BBQ Bowl
Choice of Protein served over Seasoned Rice, Street Corn Salad, Black Beans, Sunburst Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado and Ranch Dressing.
P&C Choose 1, Pick 2 Platter
Select a BBQ'd protein with your choice of 2 sides.
P&C BBQ'd 1/2 Chicken
1/2 Roasted Rotisserie BBQ Sauced Chicken
P&C Double Trouble (Pulled Pork & 2 Ribs)
Pulled pork & two ribs served with your choice of two sides.
P&C BBQ Chicken Platter with Cornbread
Pulled BBQ chicken with cornbread and your choice of two sides.
P&C Build Your Own BBQ Sandwich
Choice of protein served on a brioche bun with pickles, cabbage, pickled onions, crispy onions, BBQ sauce and slaw on the side.
P&C BBQ Salad
Harvest Blend Greens or Kale, Choice of Protein, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cucumbers, Sunburst Tomatoes, Crispy Onions and Ranch Dressing.
P&C 1/4 Rack of Ribs
1/4 rack of tender, juicy, and fall-off-the-bone ribs.
P&C 1/2 Rack of Ribs
1/2 rack of slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone tender ribs slathered in BBQ sauce.
P&C Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower battered with Aleppo pepper and buffalo-style hot sauce. Served with ranch for dipping.
P&C Side of Mac & Cheese
P&C Side Chili-lime Slaw
P&C Side Tangy Vinegar Slaw
P&C Side Street Corn Salad
Fire-roasted sweet corn with feta cheese, tossed in a creamy dressing with a kick of jalapeño.
P&C Slice of Cornbread
P&C Side Sweet Potato, Quinoa & Black Bean Chili
A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers finished with orange, lime, honey and cilantro. Gluten-Free.
P&C Side Fire-Roasted Veggies
Eggplant, squash, peppers.
P&C Side of Roasted Mushrooms
Sliced mushrooms roasted to perfection and served chilled.
P&C Chips
Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chip, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Chips, Metro Deli Hickory BBQ Chips
P&C Desserts
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat, Chocolate Chunk Brownie, Salted Caramel Cookie
P&C Beverages
Spring Water, Sparkling Water, Coconut Water, Lemonade, Root Beer, Tea, Flavored Water
Eso Latin
ESO Elote Salad
Harvest Blend Greens, Elote Corn Fritter, Cucumber, Smashed Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Latin citrus sauce.
ESO Latin Citrus Shrimp Salad
Jasmine Rice, Chimichurri Shrimp, Cucumber, Fire-Roasted Corn, Pickled Jalapeños, Smashed Avocado, Sunburst Tomatoes, Latin Citrus Sauce.
ESO Keto Burrito Bowl
Cauliflower Rice, Choice of Protein, Feta, Roasted Mushrooms, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Jalapeño, Cilantro, Chimichurri Sauce.
ESO Al Pastor Sweet Potato Bowl
Jasmine Rice, Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Smashed Avocado, Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Veggies, Cilantro, Al Pastor Sauce.
ESO Chimichurri ½ Chicken
1/2 Roasted Rotisserie Chimichurri Chicken
ESO Build Your Own Burrito
Build your own burrito. Seasoned Rice with all your favorite Sous Vide Protein or Veggies, Fillings & Sauce.
ESO Build Your Own Latin Bowl
Select a Base, Choose a Protein, Fill with Veggies & Toppings, & Pick a Sauce.
ESO Side Street Corn Salad
Fire-roasted sweet corn with feta cheese, tossed in a creamy dressing with a kick of jalapeño.
ESO Side Black Bean, Quinoa, and Sweet Potato Chili
A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers finished with orange, lime, honey and cilantro. Gluten-Free.
ESO Side Roasted Sweet Plantains
ESO Side Black Beans
ESO Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower battered with Aleppo pepper and buffalo-style hot sauce. Served with ranch for dipping.
ESO Side Crispy Corn Elote Bites
Masa Crust, Roasted Corn, Lime, Cilantro, Chili & Cheese. Served with ranch for dipping.
ESO Side Fire-Roasted Veggies
Eggplant, squash, peppers.
