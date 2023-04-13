Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

216 1/2 Rangeway Rd

Billerica, MA 01862

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

N/A BEVERAGE

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.33
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.33
Sprite

Sprite

$2.33
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.33

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Gingerbeer

$2.80

Red Bull

$2.80

Harry P Kids

$3.00

Butter Beer

$8.00

Coffee/Tea/Juice

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.33
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.33
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.33
Powerade - Red

Powerade - Red

$2.50

Powerade - Fruit Punch

Powerade - Blue

Powerade - Blue

$2.50

Powerade - Mountain Berry Blast

Tap Water

Hot choco

$1.86

Hot tea

$1.86

Kids milk

$1.40

Kids juice

$1.40

Kamikoffee

Japanese style cold brewed coffee, utilizing locally roasted beans and a slow-steeped brewing process, resulting in a smooth and complex cup of coffee!
Kamikoffee *Black Iced 20oz

Kamikoffee *Black Iced 20oz

$3.50

Japanese style cold brewed coffee, utilizing locally roasted beans and a slow-steeped brewing process, resulting in a smooth and complex cup of coffee!

Kamikoffee *Caramel 20oz

Kamikoffee *Caramel 20oz

$3.50

Japanese style cold brewed coffee, utilizing locally roasted beans and a slow-steeped brewing process, resulting in a smooth and complex cup of coffee!

Kamikoffee *Mocha 20oz

Kamikoffee *Mocha 20oz

$3.50

Japanese style cold brewed coffee, utilizing locally roasted beans and a slow-steeped brewing process, resulting in a smooth and complex cup of coffee!

Quart Koffee (new container)

$8.00

Quart Koffee (refill)

$7.00

Half Gallon Koffee (new container)

$15.00

Half Gallon Koffee (refill)

$12.00

BEER/SELTZER

Canned Beer

Bud 16 oz

Bud 16 oz

$4.67

Missouri- American-Style Lager- Brewed and sold since 1876, "The King of Beers" is the largest-selling beer in the world. Budweiser has been the world's best-selling beer since 1957, and is distributed in more than 70 countries.

Bud Light 16 oz

Bud Light 16 oz

$4.67

Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.

Miller Lite 16 oz

$4.67

Coors Lite 16oz

$4.67

Heineken 0.0

$6.31

Blue Moon

$6.54
Allagash 16oz

Allagash 16oz

$8.41

a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with oats, malted wheat, and unmalted raw wheat for a hazy, “white” appearance. brewed in Portland, ME.

Corona

$6.07

Sam Adams

$6.31

Sam Adams- W. Easy

$6.31

Sam Adams- W. Hazy

$6.31
True North- Session 16oz

True North- Session 16oz

$6.54

North Shore Session IPA is brewed with base malts of high character, oats, fruit-forward ale yeast, and American hops. A light, soft, and nutty malt body provides the structure for flavors and aromas of peach, apricot, berries, and melon. Brewed in Ipswich, MA.

True North- N. Haze 16 oz

True North- N. Haze 16 oz

$6.54

brewed with unmalted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Mandarina Bavaria hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries. Brewed in Ipswich, MA.

Sierra N. - Hazy Lil Things 12oz

$6.54

Fiddlehead

$8.41
Yuengling 16oz

Yuengling 16oz

$5.61

famous for its rich amber color, medium-bodied flavor and distinct character. It's brewed with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops. Brewed in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

Don't Worry WT 16oz

Don't Worry WT 16oz

$6.54

With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don't have to worry because this IPA will make you hoppy. Brewed in Worcester, MA.

Smutty- Match Play 16oz

$8.41

Any Tang Gose- TN

$8.41

Fassgold- TN

$8.41

From the Patch- TN

$8.41

Kestrel- TN

$8.41

Buckets

Bud Light- Full Bucket

$18.00

Mich ultra- Full Bucket

$18.00
Bud Light - Choose Qty 4

Bud Light - Choose Qty 4

$4.50

Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.

Budweiser - Choose Qty 4

Budweiser - Choose Qty 4

$4.50

Missouri- American-Style Lager- Brewed and sold since 1876, "The King of Beers" is the largest-selling beer in the world. Budweiser has been the world's best-selling beer since 1957, and is distributed in more than 70 countries.

