Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Chicken

Swamp Kingz

732 Reviews

$$

2310 Highway 6 South, Suite A

Houston, TX 77077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Royal Packs

Royal Pack

$25.99

1/2 lb Snow Crab, 1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp, 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes, 1 Drip Sauce

Kingz Pack

$14.99

Queenz Pack

$13.99

Seafood/Cajun Rice with 10 Boiled Shrimp

Mini K Pack

$8.99

Boiled Shrimp

1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp - NOT PEELED

$8.99

1 lb Boiled Shrimp - NOT PEELED

$13.99

1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp - PEELED

$9.99

1 lb Boiled Shrimp - PEELED

$14.99

Boiled Snow Crab

1/2 lb Snow Crab

$16.99

1 lb Snow Crab

$29.99

Crawfish

Crawfish

$8.99

5lb Crawfish Deal

$39.95

Buffalo Wings

10 Buffalo Wings

$14.99

16 Buffalo Wings

$20.99

20 Buffalo Wings

$24.99

Whole Wings

5 Whole Wings

$12.99

10 Whole Wings

$21.99

15 Whole Wings

$29.99

Chicken Strips

4 Count Chicken Strips

$8.99

6 Count Chicken Strips

$10.99

Chicken Nuggets

8 Count Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

12 Count Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

Fish Fillet

2 Piece Fish Fillet

$9.99

3 Piece Fish Fillet

$12.99

4 Piece Fish Fillet

$14.99

Fish Nuggets

8 Count Fish Nuggets

$9.99

12 Count Fish Nuggets

$12.99

Fried Shrimp

6 Count Fried Shrimp

$8.99

12 Count Fried Shrimp

$11.99

15 Count Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Fried Oysters

6 Count Oyster

$8.99

12 Count Oyster

$14.99

Fish & Shrimp Combo

S - (1 Fillet & 3 Shrimp)

$10.99

M - (2 Fillet & 6 Shrimp)

$14.99

L - (3 Fillet & 9 Shrimp)

$18.99

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

(5) Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.99

Popcorn Shrimp

S - Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

L - Popcorn Shrimp

$14.99

Stuff Shrimp

(4) Stuff Shrimp

$11.99

Stuff Crabs

(3) Stuff Crabs

$12.99

Seafood Platter

2 Fish & 6 Oysters

$13.99

2 Fish, 3 Shrimp, & 3 Oyster

$15.99

9 Shrimp & 6 Oyster

$15.99

Cajun Fried Rice

S - Cajun Fried Rice

$11.99

L - Cajun Fried Rice

$13.99

Seafood Fried Rice

S - Seafood Fried Rice

$11.99

L - Seafood Fried Rice

$13.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

S - Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.99

L - Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.99

Crawfish Fried Rice

S - Crawfish Fried Rice

$11.99

L - Crawfish Fried Rice

$13.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

S - Vegetable Fried Rice

$6.99

L - Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.99

Specialty Items

Turkey Neck

$7.99

Turkey Legs

$10.99Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo - 16 oz.

$7.99

Boil Side Items

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Corn

$1.50

Sausage

$3.99

Potatoes (2)

$1.50

Potato (1)

$1.00

Fried Side Items

French Fries

$3.99

Cajun French Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

(8) Hush Puppies

$3.99

White Rice

$2.99

Soft Shell Crabs

$9.99

Crab Cakes

$7.99Out of stock

Order Attention Required

(3) Boudin Balls

$6.99

Sauces

Drip Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Butter Sauce

$0.50

Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$0.50

Lemon Pepper - Garlic Butter

$0.50

Other (DEFINE)

$0.50

Kingz Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

16 oz Bottle Water

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.99

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Slushie

$3.50

Smoothie

$3.50

Exotic Pop

$5.00

Thai Tea

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2310 Highway 6 South, Suite A, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

Gallery
Swamp Kingz image
Swamp Kingz image
Swamp Kingz image

Similar restaurants in your area

BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.0 • 288
1275 Eldridge Parkway Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings South Sacramento - Center Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
6800 HWY 6 S HOUSTON, TX 77083
View restaurantnext
Swamp Chicken Richmond - 6611 FM 1464 RD G
orange starNo Reviews
6611 FM 1464 RD G Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Daiq's - LIVE - 7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101 Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
SOUTH By Saigon
orange starNo Reviews
3991 South Gessner Road Houston, TX 77063
View restaurantnext
Orleans Seafood Kitchen - Katy
orange star4.0 • 459
20940 Katy Freeway G Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Lasagna House
orange star4.5 • 1,103
13306 Westheimer Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
The Kings Head
orange star4.4 • 561
1809 Eldridge Pkwy Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Pasisas Twin Westheimer
orange star4.1 • 168
14045 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Energy Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Galleria/Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston