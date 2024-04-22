Sweet Bea's
501 South Avenue E
Shiner, TX 77984
Drinks & Ice Cream
Milk Tea
- Shiner Bubble Tea 24oz$5.99
Shiner Bubble Tea, is a cold, frothy drink made with house black tea shaken with milk. The best part? The boba!! The chewy tapioca pearls are on the bottom. It is sweetened with brown sugar syrup. You have to try this signature boba milk tea.
- Shiner Jasmine Bubble Tea 24 oz$5.99
Shiner Jasmine Bubble Tea, is green tea with milk, sweetened with brown sugar syrup. It has boba, tapioca pearls at the bottom. It is a lighter and smoother, than the original Shiner Bubble Tea.
- The Commanche Bubble Tea 24 oz$5.99
The Commanche bubble tea pays tribute to Shiner ISD's purple school colors. This purple taro drink is creamy and oh so delicious!!! One of our favorites. Tapioca boba pearls are on the bottom. Show your school spirit by trying this one of a kind signature drink.
- Coconut Milk Bubble Tea 24 oz$5.99
Take yourself somewhere tropical, without leaving Shiner. This drink is the Original Shiner Bubble Tea plus coconut. It is delicious.
- Matcha Milk Tea 24 oz$5.99
Do you love matcha? This bubble tea is made just for you. Don't be green with envy, get yourself this sweet and earthy bubble tea.
Fruit Tea
- Mango Tea$4.99+
Cold, fresh, and fruity. Our fruit teas are Jasmine tea with the addition of your favorite fruit and fruit syrup.
- Strawberry Tea$4.99+
- Pineapple Passion Fruit Tea 24 oz$4.99+
- Ruby Red Bird Grapefruit Tea 24 oz$4.99+
- Lemon Burst Tea 24 oz$4.99+
- Peachy Keen Tea 24 oz$4.99+
- Build Your Own Fruit Tea 24 oz$4.99+
Boba Smoothies
Sparkling Water
- Lychee Rose Sparkling Water$4.99+
A bubbly sweetened fruit water. We add your favorite fruit and fruit syrup to sparkling water.
- Passion Fruit & Pineapple Sparkling Water$4.99+
- Ruby Red Bird Sparkling Water 24 oz$4.99+
- Build Your Own Sparkling Water 24 oz$4.99+
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
- Iced Latte 16 oz$3.99
- Iced Latte 20oz$4.49
- Iced Macchiato 16 oz$3.99
- Iced Macchiato 20 oz$4.49
- Iced Mocha 16 oz$3.99
- Iced Mocha 20 oz$4.49
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha 16 oz$3.99
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha 20 oz$4.49
- Iced Carmel Latte 16 oz$4.49
- Iced Carmel Latte 24 oz$4.99
- Iced Seasonal Latte 16 oz$4.49
- Iced Seasonal Latte 20 oz$4.99
- Iced Irish Delight Latte 16 oz$4.49
- Iced Irish Delight Latte 20 oz$4.99
- Iced Shiner Blonde Latte 16 oz$4.49
- Iced Shiner Blonde Latte 20 oz$4.99
- Iced Chai Tea 16 oz$3.99
- Iced Chai Tea 20 oz$4.49
Bea's Drinks
Whole Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.99
This yogurt based smoothie is blended with Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, almond milk, honey, and ice. It is not super sweet, a natural healthier drink. Please make note if you want it extra sweet, with the addition of more honey. Also, if you want honey omitted, please make a note of it.
- Berry Delicious Smoothie$5.99
- Chunky Monkey Smoothie$5.99
- Super Food Smoothie$5.99
Protein Shake
Milkshakes
- Vanilla Milkshake 16 oz$5.99
- Chocolate Milkshake 16 oz$5.99
- Strawberry Milkshake 16 oz$5.99
- Cookies and Cream Milkshake 16 oz$5.99
- Reese's DelightMilkshake 16 oz$6.49
- Oreo Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake 16 oz$6.49
- Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake 16 oz$6.49
- Salted Caramel Brownie Milkshake 16 oz$6.49
- Coffee Heath Milkshake 16 oz$6.49
- Banana Split Milkshake 16 oz$6.49
- Dirt Cake Milkshake 16 oz$6.49
- Smores Milkshake 16 oz$6.49
Ice Cream
- Bluebell Ice cream Single Dip$2.49
A single scoop of your favorite Bluebell ice cream
- Bluebell Ice cream Double Dip$4.79
Two scoops of your favorite Bluebell ice cream
- Bluebell Waffle Cone Single Dip$3.99
This single scoop in a waffle cone is bigger than the normal single scoop
- Bluebell Waffle Cone Double Dip$5.99
This double scoop in a waffle cone is bigger than the normal double scoop
- Banana Split$7.99
A scoop of Homemade Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, and Strawberry. Topped with pineapple topping, chocolate syrup, and strawberry topping. Whipped cream and nuts, optional.
- Soda Float 16 oz$3.99
Three scoops of Homemade Vanilla with your favorite fountain soda.
- Extra Scoop$2.29
- Toppings$0.75
- Ice Cream Sundae$3.99
- Mini Split$5.99
Frappe
- Caramel Frap 16 oz$5.99
- Caramel Frap 24 oz$6.49
- Mocha Frap 16 oz$5.99
- Mocha Frap 24 oz$6.49
- Vanilla Bean Frap 16 oz$5.99
- Vanilla Bean Frap 24 oz$6.49
- Cookies 'n' Cream Frap 16 oz$5.99
- Cookies 'n' Cream Frap 24 oz$6.49
- Java Chip Frap 16 oz$5.99
- Java Chip Frap 24 oz$6.49
- White Chocolate Frap 16oz$5.99
- White Chocolate Frap 24 oz$6.49
Fountain
Breakfast
Bea's Breakfast
Sweet Bea's Breakfast
Deli
Deli
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$3.99
- Tuna Salad Cup$7.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$3.99
- Chicken Salad Cup$7.99
- Tuna Salad Snack Box$6.99
- Chicken Salad Snack Box$6.99
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
- Turkey and Cheese Sandwich$5.99
- Pimento Cheese Cup 8 oz$3.99
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich$3.99
- Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Cup 8 oz$3.99
- Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Sandwich$3.99
- Peanut Butter, Granola, and Jelly Sandwich$3.99
- Chicken Salad Plate$8.99
- Tuna Salad Plate$8.99
- Tuna Pasta Salad$2.99
- Chicken Salad Croissant$5.99
- Turkey Chef Salad$6.99
- Ham Chef Salad$6.99
- Chicken Cesar Salad$8.99
- Fiesta Chicken Salad$8.99
- Fresh Market Salad$8.99
- Chicken Cobb Salad$8.99
- Turkey Bacon Snack Wrap$3.99
- Chicken Salad Snack Wrap$5.99
- Tuna Salad Snack Wrap$5.99
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$6.99
- Southwestern Wrap$6.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
- Chicken Cesar Wrap$6.99
- Fruit Cup$5.99
- Watermelon Cup$5.99
- Banana Pudding Cup$3.99
- Chocolate Pudding Dirt Cup$3.99
- Yogurt Granola Strawberry Parfait$3.99
- Fire Cracker Pint$2.99
- Fire Cracker Gallon$8.99
- EJ's Dried Sausage and Cheese$6.99
- Pie Slice$3.99
- Cookie 2 pk$1.99
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Sweet Bea's is a coffee and ice cream shop. We make freshly baked kolaches and pigs in a blanket. We offer a wide variety of drinks. Sweet Bea's is the best place to get all your customized coffee, flavored tea, fountain drinks with flavor additions, smoothies, milkshakes, and ice cream cones.
501 South Avenue E, Shiner, TX 77984
Photos coming soon!