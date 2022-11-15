Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swamp Dawgs to Geaux 375 Mango Ln

review star

No reviews yet

375 Mango Ln

Freeport, FL 32439

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Bayou Classic

$8.00

Swamp Dawg

$10.00

Down Home Sausage Snacker

$10.00

Bird Dawg

$8.00

Double Dawg

$8.00

Pretzel Dawg

$10.00

No-tel Rotel Dawg

$8.00

Dirty Dawg

$8.00

Hawg Dawg

$12.00

Sweep the Swamp Dawg

$18.00

BYO-Dawg

$6.00

Sauerkraut

$2.00

Chili

$2.00

Cheese Dip

$2.00

Other Items

Cheese sticks

$7.00

Meat Pie

$5.00

Frito Pies

$6.00

Dorito Pies

$6.00

Zapp’s Potato Chips

$3.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Home of the Gator Dawg

Location

375 Mango Ln, Freeport, FL 32439

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

That’s What Cheese Said
orange starNo Reviews
56 Club House Dr W Freeport, FL 32439
View restaurantnext
Macho Taco Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
2525 US Hwy 98 W Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
30A Axe - 4552 US Hwy 98, Suite 7-8
orange starNo Reviews
4552 US Highway 98 West Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
The Shrimp Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1 Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Wine Bar - Water Color
orange starNo Reviews
1735 East County 30A Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Nanbu Noodle Bar
orange star4.7 • 227
26 Logan Lane Unit C Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Freeport
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston