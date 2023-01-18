Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis

review star

No reviews yet

4770 Poplar Avenue

Memphis, TN 38117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

QUESO, APPETIZERS, NACHOS

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Mango Salsa

$5.50

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Chips & Quattro

$13.00

BBQ Nachos

$13.00

carnitas (pork), black beans, BBQ sauce, queso, pico de gallo, sliced jalapeños and sour cream | 13 additional toppings

Swankys Nachos

Swankys Nachos

$11.00

your choice of foundation with queso, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo

Mini Chimis

$9.00

our flour tortillas with chorizo & cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo & garlic sauce

Taquitos

Taquitos

$9.00

crisped corn tortillas filled with chicken or ground sirloin & cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa & ranch

Swankys Eggrolls

Swankys Eggrolls

$9.00

four tortillas with chicken, cheese, corn, spinach, black beans and cilantro served with with spicy ranch & salsa

Chips

$2.00

BUILD TO TASTE

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Customize your burrito with your choice of foundation, rice, beans, mild/med/hot sauce and toppings

Taco (3)

Taco (3)

$11.00

Customize your tacos with your choice of foundation, mild/med/hot sauce and toppings

Salad

$11.00

Customize your Swanky's Salad with your choice of foundation, rice, beans, toppings, and dressing. Choose a base of either Romain or Spinach

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

SIGNATURE TACOS

Seared Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Two blue corn tortillas, seared and blackened ahi tuna prepared medium rare, chipotle aioli and fresh mango salsa served with mixed vegetables

Crawfish Tacos

$15.00

Two flour tortillas, gilled or fried crawfish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli served with mixed vegetables & cilantro lime rice

Steak Carbon Tacos

Steak Carbon Tacos

$14.00

Two white corn tortillas, marinated steak, grilled green onion, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh avocado & lime juice served with Mexican street corn & cilantro lime rice

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.00

Two white corn tortillas with sliced marinated steak, diced onions, tomatillo sauce, & cilantro with mexican street corn & cilantro lime rice.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Two flour tortillas, tilapia, roasted garlic sauce, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo served with mixed vegetables & rice

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Two flour tortillas, shrimp, roasted garlic sauce, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo served with mixed vegetables & rice

Portobello Tacos

$13.00

Two blue corn tortillas, sliced portobella mushrooms, poblano peppers, mixed vegetables, guacamole, cotija cheese, served with pinto beans and Mexican street corn

BBQ Tacos

$13.00

Two white corn tortillas, carnitas (pork), Swanky's BBQ sauce, jicama slaw, served with pinto beans & mexican street corn.

Taco Sampler

$14.00

Choose any 2 different signature tacos, served with two sides: mexican street corn and black beans.

QUESADILLAS

Your choice of foundation with roasted garlic sauce & cheese, melted in a tortilla, served with lettuce and pico de gallo

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo

Ground Sirloin Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, roasted garlic sauce, cheese served with side of lettuce and pico de gallo

FAJITAS & ENCHILADAS

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole

Steak Fajitas

$17.00

Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole

Combo Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Three white corn enchiladas covered in ranchero or tomatillo, topped with queso blanco, served with rice and black beans

Ground Sirloin Enchiladas

$14.00

Three white corn enchiladas covered in ranchero or tomatillo, topped with queso blanco, served with rice and black beans

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.00

Three white corn enchiladas covered in ranchero or tomatillo, topped with queso blanco, served with rice and black beans

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.00

Three white corn enchiladas covered in ranchero or tomatillo, topped with queso blanco, served with rice and black beans

CHIMICHANGAS

choice of foundation, lettuce and pico de gallo, then crisped, covered with queso, tomatillo sauce, served with rice and black beans

Chimichanga

$13.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Alberto's Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Swanky's Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Juan's Cheeseburger

$13.00

Chorizo Burger

$14.00

SINGLE TACOS

Single Tacos, No Sides or Chips

Build to Taste Single Taco

$3.75

Seared Tuna Taco

$6.50

Blue corn tortilla, seared and blackened ahi tuna prepared medium rare, chipotle aioli and fresh mango salsa

Crawfish Taco

$6.50

Flour tortilla, gilled or fried crawfish, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli

Steak Carbon Taco

$6.00

White corn tortilla, marinated steak, grilled green onion, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and fresh avocado & lime juice

Street Taco

$6.00

White corn tortilla with sliced marinated steak, diced onions, tomatillo sauce, & cilantro

Fish Taco

$6.00

Flour tortilla, tilapia, roasted garlic sauce, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Flour tortilla, shrimp, roasted garlic sauce, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

Portobello Taco

$5.50

Blue corn tortilla, sliced portobella mushrooms, poblano peppers, mixed vegetables, guacamole, cotija cheese

BBQ Taco

$5.00

White corn tortilla, carnitas (pork), Swanky's BBQ sauce, jicama slaw

FAMILY PACKS

Family Packs Feed 4-6 people
Taco Family Pack

Taco Family Pack

$34.50

Includes seasoned ground sirloin, chicken, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa, 12 soft shells, queso, chips

Fajita Family Pack

Fajita Family Pack

$48.00

Includes fajita steak, marinated chicken, mixed vegetables, black beans, rice, queso, sour cream, guacamole, 12 soft shells, queso and chips.

Enchiladas Family Pack

$38.00

Take and Bake Includes 12 Enchiladas of your choice: Chicken, Ground sirloin, or Mushroom/Spinach. (no combinations), Rice, Beans, Salsa, Queso, and Chip

DESSERTS

Sopapilla

$7.00
Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$7.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

CHILDREN'S MENU

Enchiladas

$9.00

Mini Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Taco

$9.00

Taquitos

$9.00

BEVERAGES

Soft Drink

$2.90

Iced Tea

$2.90

Bottled Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Bottled Coke

$3.50

Swanky's Cup - Water/Ice

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

TO GO - MARGS & MORE

Hurricane To Go

$8.00

Marg To Go Frozen

$8.00

Marg To Go Rocks

$8.00

Pina Colada To Go

$8.00

Sangria Frozen To Go

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

In 2005, Swankys Taco Shop was developed in Memphis on an idea to combine the atmosphere, service, and fresh food of full service dining with the pricing and convenience of fast-casual dining. And since burritos and tacos are just not the same without a margarita or a beer, Swankys boasts a full bar to offer a broad range of drink options. At Swanky’s you have the option to build your own taco, burrito or bowl or order from the many signature grill items, including enchiladas, nachos, fajitas and quesadillas. And we cater too.

Website

Location

4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
orange star5.0 • 292
4720 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Erin Drive - East Memphis
orange starNo Reviews
585 Erin Drive Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
SOB East
orange starNo Reviews
5040 Sanderlin #105 Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
5144 Poplar Avenue Memphis, TN 38117
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Memphis Poplar
orange starNo Reviews
5469 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q - #04 Rhodes
orange starNo Reviews
3970 Rhodes Ave Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston