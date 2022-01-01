Swagyu Chop Shop Imperial Beach
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Swagyu Chop Shop is a Wagyu Focused Burger & Butcher Shop by Chef Steve Brown featuring the best Wagyu in the world from Japan, Australia, and the United States.
Location
1002 Palm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Gallery
