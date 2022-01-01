Sweet Aloha imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Food Trucks

Sweet Aloha

324 Main Street

Royersford, PA 19468

Bowls

Maui

$11.95

Big Island

$9.95

Makena

$9.95

Oahu

$10.95

Mainland

$10.95

Hana

$9.95

Kona

$11.95

Waikiki

$11.95

Makawao

$9.95

Waimea

$10.95

Honolulu

$10.95

Kauai

$9.95

Lanai

$9.95

Kula

$11.95

Hanapepe (kids)

$7.95

Birds Bowl

$11.95

Winter Berry

$11.95

Jake's Dragon

$11.95

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$4.95+

Yogurt Toast

$4.95+

Cream Cheese Toast

$4.95+

PB Toast

$4.95+

Choc. Almond Butter Toast

$4.95+

Hummus Toast

$4.95+

S'mores With a Twist Toast

$4.95+

Yogurt

Loaded Coconut Yogurt

$7.95

Oatie Bowls

Vanilla Pear Oatie

$5.95Out of stock

PB & Cacao Oatie

$5.95

Strawberry Shortcake Oatie

$5.95Out of stock

Warm Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.95

Baked Oatmeal

Baked Hummingbird

$8.95Out of stock

Baked Choc. Chip

$8.95Out of stock

Baked Straw. Rhubarb

$8.95Out of stock

Baked Blueberry

$8.95

Baked Apple Cinnamon

$8.95Out of stock

Baked Peach

$8.95Out of stock

Baked Pumpkin Spice

$8.95Out of stock

Choc Cherry

$8.95Out of stock

Waffles

Oatmeal Vegan Waffles

$6.95

Buddha Bowls

Shaka Soba

$10.95Out of stock

Hula Cauli Rice

$10.95

Aloha Quinoa

$10.95

Smoothies

Nalu

$7.95

Ono

$7.95

Hoku

$7.95

Mana

$7.95

Moana

$7.95

Kai

$7.95

Keiki (kids)

$5.95

Pele

$7.95

Matcha Moringa

$7.95

Designer Smootie

$7.95

Gingerbread

$7.95

Overnight Oatie Bowls

Vanilla Pear Overnight

$5.95

PB & Cacao Overnight

$5.95

Strawberry Shortcake Overnight

$5.95

Toast/Oatmeal/Yogurt

One Slice

$4.95

Two Slices

$7.95

Baked Oatmeal-Strawberry Rhubarb

$7.95

Baked Oatmeal-Hummingbird

$7.95

Baked Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip

$7.95

Loaded Coconut Yogurt

$7.95

KOMBUCHA

Raspberry Concord Booch 16oz

$5.95

Matcha Pineapple Booch 16oz

$5.95

Raspberry Concord Growler Fill 32oz

$16.00

Matcha Pineapple Growler Fill 32oz

$16.00

ICED TEA

Iced Classic Black Tea

$2.95

Iced Med. Mint Green Tea

$2.95

Iced Passionberry Tea

$2.95

HOT TEA

Hot Matcha Tea

$4.50

Hot Earl Grey Symphony

$3.50

Hot English Breakfast

$3.50

Hot White Peach Sangria

$3.50

Hot Alice in Wonderland

$3.50

Hot Jasmine Lavender

$3.50

Hot Chamomile Dawn

$3.50

Hot Ginger Lime Rooibos

$3.50

Hot Namastea

$3.50

COFFEE/COCOA

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

SHAKEN DRINKS

SHAKEN BLACK

$4.25

SHAKEN MED. MINT GREEN

$4.25

SHAKEN PASSIONBERRY

$4.25

SHAKEN LEMONADE

$4.25

ICED LATTES

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.95

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

Iced Golden Mylk Latte

$4.95

Retail

Nutty Novelties-PB

$4.99

Nutty Novelties-Almond Butter

$7.99

Kitty Town Coffee

$12.00

Stainless Straws

$2.00

Straw Brushes

$1.00

SAB Magnets

$2.00

SAB Pop Sockets

$9.99

SAB Sticker

$0.50

SAB Silicone Straws

$2.99

Bamboo Straws

$1.99

Coconut Bowls

$9.99

Ocean Latte-POP JOY

$21.99

Velvet/Sunshine Latte-POP JOY

$19.99

Nothin But Cookies

$6.99

Sun Alchemy

$1.75

Small Magnets

$1.00

Acai Bracelets

$9.99

Night Time Gift Set

$22.99

EO Festive Blend

$24.00

EO Roller

$19.99

Hand Care Gift Set

$17.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

324 Main Street, Royersford, PA 19468

Directions

