Swagyu Chop Shop Poway

14149 Twin Peaks Rd., Ste. 12

Poway, CA 92064

1/4 lb. Signature Swagyu Smashburger
Sidewinder Fries
1/2 lb. Signature Swagyu Smashburger

Food

1/4 lb. Signature Swagyu Smashburger

1/4 lb. Signature Swagyu Smashburger

$12.00

Two 2oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Classic Smashburger

$22.00

Our Signature Swagyu Smashburger with the addition of Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion

1/2 lb. Signature Swagyu Smashburger

1/2 lb. Signature Swagyu Smashburger

$20.00

Two 4oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

El Swagador

El Swagador

$26.00

Our Signature Swagyu Smashburger with the addition of Pork Belly, Smoked Onions, and Pickled Serrano

Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$8.00

Sidewinder fries served with a side of Ketchup & Secret Sauce

3X3 Signature Swagyu Smashburger

3X3 Signature Swagyu Smashburger

$28.00

Three 4oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Western Swagburger

Western Swagburger

$22.00

Two 4oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House-Made Smokey Mama BBQ Sauce, House B&B Pickles & Onion Rings on a Brioche Bun

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Golden Brown Onion Rings served with House-Made Smokey Mama BBQ Sauce.

4X4 Signature Swagyu Smashburger

4X4 Signature Swagyu Smashburger

$35.00

Four 4oz Wagyu Smash Patties, American Cheese, House B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Swagyu Cheese Katsu

$12.00

Jack, Cheddar & American Cheese Katsu with House-Made B&B Pickles & Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Nitro Potatoes

Nitro Potatoes

$10.00Out of stock

House Nitro Potatoes served with a side of Secret Sauce and Ketchup

Beverage

Coke Bottle Litre

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Coke Can

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

$2.00

Dr Pepper Can

$2.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00
Swagyu Milkshake

Swagyu Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Sake with Wagyu Fat Brownie Bits and Crumbled Heath Bar, Topped with Whipped Cream

Fanta Bottle

$3.50

Nestle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Swagyu Chop Shop is a Wagyu Focused Burger & Butcher Shop by Chef Steve Brown featuring the best Wagyu in the world from Japan, Australia and the United States.

