Indian

SWAD INDIAN CUISINE TAKEOUT

4,704 Reviews

$$

960 Moraga Rd #1

Lafayette, CA 94549

Popular Items

Naan

$3.50
Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.95
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.95


Rice Dishes.

Rice

$2.95

Vegetable Biryani

$15.95

Chicken Biryani

$17.95

Lamb Biryani

$18.95

Handi Prawn Biryani

$19.95

Goat Biryani

$20.00

Accompaniments.

Raita

$4.95

Indian Mixed Pickle

$3.00

Mango Chutney (small)

$3.00

Mango Chutney (large)

$5.95

Desserts.

Kesari Kheer

$5.50

Gulab Jamun

$5.50

Rasgulla

$5.50

Carrot Halwa

$5.00Out of stock

Pistachio Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Temptations.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.95
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.95
Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$17.95
Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$17.95
Chicken Vindalu

Chicken Vindalu

$17.95
Chicken Mandras

Chicken Mandras

$17.95
Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag

$17.95

Coconut Chicken

$17.95
Kadahi Chicken

Kadahi Chicken

$17.95

Pepper Chicken

$17.95
Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$17.95

Chicken Sauce

$9.50

Seafood Attraction.

Seafood Curry

$20.50

Goa Fish Curry

$20.50

Bombay Prawn Curry

$20.50

Kadhai Prawn

$20.50

Butter Fish

$20.50

Prawn Vindalu

$20.50

Coconut Prawns

$20.50

Prawn tikka masala

$20.50

Soups & Salads.

Tomato Corn Soup

$5.00

Malwani Chicken Soup

$5.50

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Garden Fresh Salad

$5.75

Indian Chicken Salad

$7.50

Onion Lemon Chili

$2.95

Large Onion Lemon Chili

$3.50

Appetizers (Non-Vegetarian).

Meat Samosa

$8.50

Half Meat Samosa

$3.75
Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.50
Masala Prawns

Masala Prawns

$10.50
Amritsari Fish

Amritsari Fish

$9.95

Tandoori Appetizer Platter

$13.50
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Lamb Delicacies.

Rogan Josh

$19.50

Coconut Lamb Curry

$19.50

Lamb Korma

$19.50

Lamb tikka masala

$19.50

Lamb Vindalu

$19.50

Lamb Saag

$19.50

Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.50

Lamb Mandras

$19.50

Lamb Kadahi

$19.50

Swad's Special Goat Meat Curry

$20.00

Vegetarian Specialties.

Vegetable Korma

Vegetable Korma

$15.50

Mixed vegetables with nuts, gently simmered in aromatic creamy sauce.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$15.95
Kadhai Bhindi

Kadhai Bhindi

$15.50
Chana Palak

Chana Palak

$15.95
Dum Aloo

Dum Aloo

$15.50
Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$15.50
Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$15.95
Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$16.95
Matar Paneer

Matar Paneer

$15.50
Mushroom Matar

Mushroom Matar

$15.50
Swads Dal Makhani

Swads Dal Makhani

$15.50
Yellow dal tadka

Yellow dal tadka

$15.50
Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$15.50
Baingan Bhartha

Baingan Bhartha

$15.50
Saag Aloo

Saag Aloo

$15.50
Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.95
Vegetable Vindalu

Vegetable Vindalu

$15.50
Chili Paneer

Chili Paneer

$16.50
Aloo Matar

Aloo Matar

$15.50
Coconut Vegetables

Coconut Vegetables

$15.50

Coconut Tofu Curry

$15.50
Paneer Elaichi Pasanda

Paneer Elaichi Pasanda

$16.95
Tofu Tikka Masala

Tofu Tikka Masala

$15.50
Jeera Aloo

Jeera Aloo

$15.50
Mushroom Masala

Mushroom Masala

$15.50
Vegetable tikka masala

Vegetable tikka masala

$15.50
Paneer tikka masala

Paneer tikka masala

$15.95
Kadahi Paneer

Kadahi Paneer

$16.95
Butter Paneer

Butter Paneer

$16.95

Tofu tikka masala

$15.95

Achari Paneer

$15.50

Tandoori Sizzlers.

Tandoori Vegetables

$16.50
Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$16.95
Tandoori Chicken (half)

Tandoori Chicken (half)

$16.95
Tandoori Chicken (full)

Tandoori Chicken (full)

$21.95
Chicken Ka Tikka

Chicken Ka Tikka

$18.50
Swads Salmon Tikka

Swads Salmon Tikka

$21.95
Prawn Garlic Kebb

Prawn Garlic Kebb

$19.50
Seekh Kebab

Seekh Kebab

$18.50
Royal Lamb Kebab

Royal Lamb Kebab

$18.95
Tandoori Mix Grill

Tandoori Mix Grill

$21.95

Sizzling Veg

$16.95

Indian Beers

Flying Horse

$11.00

Taj Mahal

$11.00

Kingfisher 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Non- Alcoholic Beverage.

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Minty Mango

$4.75

Tropical Paradise

$4.75

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Mango Juice

$4.75

Pineapple Juice

$4.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.75

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Chai Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Orange Juice

$4.50

Black Tea

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.50

House Cocktail's

Martini

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Indian Monsoon

$14.00

Fruit and Nut Tonic

$13.00

Lemon lime and Bubbles

$14.00

Chai One Off

$14.00

3,2,1

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.50

Madras

$14.00

Kamikaze

$14.00

MARTINI (GREY GOOSE)

$15.00

MARTINI (KETEL ONE)

$15.00

MARTINI (BELVEDERE)

$15.00

MARTINI (KROVA)

$15.00

MARTINI (TITO'S)

$14.00

GIN MARTINI

$13.00

GIN MARTINI (CITADELLEL)

$15.00

GIN MARTINI (BOMBAY SAPPHIRE)

$15.00

GIN MARTINI (GREY WHALE )

$15.00

GIN MARTINI ( HANDRICK'S)

$15.00

Strawberry Margarita

$14.75

Perfect Margarita

$14.75

Appetizers (Vegetarian).

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$7.50

Half Vegetable Samosa

$3.50
Mix Vegetable Pakora

Mix Vegetable Pakora

$8.50

Vegetable Cutlet

$7.95
Aloo Papdi Chaat

Aloo Papdi Chaat

$8.50
Pappadum

Pappadum

$3.50
Gobhi Manchurian

Gobhi Manchurian

$9.50
Assorted Vegetable Platter

Assorted Vegetable Platter

$10.95

Aloo Tikki

$7.00

Samosa Chaat

$9.95

Corn Cheese Balls

$8.75

Paneer Pakora

$8.00

Freshly Baked Breads

Naan

$3.50

Butter Naan

$3.75

Garlic and Basil Naan

$3.95

Rosemary and Olive Oil Naan

$3.95

Goat Cheese Naan

$4.75

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Frontier Naan

$4.00

Keema Kulcha

$4.95

Lacha Paratha

$4.50

Aloo Paratha

$4.50

Pesto Naan

$4.75

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Assorted Breads

$10.99

Spinach Naan

$3.95

Methi Paratha

$4.50

Aloo Naan

$4.95
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
“SWAD” This small word is a gesture of gratitude to the delicious food of India by the restaurant that made its debut in the year of 2005 in the beautiful city of Lafayette and serving the tastes of Indian kitchen since then with “Best in East Bay.” awards for several consecutive years.

960 Moraga Rd #1, Lafayette, CA 94549