ESO Side Seasoned Rice
ESO Chips
Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chip, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Chips, Metro Deli Hickory BBQ Chips
ESO Desserts
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat, Chocolate Chunk Brownie, Salted Caramel Cookie
ESO Beverages
Spring Water, Sparkling Water, Coconut Water, Lemonade, Root Beer, Tea, Flavored Water
D.G.B. "The Damn Good Bowl"
DGB Paleo Bowl
18 Hour Beef | Kale | White Cabbage Avocado | Roasted Broccoli | Mushrooms Cauliflower Rice | Sliced Almonds | Apple Cider Vinaigrette | Gluten-Free & Paleo
DGB Whole 30 Bowl
Choice of Protein | White Cabbage Cucumber | Cherry Tomatoes | Roasted Mushrooms | Hard Boiled Egg
DGB Mediterranean Greens & Grains Bowl
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens | Herbed Barley | Cucumber | Roasted Portobello Mushrooms | Kalamata Olives | Feta Butter Beans | Pickled Red Onions Apple Cider Vinaigrette | Vegetarian
DGB Protein Punch Bowl
Pulled Chicken | Mixed Greens | Cabbage Roasted Mushrooms | Edamame Cucumber | Pickled Carrots | Feta Sunflower Seeds | Sriracha Ranch
DGB Buddha's Bowl
Chili Garlic Tofu | Herbed Barley | Cabbage Edamame | Pickled Carrots | Roasted Broccoli | Sliced Cucumber | Sliced Almonds | Asian Sesame Dressing
DGB Happy "Cobb" Salad
Pulled Pork | Shredded Kale Cucumber | Cherry Tomatoes | Roasted Mushrooms | Feta | Hard Boiled Egg Ranch Dressing
DGB Build Your Own Greens Bowl
Choose from a variety of nutritious greens, add your choice of protein, then pile on the veggies, select a sauce, and add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!
DGB Build Your Own Greens and Grains Bowl
Choose from a variety of nutritious greens and grains, add your choice of protein, then pile on the veggies, select a sauce, and add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!
DGB Build Your Own Grains Bowl
Choose from a variety of nutritious grains, add your choice of protein, then pile on the veggies, select a sauce, and add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!
DGB Build Your Own Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Cauliflower Rice topped with your choice of protein, then pile on the veggies, select a sauce, & add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!
DGB Side Sweet Potato, Quinoa & Black Bean Chili
A hearty blend of red quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers. Gluten-Free.
DGB Side White Bean with Escarole
Tender white navy beans and escarole in a handcrafted vegetable stock with fennel, chopped basil and a touch of extra virgin olive oil. Vegan and Gluten-Free.
DGB Side Fire-Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Fire-grilled then lightly seasoned with oil, vinegar, garlic and oregano.
DGB Side Fire-Roasted Broccoli
DGB Side Fire-Roasted Veggies
Eggplant, peppers, squash.
DGB Side Roasted Mushrooms
DGB Chips
Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chip, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Chips, Metro Deli Hickory BBQ Chips
DGB Desserts
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat, Chocolate Chunk Brownie, Salted Caramel Cookie
DGB Beverages
Spring Water, Sparkling Water, Coconut Water, Lemonade, Root Beer, Tea, Flavored Water
Mediterranean Pure Foods
MPF Greek Chicken Salad
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Tzatziki, Almonds, Butter Beans, Stuffed Grape Leaves and Pulled Chicken served with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
MPF Salmon Almond Salad
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Grilled Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, Almonds, Feta, Tzatziki, Cherry Tomatoes & Greek Feta Vinaigrette
MPF Fa La Fal Bowl
Falafel served over Jasmine Rice with Cucumber, Hummus, Sunflower Seeds, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Sunburst Tomatoes, and Sriracha Ranch
MPF Olive You A Lot Bowl
Choice of Filling over Jasmine Rice with Cucumber, Kalamata Olive Relish, Tzatziki and Sunburst Tomatoes
MPF Medi Sub
Hoagie Bun with Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Fire-Roasted Veggies, Feta, Kalamata Olive Relish and Chimichurri
MPF Mezi Bowl
Chilled Herbed Barley with Cucumber, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Tzatziki, Marinated Artichokes, Butter Beans, Hummus & Sunburst Tomatoes
MPF Build Your Own Mediterranean Bowl
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Cauliflower Rice, Kale or Jasmine Rice served with your choice of Filling, Sauce and Toppings
MPF Build Your Own Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Add your choice of protein and then pile on the veggies, select a sauce and add a garnish. Satisfy your cravings any way you choose!
MPF Side Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower battered with Aleppo pepper and buffalo-style hot sauce. Served with ranch for dipping.
MPF Side Hummus & Chips
Traditional flavored hummus served with a bag of Stacy's pita chips.
MPF Side Fire-Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Fire-grilled then lightly seasoned with oil, vinegar, garlic & oregano. Gluten-Free & Vegan.
MPF Side Stuffed Grape Leaves
Delicate, early harvest Sultana grape leaves filled with creamy-textured rice. Sweet and tender with fresh herb flavors and a burst of lemon. Gluten-Free & Vegan.
MPF Side Fire-Roasted Broccoli
Broccoli florets roasted with olive oil & house spice seasoning. Served chilled. Gluten-Free & Vegan.
MPF Side Tzatziki & Chips
Creamy cucumber & dill tzatziki sauce served with a bag of Stacy's pita chips.
MPF Side Kalamata Olive Hummus
Kalamata olive hummus served with a bag of Stacy's pita chips.
MPF Chips
Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chip, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Chips, Metro Deli Hickory BBQ Chips
MPF Desserts
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat, Chocolate Chunk Brownie, Salted Caramel Cookie
MPF Beverages
Spring Water, Sparkling Water, Coconut Water, Lemonade, Root Beer, Tea, Flavored Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
119 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010