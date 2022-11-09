Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swan Street Diner

1,289 Reviews

$$

700 Swan St.

Buffalo, NY 14210

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
BLT

Eggs & Such

Two Eggs

$10.00

with homefries, toast

Two Eggs with Meat

$12.00

with homefries, toast

Tofu Scramble

$12.00

with homefries, toast (V)

Egg Sandwich #1

$7.00

scrambled egg, spinach, mozzarella, roll

Egg Sandwich #2

$9.00

scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon, roll

Breakfast Taco #1

$9.00

scrambled egg, cheddar, house pico, 2 corn tortillas, pickled radish

Breakfast Taco #2

$12.00

scrambled egg, house corned beef hash, cheddar, house pico, 2 corn tortillas, pickled radish

Breakfast Taco #3

$10.00

tofu, cheese, house pico, 2 corn tortillas, pickled radish

Breakfast Banana Split

$10.00

banana, yogurt, fresh fruit, granola, almond

Omelettes

French

$12.00

muenster, fresh herbs

Pesto Omelette

$13.00

pesto, tomato, mozzarella

Portabella-Bacon

$13.00

portabella mushrooms, bacon, swiss

Western

$13.00

ham, cheddar, peppers, onion, tomato

Greek

$12.00

feta, spinach, tomato

D-I-Y Omelette

$9.00

3 eggs, choose your own ingredients with additional toppings at an extra charge

Mexican

$13.00

cheddar, chorizo, house pico

Hot Plates

The House Hash

$15.00

house corned beef hash, two eggs, homefries, toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

house biscuit, house sausage gravy, over easy eggs

Pancakes

$10.00

stack of three, NY maple syrup

French Toast

$10.00

placzek, NY maple syrup

Oatmeal

$9.00

rolled oats, fresh fruit, brown sugar,

Buttermilk Waffle

$9.00

house waffle, butter, NY maple syrup

Breakfast Poutine

$13.00

homefries, cheese curds, house sausage gravy, over easy eggs

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

english muffin, canadian bacon, basted eggs, house hollandaise

Veggie Benny

$14.00

english muffin, grilled portabella mushroom, steamed spinach, basted eggs, house hollandaise

Pumpkin Waffle

$8.00

Vegan, house made, pumpkin waffle

Mini-Donuts

3 for $5 Mini-Donuts

$5.00

fresh hot donuts made per order, choose your flavors

6 for $8 Mini-Donuts

$8.00

fresh hot donuts made per order, choose your flavors

12 for $10 Mini-Donuts

$10.00

fresh hot donuts made per order, choose your flavors

Breakfast Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$3.00

House Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Bruleed Grapefruit

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Homefries

$4.00

One Egg

$2.00

One Pancake

$4.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Tempeh

$4.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Soup & Salad

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.00

House chicken stock, carrot, celery, onion, chicken, egg noodle.

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$6.00

House chicken stock, carrot, celery, onion, chicken, egg noodle.

Black Bean Tortilla Cup

$4.00

Black Bean Tortilla Bowl

$6.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, house

Greek Salad

$11.00

tomato, onion, cucumber, olive, feta, house greek

Caesar Salad

$12.00

parmesan, house crouton, house caesar

Spinach Salad

$12.00

tomato, red onion, almond, craisin, goat cheese, orange balsamic dressing

Small Chef Salad

$6.00

tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, house

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

tomato, onion, cucumber, olive, feta, house greek

Diner Burgers

1/3 LB, served with chips, add fries / $3

Classic Burger

$12.00

cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion

West Coast Burger

$13.00

cheddar, grilled onions, lettuce, house spicy thousand island, pickles

Mushroom Burger

$13.00

mushroom, grilled onion, swiss, mayo

Veggie Burger

$11.00

house chickpea patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion

Brunch Burger

$15.00

bacon, cheddar, egg over easy, hollandaise

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, house crouton, caesar dressing, wheat wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing

Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olive, house dressing

Sandwiches

Served with chips, add fries / $3

BLT

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

cheddar, swiss, tomato, dijon, multigrain, add bacon / $2

Tuna Melt

$12.00

house tuna salad, cheddar, tomato, grilled red onion, multigrain

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$12.00

buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard mayo, roll

Meatloaf Melt

$12.00

house meatloaf, muenster, grilled red onion, house spicy thousand island, sourdough

Chicken Salad

$10.00

pulled chicken, grapes, red onion, almonds, celery, mayo, lettuce, tomato, multigrain

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

tuna, lettuce, tomato, toasted multigrain

Tempeh BLT

$10.00

marinated tempeh, lettuce, tomato, vegan garlic spread, sourdough

Reuben

$12.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, house thousand island, rye

Jerk Avocado

$9.00

avocado, mayo, basil, jerk spice, sourdough add turkey and cheddar/$3

Turkey Club

$12.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough

Cuban

$13.00

roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, dijon, pressed roll

Individual Pot Pies

(to go) Chicken Pot Pie

$9.00

Chicken, veggie, gravy, puff pastry

(to go) Sweet Potato Pork

$9.00

sweet potato, turnip, onion, honey gravy, pork, puff pastry top

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Poutine

fresh cut fries, cheese curd, vegetarian "beef" stroganoff gravy

Vegetarian "Beef" Stroganoff

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Johnnie Ryan Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Undergrounds Roastery

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Float

$6.00

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Retail

Mug

$20.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodies

$45.00

Hats

$20.00

Camp Mug

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids 1-1-1

$6.00

1 egg, 1 pancake, 1 bacon, sausage OR ham

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

grilled cheddar on sourdough

Kids Burger

$6.00

1/3 lb house burger, roll

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

$12.00
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Swan Street Diner, a fully restored 1937 Sterling Co.diner serving breakfast & lunch daily in Larkinville

Consumer pic
Swan Street Diner image
Swan Street Diner image

