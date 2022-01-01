Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Auburn BBQ

767 Reviews

$$

656 North Highland Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Auburn BBQ Plate
BBQ Sandwich
BBQ Combo Plate

Starters

Bucket of Cornbread

$9.00

4 Halved Muffins Toasted and Served with Sorghum Butter.

BBQ Nachos

$15.00

Pulled Pork, Charred Corn Pico, Queso, Queso Fresco, & Scallions.

Pimento Cheese Wontons

$12.00

6 Hand Crafted Wontons served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.

Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls

$9.00

2 Hand Rolled Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce.

Cobia Taco

$17.00Out of stock

Cobia, avacado, apple slaw

6 Smoked Wings

$12.00

Please Indicate 1 Wing Sauce Option.

12 Smoked Wings

$23.00

Please Indicate 1 to 2 Wing Sauce Options.

Nam Jim Jaew Brisket Tostada

$14.00

BJ Reese Orchard Apples, Name Jim Jaew, Celery Root, House Smoked Brisket, Fried Wonton Shells

Spicy Shrimp Curry Pasta

$14.00

Gulf Shrimp, Smoked Butternut Squash, Vadouvan, Pepitas, Cilantro, Pappy Hsu Chile Crisp, Coriander Creme Fraiche

Charred Carrots

$11.00

Charred Heirloom Carrots, Coconut Cream, Miso Caramel, Cilantro, Spiced Peanuts

Salads

Bulgogi Salad

$15.00

Please Indicate 1 Salad Dressing Option. Korean Steak, Napa, Baby Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Scallions, and Peanuts. ***Default Dressing is Sesame Dressing which Contains Peanuts***

Smoked Chicken Garden Salad

$15.00

Please Indicate 1 Salad Dressing Option. Spring Mix, Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken Chicharrones, Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles. ***Default Dressing is Ranch***

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Please Indicate 1 Meat Option and 1 Side Option. Served on Texas Toast with BBQ Sauce and Pickles.

King of Memphis Melt

$16.00

Please Indicate 1 Meat Option and 1 Side Option. Comes on Texas Toast, Lettuce, Slaw, Pepper Jack, and Fried Egg. Server with BBQ and Pickles.

Crying Tiger Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

House smoked brisket, nam jim jaew, pickled red onion, scallion, cilantro on Texas toast. Served with one side.

Plates

Sweet Auburn BBQ Plate

$17.00

Please indicate 1 meat option and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

BBQ Combo Plate

$20.00

Please indicate 2 meat options and 2 side options. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

Eat your Veggies Plate

$17.00

Please Indicate 4 Side Options. Comes with Toast and Pickles.

Sweet Auburn Taco Plate

$17.00

Comes with 3 Tacos on flour Tortillas. Please Indicate 3 types of Tacos.

Pulled Pork Bowl

$16.00

Pulled pork served on Cheddar Grits with BBQ sauce, pickles, toast and green onions.

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

BBQ Rubbed Shrimp, Cheddar Grits, Charred Corn Pico, Scallions, and Toast.

Smoked Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Ramen Broth, Soft Boiled Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Sesame, Nori

Barbecue Rubbed Tofu

$16.00

Please Indicate 2 side Options. Tofu served in BBQ. Comes with Toast and Pickles.

Build Your Own

Half Memphis Baby Back

$22.00

Due to excessive market increases, we have had to drastically increase the price of Baby Back Ribs and Wings. Please note the price prior to placing your order. A Half Rack of Smoked and Grilled Baby Back Ribs Covered in BBQ Sauce, Comes with Toast and Pickles.

Full Memphis Baby Back

$42.00

Due to excessive market increases, we have had to drastically increase the price of Baby Back Ribs and Wings. Please note the price prior to placing your order. A Full Rack of Smoked and Grilled Baby Back Ribs Covered in BBQ Sauce, Comes with Toast and Pickles.

Full Rack Spare Ribs

$38.00

Half Rack Spare Ribs

$20.00

1 Lb House Smoked Brisket

$30.00

Please Indicate Fatty or Lean. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1/2 Lb House Smoked Brisket

$16.00

Please Indicate Fatty or Lean. Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1 Lb Pulled Pork

$17.00

Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1/2 Lb Pulled Pork

$9.00

Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1 Lb Pulled Chicken

$17.00

Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

1/2 Lb Pulled Chicken

$9.00

Comes with BBQ Sauce, Toast, and Pickles.

