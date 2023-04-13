- Home
- /
- North Billerica
- /
- Caterers
- /
- Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant
Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant
No reviews yet
216 1/2 Rangeway Rd
Billerica, MA 01862
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
N/A BEVERAGE
Soda
Coffee/Tea/Juice
Kamikoffee
Kamikoffee *Black Iced 20oz
Japanese style cold brewed coffee, utilizing locally roasted beans and a slow-steeped brewing process, resulting in a smooth and complex cup of coffee!
Kamikoffee *Caramel 20oz
Japanese style cold brewed coffee, utilizing locally roasted beans and a slow-steeped brewing process, resulting in a smooth and complex cup of coffee!
Kamikoffee *Mocha 20oz
Japanese style cold brewed coffee, utilizing locally roasted beans and a slow-steeped brewing process, resulting in a smooth and complex cup of coffee!
Quart Koffee (new container)
Quart Koffee (refill)
Half Gallon Koffee (new container)
Half Gallon Koffee (refill)
BEER/SELTZER
Canned Beer
Bud 16 oz
Missouri- American-Style Lager- Brewed and sold since 1876, "The King of Beers" is the largest-selling beer in the world. Budweiser has been the world's best-selling beer since 1957, and is distributed in more than 70 countries.
Bud Light 16 oz
Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.
Miller Lite 16 oz
Coors Lite 16oz
Heineken 0.0
Blue Moon
Allagash 16oz
a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with oats, malted wheat, and unmalted raw wheat for a hazy, “white” appearance. brewed in Portland, ME.
Corona
Sam Adams
Sam Adams- W. Easy
Sam Adams- W. Hazy
True North- Session 16oz
North Shore Session IPA is brewed with base malts of high character, oats, fruit-forward ale yeast, and American hops. A light, soft, and nutty malt body provides the structure for flavors and aromas of peach, apricot, berries, and melon. Brewed in Ipswich, MA.
True North- N. Haze 16 oz
brewed with unmalted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Mandarina Bavaria hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries. Brewed in Ipswich, MA.
Sierra N. - Hazy Lil Things 12oz
Fiddlehead
Yuengling 16oz
famous for its rich amber color, medium-bodied flavor and distinct character. It's brewed with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops. Brewed in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.
Don't Worry WT 16oz
With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don't have to worry because this IPA will make you hoppy. Brewed in Worcester, MA.
Smutty- Match Play 16oz
Any Tang Gose- TN
Fassgold- TN
From the Patch- TN
Kestrel- TN
Buckets
Bud Light- Full Bucket
Mich ultra- Full Bucket
Bud Light - Choose Qty 4
Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.
Budweiser - Choose Qty 4
Missouri- American-Style Lager- Brewed and sold since 1876, "The King of Beers" is the largest-selling beer in the world. Budweiser has been the world's best-selling beer since 1957, and is distributed in more than 70 countries.
Miller Lite - Choose Qty 4
Coors Lite - Choose Qty 4
Mich ultra- Choose Qty 4
Budweiser- Full Bucket
Seltzers/Cider
WINE/SANGRIA
Wine- glass
WB Pinot Grigio
Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Ribbonwood Sauv. Blanc
Allen Scott Sauv. Blanc
WB Chardonnay
Josh Cellars Chardonnay
WB White Zin
Spartico Red Blend
Backhouse Pinot Nior
Ruta 22 Malbec
WB Cabernet
Line 39 Cabernet
Bonanza Cabernet
Prosecco
Fluers de Rose
Sangria
Wine- Bottle
Santa Marina Prosecco- Split
Santa Marina PG- Bottle
WB Pinot Grigio - Bottle
Santa Marina Prosecco- Bottle
Allen Scott SB - Bottle
WB Chardonnay - Bottle
Josh Cellars Chard.- Bottle
WB Rose - Bottle
WB White Zin - Bottle
WB Red Blend - Bottle
Spartico Red Blend- Bottle
Backhouse Pinot Nior- Bottle
Ruta 22 Malbec- Bottle
WB Cabernet - Bottle
Line 30 Cabernet- Bottle
Bonanza Cabernet- Bottle
Merchandise
FOOD
Starters
6-Count Wings
12-Count Wings
Chicken Tenders App
Mozzarella Sticks
served with a side of marinara sauce
Loaded Tots
with cheese, bacon, sour cream, chives
Parmesan Truffle Fries
French fries tossed in parmesan cheese and truffle salt served with a truffle garlic aioli
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Salad
Sammies/Burgers
BLT Sandwich
on a brioche bun. your choice of one side. add cheese $1
Build-a-Burger
our house made burger on a delicious brioche bun with your choice of toppings and one side.
Hot dog plate
Grilled chicken Sandwich
Buffalo chicken sandwhich
Single Hot Dog
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
CBA Sandwich
Sides
Dessert
Kids
GOLF CART
Canned Beer (Golf Cart)
Bud Light 16 oz
Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.
Bud 16 oz
Missouri- American-Style Lager- Brewed and sold since 1876, "The King of Beers" is the largest-selling beer in the world. Budweiser has been the world's best-selling beer since 1957, and is distributed in more than 70 countries.
Coors Lite
Miller Lite 16 oz
Heinekin 0.0 12oz
Blue moon 16oz
Allagash 16oz
a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with oats, malted wheat, and unmalted raw wheat for a hazy, “white” appearance. brewed in Portland, ME.
Corona 12oz
Sam Adams 12oz
Sam Easy 12oz
Sam Hazy 12oz
Fiddlehead IPA 16oz
Sierra Hazy IPA 16oz
Smutty Match IPA 16oz
True North- N. Haze 16 oz
brewed with unmalted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Mandarina Bavaria hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries. Brewed in Ipswich, MA.
True North- Session 16oz
North Shore Session IPA is brewed with base malts of high character, oats, fruit-forward ale yeast, and American hops. A light, soft, and nutty malt body provides the structure for flavors and aromas of peach, apricot, berries, and melon. Brewed in Ipswich, MA.
Wachusett Blueberry 12 oz
A slight aroma of blueberry, balanced by a subtle flavor that gets fermented into this delicious wheat ale. Brewed in Westminster, MA.
Don't Worry WT 16oz
With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don't have to worry because this IPA will make you hoppy. Brewed in Worcester, MA.
Yuengling 16oz
famous for its rich amber color, medium-bodied flavor and distinct character. It's brewed with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops. Brewed in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.
Wannamango 12oz
Sierra N.- Hazy lil things 12oz
Seltzer/Cider/Mixed (Golf Cart)
Bottled Non-Alcoholic (Golf Cart)
Snacks
Wine & Sangria (Golf Cart)
Woodbridge Rosé Single Serve (6.5 oz)
Rose has delicate floral aromas along with bright strawberry, watermelon, and grapefruit. This rose has crisp and refreshing flavors of strawberry and watermelon.
Woodbridge Chardonnay Single Serve (6.5 oz)
Chardonnay White Wine displays aromas of rich tropical fruit combined with a hint of cinnamon and maple. A medium body with vibrant acidity showcases characteristic flavors of ripe pear and green apple, leading to a toasty finish with vanilla oak notes.
Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon Single Serve (6.5 oz.)
Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a medium-bodied California wine that opens with enticing aromas of cherries, berries, rich cedar, brown sugar, and toast. This delicious red wine bestows flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate.
BRUNCH
BR-Entrees
Breakfast Sandwich
Omelettes
A La Carte
Sweet stuff
Mothers Day menu
Grapefruit salad
Watermelon salad
Irish benny
Crab cake benny
Strawberry shortcake~ bals
Strawberry shortcake~reg
Chocolate mousse
Kids chicken tenders ff
Kids pancake
Kids scrambled eggs
Berries and bubbles
Watermelon paloma
Mothers mary
Strawberry grapefruit mimosa
Chx milanese
FOOD SPECIALS
St. Paddys
Friday Nights
MERCHANDISE & TICKETS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Elevated Pub Faire served in The Weston Dining Room or on the Outdoor Deck!
216 1/2 Rangeway Rd, Billerica, MA 01862