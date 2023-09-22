American
Burgers
Swaney Swift's on the Square
1,908 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Swaney Swift’s is your locally owned place for feel good food, hand-made desserts with a hint of nostalgia.
Location
118 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grant's Kitchen and Grill - Gallatin, Tn
No Reviews
120 Goodview Way Suite A Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
No Reviews
387 East Main Street Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
Burger Republic - Mount Juliet
No Reviews
1982 Providence Parkway#101 Mount Juliet, TN 37122
View restaurant