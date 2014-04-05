Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Auburn BBQ- Curb Market Location

No reviews yet

209 Edgewood Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30303

Popular Items

BBQ Sandwich Plate
Mac N Cheese Side
Smoked Wing Plate

Plates

Sweet Auburn BBQ Plate

Sweet Auburn BBQ Plate

$14.00
Smoked Wing Plate

Smoked Wing Plate

$12.00
Dos Taco Plate

Dos Taco Plate

$12.00

3 Veggie Plate

$11.00

2 Meat Plate

$16.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich Plate

$12.00

King of Memphis Plate

$13.00

Sandwich Only

$8.00

Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Lil' Brooklyn Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Burgers

Flame Grilled Burger

$12.00

The Market Burger

$14.00

Tenders

3 pc Tender

$6.99

4 pc Tender

$7.99

6 pc Tender

$9.99

Tender Sandwich

$12.00

Salads

Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad w/ Meat

$11.00

Cobb Salad NO MEAT

$10.00

Garden Salad NO MEAT

$9.00

A La Carte Meats

12 Smoked Wings A La Carte

$17.00

6 Smoked Wings A La Carte

$9.00

BBQ Taco A La Carte

$4.50

Pulled Pork A La Carte

Pulled Chicken A La Carte

Half Chicken

$8.00

A La Carte Sides

Fries Side

Mac N Cheese Side

Pear Cole Slaw Side

Jerk Collards Side

Sweet Potato Fries Side

Potato Salad Side

Wok Green Beans Side

Spring Salad Side

Bourbon Beans Side

Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

Drinks

Canned Drinks

$1.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00+

Ice Tea (free refills)

$2.00+

Maine Root Soda (free refills)

$2.00+

Dessert

Brownie

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft BBQ served with love, Come in and enjoy!

Location

209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Directions

Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market image
Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market image
Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market image