Miller Lite - Choose Qty 4

$4.50

Coors Lite - Choose Qty 4

$4.50

Mich ultra- Choose Qty 4

$4.50

Budweiser- Full Bucket

$18.00

Seltzers/Cider

Black Cherry WC

$6.07

Lime Truly

$6.07

Straw Lemonade Truly

$6.07

Strongbow Cider

$6.31

Grapefruit Gin Long Drink

$7.01

WINE/SANGRIA

Wine- glass

WB Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Ribbonwood Sauv. Blanc

$8.00

Allen Scott Sauv. Blanc

$7.00

WB Chardonnay

$7.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$9.00

WB White Zin

$7.00

Spartico Red Blend

$9.00

Backhouse Pinot Nior

$7.47

Ruta 22 Malbec

$9.00

WB Cabernet

$7.00

Line 39 Cabernet

$10.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Fluers de Rose

$12.00

Sangria

Sarah's Spritzer

$9.00

Strawberry rose White

$14.00

Blood orange Red

$14.00

Pineapple Spritzer

$14.00

Wine- Bottle

Santa Marina Prosecco- Split

$9.00

Santa Marina PG- Bottle

$24.00

WB Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$20.00

Santa Marina Prosecco- Bottle

Allen Scott SB - Bottle

$22.00

WB Chardonnay - Bottle

$20.00

Josh Cellars Chard.- Bottle

WB Rose - Bottle

$20.00

WB White Zin - Bottle

$20.00

WB Red Blend - Bottle

$28.00

Spartico Red Blend- Bottle

$20.00

Backhouse Pinot Nior- Bottle

Ruta 22 Malbec- Bottle

WB Cabernet - Bottle

$20.00

Line 30 Cabernet- Bottle

$28.00

Bonanza Cabernet- Bottle

Merchandise

S.M. wine glass

$10.00

FOOD

Starters

6-Count Wings

$10.00

12-Count Wings

$16.00

Chicken Tenders App

$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

served with a side of marinara sauce

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$12.00

with cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

French fries tossed in parmesan cheese and truffle salt served with a truffle garlic aioli

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons. salad come with your choice of house-made dressing. add steak, chicken, or shrimp (additional fee applies).

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Couscous salad

$12.00
Soup of Day Special

Soup of Day Special

$8.00

Sammies/Burgers

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

on a brioche bun. your choice of one side. add cheese $1

Build-a-Burger

Build-a-Burger

$15.00

our house made burger on a delicious brioche bun with your choice of toppings and one side.

Hot dog plate

$9.00

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo chicken sandwhich

$15.00

Single Hot Dog

$3.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

CBA Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Chicken Milanese

$16.00

Baked Haddock

$18.00

Pesto Pasta

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

perfectly fried, delicious french fries

Side Chopped Salad

$5.00

smaller version of regular chopped salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

smaller version of regular caesar salad

Side Tots

$6.00

Dessert

Cheesecake of the Day

Cheesecake of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

house made creamy New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with strawberry coulis.

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Kids ice cream

$1.50

Tiramasu

$7.00

Chocolate mouse

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$9.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

KIDS Hot Dog Plate

$7.00

KIDS Burger

$8.00

GOLF CART

Canned Beer (Golf Cart)

Bud Light 16 oz

Bud Light 16 oz

$4.67

Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.

Bud 16 oz

Bud 16 oz

$4.67

Missouri- American-Style Lager- Brewed and sold since 1876, "The King of Beers" is the largest-selling beer in the world. Budweiser has been the world's best-selling beer since 1957, and is distributed in more than 70 countries.

Coors Lite

$4.68

Miller Lite 16 oz

$4.67

Heinekin 0.0 12oz

$5.61

Blue moon 16oz

$6.54
Allagash 16oz

Allagash 16oz

$8.41

a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with oats, malted wheat, and unmalted raw wheat for a hazy, “white” appearance. brewed in Portland, ME.

Corona 12oz

$5.61

Sam Adams 12oz

$5.61

Sam Easy 12oz

$5.61

Sam Hazy 12oz

$5.61

Fiddlehead IPA 16oz

$8.41

Sierra Hazy IPA 16oz

$6.54

Smutty Match IPA 16oz

$8.41
True North- N. Haze 16 oz

True North- N. Haze 16 oz

$6.54

brewed with unmalted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Mandarina Bavaria hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries. Brewed in Ipswich, MA.

True North- Session 16oz

True North- Session 16oz

$6.54

North Shore Session IPA is brewed with base malts of high character, oats, fruit-forward ale yeast, and American hops. A light, soft, and nutty malt body provides the structure for flavors and aromas of peach, apricot, berries, and melon. Brewed in Ipswich, MA.

Wachusett Blueberry 12 oz

Wachusett Blueberry 12 oz

$5.61

A slight aroma of blueberry, balanced by a subtle flavor that gets fermented into this delicious wheat ale. Brewed in Westminster, MA.

Don't Worry WT 16oz

Don't Worry WT 16oz

$6.54

With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don't have to worry because this IPA will make you hoppy. Brewed in Worcester, MA.

Yuengling 16oz

Yuengling 16oz

$5.61

famous for its rich amber color, medium-bodied flavor and distinct character. It's brewed with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops. Brewed in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

Wannamango 12oz

$5.61

Sierra N.- Hazy lil things 12oz

Seltzer/Cider/Mixed (Golf Cart)

Black Cherry- W.C.

$5.61

Straw. Lemonade- Truly

$5.61

Lime- Truly

$5.61

Gin/Grapefruit- Long

$7.47

Strongbow Cider

$6.54

Grape Transfusion w/ Absolut

$7.47

Bottled Non-Alcoholic (Golf Cart)

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.34
Powerade - Red

Powerade - Red

$2.34

Powerade - Fruit Punch

Powerade - Blue

Powerade - Blue

$2.34

Powerade - Mountain Berry Blast

Lemonade

$2.34

Snacks

Peanut Butter Crackers

$1.00

Smartfood Popcorn

$1.00

Cheetos

$1.00

Doritos (Cheese)

$1.00

Doritos (Cool Ranch)

$1.00

Lays Classic Chips

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Jerky

$5.14

Wine & Sangria (Golf Cart)

Woodbridge Rosé Single Serve (6.5 oz)

Woodbridge Rosé Single Serve (6.5 oz)

$6.08

Rose has delicate floral aromas along with bright strawberry, watermelon, and grapefruit. This rose has crisp and refreshing flavors of strawberry and watermelon.

Woodbridge Chardonnay Single Serve (6.5 oz)

Woodbridge Chardonnay Single Serve (6.5 oz)

$6.08

Chardonnay White Wine displays aromas of rich tropical fruit combined with a hint of cinnamon and maple. A medium body with vibrant acidity showcases characteristic flavors of ripe pear and green apple, leading to a toasty finish with vanilla oak notes.

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon Single Serve (6.5 oz.)

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon Single Serve (6.5 oz.)

$6.08

Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a medium-bodied California wine that opens with enticing aromas of cherries, berries, rich cedar, brown sugar, and toast. This delicious red wine bestows flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate.

GOLF MENU

Apps

12-Count Wings

$16.00

6-Count Wings

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Parm Truffle Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks (8 Count)

$9.00

Buffalo Chx Dip

$12.00

BRUNCH

BR-Entrees

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

BLT Eggs Benedict

$15.00

French Toast

$12.00

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Irish Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Meadows Master Meal

$14.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Waffles

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwhich

$6.00

Omelettes

Omelette

$9.00

A La Carte

Eggs Your Way

$4.00

Bacon Side

$3.00

Sausage Side

$3.00

One Pancake

$2.00

Homefries

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Muffin of the Day

$3.00

Sweet stuff

Pancakes

Waffles

French toast

Kids

Waffle *Kids*

$6.00

Pancake *Kids*

$6.00

French toast *kids*

$6.00

Mothers Day menu

Grapefruit salad

Watermelon salad

Irish benny

Crab cake benny

Strawberry shortcake~ bals

Strawberry shortcake~reg

Chocolate mousse

Kids chicken tenders ff

$9.00

Kids pancake

$5.00

Kids scrambled eggs

Berries and bubbles

$10.00

Watermelon paloma

$12.00

Mothers mary

$12.00

Strawberry grapefruit mimosa

$10.00

Chx milanese

FOOD SPECIALS

St. Paddys

Boiled Dinner

$14.99

Rueben

$11.99

Friday Nights

Short rib

$19.95

Chicken Schnitzel

$16.99

MERCHANDISE & TICKETS

Orders

Charcuterie Box

$100.00

Summer Music Series

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated Pub Faire served in The Weston Dining Room or on the Outdoor Deck!

Website

Location

216 1/2 Rangeway Rd, Billerica, MA 01862

Directions

Gallery
Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant image
Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant image
Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant image
Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rita’s Catering - Reservoir Place
orange starNo Reviews
1601 Trapelo Rd Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita's Catering - Incentivo Lab - Incentivo /950 Bay Colony
orange starNo Reviews
950 Winter St Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - 500 Totten
orange starNo Reviews
500 Totten Pond Road Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - CBRE
orange starNo Reviews
460 Totten Pond Road Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - 77 CityPoint
orange starNo Reviews
77 Third Ave Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - 230 CityPoint
orange starNo Reviews
230 Third Ave Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Billerica
Billerica
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston