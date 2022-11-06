Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Sway Westlake

907 Reviews

$$

3437 Bee Caves Rd

West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markToilets
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

sway is an award-winning modern thai restaurant in west lake hills, texas.

Website

Location

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Directions

Gallery
Sway image
Sway image

Map
