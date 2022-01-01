Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swagyu Chop Shop Imperial Beach

1002 Palm Avenue

Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Popular Items

Western Swagburger

Food

1/4 lb. Signature Swagyu Smashburger

$12.00

Two 2oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

1/2 lb. Signature Swagyu Smashburger

$20.00

Two 4oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

3X3 Signature Swagyu Smashburger

$28.00

Three 4oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

4X4 Signature Swagyu Smashburger

$35.00

Four 4oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

El Swagador

$26.00

Our Signature Swagyu Smashburger with the addition of Pork Belly, Smoked Onions, and Pickled Serrano.

Western Swagburger

$22.00

Two 4oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House Made Smokey Mama BBQ Sauce, House B&B Pickles & Onion Rings on a Brioche Bun

Katsu Sando

$12.00

Jack, Cheddar & American Cheese Katsu with House-Made B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Sidewinder Fries

$8.00
Onion Rings

$8.00

Golden Brown Onion Rings served with House-Made Smokey Mama BBQ Sauce.

Lunch Special

$18.00

Beverage

Swagyu Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Sake with Wagyu Fat Brownie Bits and Crumbled Heath Bar, Topped with Whipped Cream

Nestle Water

$1.50

Fiji Water

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Swagyu Chop Shop is a Wagyu Focused Burger & Butcher Shop by Chef Steve Brown featuring the best Wagyu in the world from Japan, Australia, and the United States.