Ginger Lemongrass Sausage

$7.00Out of stock

Garlic Brisket Sausage

$7.00Out of stock

A La Carte Sides

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.50

French Fries Served with a side of Queso.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Wok Fired Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Kimchi Slaw

$5.00

(SPICY) Kimchi Sauce, Cabbage, Kimchi Aioli

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pear Coleslaw

$5.00

Red Bliss Potato Salad

$5.00

Thai Chili Sprouts

$6.50

Side Cornbread

$6.00

2 Halved and Grilled Cornbread Muffins with Sorghum Butter.

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Please select 1 Dressing Option

Side Steamed Rice

$5.00

Spicy Elk Chili

$6.50

Side Toast

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Bananas, Whipped Cream, Wafers, and Salted Caramel

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$9.00

Warmed Homemade Bourbon Pecan Pie with Chocolate Chips baked in served with Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce.

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$9.00

5 layers of Bittersweet Chocolate Cake with Whipped Chocolate Ganache and crunchy cocoa nibs.

Pastry Stand Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Our Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie. Wrapped up and ready to go.

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

With choice of one side

Kid Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Half of a regular sandwich and choice of 1 side

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Half of a regular sandwich and choice of a side

Kid Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Half of a regular sandwich and choice of 1 side

Kid Mac

$8.00

Kid Vegetable Plate

$7.00

Choice of two sides, texas toast, and pickles.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Fountain Coke

$2.50

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.50

Fountain Sprite

$2.50

Fountain Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Fountain Mellow Yellow

$2.50

House Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.50

House Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Savannah Banana Cream Soda

$3.50

Krumkake Butter Pecan Cream Soda

$3.50

Jack'd Strawberry Habanero Soda

$3.50

Hopscotch Dry Hopped Ginger Ale

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Abita Root Beer

$3.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.50

Catering Menu (If you're looking for larger sizes than the ones below, please call the store)

Pint Mac N Cheese (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

Quart Mac N Cheese (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

Pint Bourbon Beans (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

***Contains Pork Can Not Be Removed***

Quart Bourbon Beans (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

***Contains Pork Can Not Be Removed***

Pint Green Beans (2-3 ppl)

$11.00Out of stock

Quart Green Beans (4-6 ppl)

$21.00Out of stock

Pint Jerk Collards (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

***Contains Pork Can Not Be Removed***

Quart Jerk Collards (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

***Contains Pork Can Not Be Removed***

Pint Pear Slaw (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

Quart Pear Slaw (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

Pint Potato Salad (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

Quart Potato Salad (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

Pint Cheddar Grits (2-3 ppl)

$11.00

Quart Cheddar Grits (4-6 ppl)

$21.00

Pint of Sweet Thai Chile Sprouts (2-3 ppl)

$15.00

Quart of Sweet Thai Chile Sprouts (4-5 ppl)

$28.00

Retail Merch

16 oz. BBQ Sauce (Plastic Bottle)

$8.00

16 oz. Wutang Sauce (Plastic Bottle)

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving ATL Style BBQ! We mix southern smoked favorites with recipes from our Asian heritage. Come enjoy some good ol' southern hospitality in a fun environment!

Website

Location

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Auburn BBQ image
Sweet Auburn BBQ image
Sweet Auburn BBQ image
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Folk Art - Highland
orange starNo Reviews
465 N Highland Avenue Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Little 5 Pizza
orange star4.3 • 988
422 Seminole Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
The Corner Tavern - Little 5 Points - 1174 Euclid Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1174 Euclid Ave Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
The Brewhouse Cafe - 401 Moreland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
401 Moreland Ave Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Plaza on Ponce
orange starNo Reviews
702 Cleburne Terrace NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Tio Lucho's Peruvian Coastal
orange starNo Reviews
675 North Highland Avenue Northeast #6000 Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Southern Belle
orange star5.0 • 704
1043 Ponce de Leon Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Little Five Points
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
East Atlanta Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston