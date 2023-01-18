Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
In 2005, Swankys Taco Shop was developed in Memphis on an idea to combine the atmosphere, service, and fresh food of full service dining with the pricing and convenience of fast-casual dining. And since burritos and tacos are just not the same without a margarita or a beer, Swankys boasts a full bar to offer a broad range of drink options. At Swanky’s you have the option to build your own taco, burrito or bowl or order from the many signature grill items, including enchiladas, nachos, fajitas and quesadillas. And we cater too.
4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117
