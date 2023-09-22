Main Menu

Starters

Fried Pickles App

$8.99

Nacho Fries

$9.99

Onion Straws App

$7.99

Swaney Stix

$8.99

pretzel bites and cheese

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Loaded brisket tots

$8.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Burgers

Bacon Blues Burger

$13.99

Classic Burger

$11.99

Guac The Line

$13.99

Patty Boy Burger

$11.99

Smokey Mountain BBQ Burger

$14.99

Southern Burger

$13.99

Swaney Burger

$13.99

Farmhouse Burger

$14.99

Hendrix Burger

$12.99

Santana Burger

$14.99

Tree Hugger

$11.99

The Godfather

$14.99

Fleetwood Mac

$14.99

1\2 price classic burger

$6.00

Salads

Crispy King Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$9.99

Swaney Salad

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Corn Dog

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Bowl

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Hot Dog with Chips

$8.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

No side

Out of stock

Onion straws Side

$2.99

Side of Caramel

$0.75

Side Salad

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

side house salad

$4.00

mac & cheese

$3.49

Tater Tots

$2.99

side cheese stix (4)

$3.49

apple sauce

$2.99

fruit cup

$3.49

cajun chips

$2.99

side of queso

$1.00

side swaney salad

$4.50

side nacho fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$3.49

bowl of chili

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

cup O chili

$2.99

cup O soup

$2.99

Add Queso

$1.50

Bacon

$1.00

Add cheddar

$1.00

make nacho fries style

$3.00

add japapenos

$1.00

add grilled onions

$1.00

Sandwiches

Always Sunny Cheese Steak

$14.99

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Dean

$13.99

Love Me Tenders

$11.99

Rocky Top

$11.99

Swaney Club

$12.99

Pump up the Jam

$8.99

Lady Marmalade

$11.99

Beverages

Floats

coke float

$6.00

root beer float

$6.00

Orange float

$6.00

Shirley Temple float

$6.00

swaney soda float

$6.00

Ginger Rogers

$3.49

raspberry lime Fizz

$3.49

Swaney soda

$3.49

Malts

Chocolate Malt

$6.50

Strawberry Malt

$6.50

Vanilla Malt

$6.50

Milkshakes

Banana Pudding

$6.50

birthday cake flavor

$6.50

Chocolate

$6.50

Fruity Pebbles

$6.50

Mocha Coffee

$6.50

Orange Creamsicle

$6.50

Red Velvet

$6.50

S'mores

$6.50

Oreo

$6.50

Snickerdoodle

$6.50

Strawberry

$6.50

Thin Mint Cookie

$6.50

Vanilla

$6.50

Cinn Toast Crunch

$6.50

shake of the month

$6.50

Peanut Butter

$6.50

M & M Flavor

$6.50

chocolate chips

$6.50

Country Luau mango mosa FLOAT

$8.50

Country Luau Strawberry Rum FLOAT

$8.50

Country Luau Ranch Water FLOAT

$8.50

Dirty Shirley Vodka Cherry FLOAT

$8.50

Half price shakes

$3.25

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Water

cherry coke

$2.99

lavender lemonade

$2.99

Cream Soda

$2.99

Can of Alcohol

Dirty Shirley vodka cherry seltzer

$6.50

Country Luau Strawberry Rum

$6.50

Country Luau Mango Mosa

$6.50

Country Luau Yuzu Ranch Water (Lime Tequila)

$6.50

Dewey crush orange seltzer

$6.50

Bravazzi Peach

$6.50

Bravazzi Mango

$6.50

Bravazzi Blood Orange

$6.50

Desserts

Cookie Monster

$8.99

Oh Happy Days

$7.99

Prescription

$10.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.28

The King

$7.99

toppings

$0.50

Cookie Special

$2.50

salted carmel sundae

$7.99