  • Home
  • /
  • Mcdonough
  • /
  • Sweet Auburn BBQ - McDonough - 1828 Jonesboro Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Auburn BBQ McDonough

review star

No reviews yet

1828 Jonesboro Road

McDonough, GA 30253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Daily Specials

Buckwheat Soba, Peanut Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Carrot, Cucumbers, Sesame Nori Crumble.

TOGO SILVERWARE PACK

4 Layer Chocolate Cake

$9.00

4 layers of Bittersweet Chocolate Cake with Whipped Chocolate Ganache.

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Starters

12 Smoked Wings

$23.00

Please Indicate 1 to 2 Wing Sauce Options.

6 Smoked Wings

$12.00

ATTENTION!!! Due to excessive market increases, we have had to drastically increase the price of Baby Back Ribs and Wings. Please note the price prior to placing your order. Please Indicate 1 Wing Sauce Option.

Pimento Cheese Wontons

$12.00

6 Hand Crafted Wontons served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.

Bucket of Cornbread

$9.00

4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.

Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls

$9.00

2 Hand Rolled Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce.

BBQ Nachos

$16.00

Pulled Pork, Charred Corn Pico, Queso, Queso Fresco, & Scallions.

Brisket Tostadas

$15.00

Salads

Bulgogi Salad

$16.00

Please Indicate 1 Salad Dressing Option. Korean Steak, Napa, Baby Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Scallions, and Peanuts. ***Default Dressing is Sesame Dressing which Contains Peanuts***

Smoked Chicken Garden Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Please Indicate 1 Salad Dressing Option. Spring Mix, Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken Chicharrones, Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles. ***Default Dressing is Ranch***

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Please Indicate 1 Meat Option and 1 Side Option. Served on Texas Toast with BBQ Sauce and Pickles.

King of Memphis Melt

$16.00

Please Indicate 1 Meat Option and 1 Side Option. Comes on Texas Toast, Lettuce, Slaw, Pepper Jack, and Fried Egg. Server with BBQ and Pickles.

Crying Tiger Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

House smoked brisket, nam jim jaew, pickled red onion, scallion, cilantro on Texas toast. Served with one side.

Wagyu Brisket Burger

$19.00

Plates

Sweet Auburn BBQ Plate

$17.00

Please indicate 1 meat option and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

BBQ Combo Plate

$20.00

Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

Pulled Pork Bowl

$16.00

Pulled pork served on Cheddar Grits with BBQ sauce, pickles, toast and green onions.

Sweet Auburn Taco Plate

$17.00

Comes with 3 Tacos on flour Tortillas. Please Indicate 3 types of Tacos.

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

BBQ Rubbed Shrimp, Cheddar Grits, Charred Corn Pico, Scallions, and Toast.

Eat your Veggies Plate

$17.00

Please Indicate 4 Side Options. Comes with Toast and Pickles.

Barbecue Rubbed Tofu

$17.00

Please Indicate 2 side Options. Tofu served in BBQ. Comes with Toast and Pickles.

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00Out of stock

Build Your Own

Full Memphis Baby Back

$42.00

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs covered in Sticky Sweet BBQ sauce and garnished with scallions. Served with Toast, Pickles, and extra BBQ.

Half Memphis Baby Back

$22.00

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs covered in Sticky Sweet BBQ sauce and garnished with scallions. Served with Toast, Pickles, and extra BBQ.

Full Rack Spare Ribs

$38.00

Full Rack of Spare Ribs (12 Bones) covered in Sticky Sweet BBQ sauce and garnished with scallions. Served with Toast, Pickles, and extra BBQ.

Half Rack Spare Ribs

$20.00

Half Rack of Spare Ribs (6 Bones) covered in Sticky Sweet BBQ sauce and garnished with scallions. Served with Toast, Pickles, and extra BBQ.

1 Lb House Smoked Brisket

$30.00

Please Indicate Fatty or Lean. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1/2 Lb House Smoked Brisket

$16.00

Please Indicate Fatty or Lean. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1 Lb Pulled Pork

$17.00

Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1/2 Lb Pulled Pork

$9.00

Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1 Lb Pulled Chicken

$17.00

Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1/2 Lb Pulled Chicken

$9.00

Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

A La Carte Sides

Smoked Beans

$5.00

***Contains Pork Can Not Be Removed***

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.50

French Fries Served with a side of Queso.

Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Jerk Collards

$5.00

Kimchi Slaw (Spicy)

$5.00

(SPICY) Kimchi Sauce, Cabbage, Kimchi Aioli

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pear Coleslaw

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Cornbread

$6.00

2 Halved and Grilled Cornbread Muffins with Sorghum Butter.

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Please select 1 Dressing Option

Side Toast

$1.00

Thai Chili Sprouts

$6.50

Desserts

Vanilla Pudding laced with Caramel Sauce with Fresh Banana and Nilla Wafers.

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Bananas, Whipped Cream, Wafers, and Salted Caramel

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Warmed Homemade Bourbon Pecan Pie with Chocolate Chips baked in served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce.

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

With choice of one side

Kid Brisket Slider

$10.00

Chopped Brisket Slider and choice of 1 side

Kid Chicken Slider

$8.00

Pulled Chicken Slider and choice of a side

Kid Pork Slider

$8.00

Pulled Pork Slider and choice of 1 side

Kid Mac

$8.00

Kid Vegetable Plate

$7.00

Choice of two sides, texas toast, and pickles.

Catering Menu

Pint Mac N Cheese (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

Quart Mac N Cheese (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

Pint Bourbon Beans (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

***Contains Pork Can Not Be Removed***

Quart Bourbon Beans (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

***Contains Pork Can Not Be Removed***

Pint Green Beans (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

Quart Green Beans (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

Pint Jerk Collards (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

***Contains Pork Can Not Be Removed***

Quart Jerk Collards (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

***Contains Pork Can Not Be Removed***

Pint Pear Slaw (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

Quart Pear Slaw (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

Pint Papaya Slaw (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

***Contains Peanuts***

Quart Papaya Slaw (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

***Contains Peanuts***

Pint Potato Salad (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

Quart Potato Salad (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

Pint Cheddar Grits (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

Quart Cheddar Grits (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

Retail Merch

Pappy Hsu Chili Crisp

$10.00
16 oz. Wutang Sauce

16 oz. Wutang Sauce

$12.00
Georgia Peach Bourbon Jam

Georgia Peach Bourbon Jam

$9.50
Moonshine Hot Pepper Jam

Moonshine Hot Pepper Jam

$9.50
Southern Blackberry Bliss Jam

Southern Blackberry Bliss Jam

$9.50
SAB Logo Sticker

SAB Logo Sticker

$3.00
ATL BBQ Sticker

ATL BBQ Sticker

$3.00
Dragon Head Sticker

Dragon Head Sticker

$3.00
Skeleton Sticker

Skeleton Sticker

$3.00
GA Logo Sticker

GA Logo Sticker

$3.00
Hog Head Sticker

Hog Head Sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1828 Jonesboro Road, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Costilla Grill - McDonough
orange starNo Reviews
1943 Jonesboro Road McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - McDonough, GA
orange starNo Reviews
36 Mill RD McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Fat Boiz Premium Gourmet McDonough - 573 Jonesboro Road
orange starNo Reviews
573 Jonesboro Road McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-001 - Stockbridge, GA
orange star4.1 • 1,115
1580 Hudson Bridge Rd Stockbridge, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-003 - McDonough, GA
orange star4.4 • 1,690
1104 HWY 20/81 McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McDonough

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-003 - McDonough, GA
orange star4.4 • 1,690
1104 HWY 20/81 McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McDonough
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston