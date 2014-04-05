Sweet Auburn BBQ- Curb Market Location
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft BBQ served with love, Come in and enjoy!
Location
209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Graffiti Atlanta / Wats Crackin Seafood
No Reviews
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E ATLANTA, GA 30312
View restaurant
Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway
No Reviews
2075 Northlake Parkway Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurant