Swagat Indian Cuisine - NW 2074 NW Lovejoy St.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Swagat Indian Cuisine, conveniently located on NW 21st and Lovejoy right near the Trolly stop, and close to shopping in the Pearl and on NW 23rd. We are open for Lunch and Dinner.
Location
2074 NW Lovejoy St., Portland, OR 97209
Gallery
