Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

9310 Zane Ave N

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Rolls (3)
Chicken Pad Thai
Cream Cheese Rolls (8)

Appetizers

Egg Rolls (3)

$8.95

Spring Rolls (2)

$7.95

Mango Spring Rolls (2)

$7.95

Cream Cheese Rolls (8)

$7.95

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.95

Pot Stickers (6)

$7.50

Szechuan Dumplings

$7.95

Japenese Edamame

$5.95

Spicy Calamari

$13.95

Chicken Satay (6)

$8.95

Hot and Sour Soup (Cup)

$6.95

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Sampler Platter

$14.95

White Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.95

Fried Rice (side)

$5.00

Noodle Soups

Pho Saigon

$13.95

Pho Seafood

$18.95

Mi (yellow egg noodles)

$14.95

Sukiyaki (Laotian style)

$16.95

Khao Poon (Laotian)

$14.95

Salads

Green Papaya Salad

$12.95

Spicy Seafood Salad

$17.95

Laab

$13.95

Vietnamese Salads

Egg Rolls Salad

$14.95

Stir-Fried Beef Salad

$16.95

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fried Rice

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.95

Mock Duck Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Beef Fried Rice

$16.95

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$16.95

Combination Fried Rice

$16.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.95

Seafood Fried Rice

$18.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.95

Tofu Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Mock Duck Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Beef Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.95

BBQ Pork Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.95

Combination Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.95

Shrimp Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$18.95

Seafood Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$18.95

Vegetable Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Tofu Tropical Fried Rice

$14.95

Mock Duck Tropical Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken Tropical Fried Rice

$14.95

Beef Tropical Fried Rice

$16.95

BBQ Pork Tropical Fried Rice

$16.95

Combination Tropical Fried Rice

$16.95

Shrimp Tropical Fried Rice

$18.95

Seafood Tropical Fried Rice

$18.95

Vegetable Tropical Fried Rice

$13.95

Noodles

Tofu Pad Thai

$14.95

Mock Duck Pad Thai

$14.95

Chicken Pad Thai

$14.95

Beef Pad Thai

$16.95

Pork Pad Thai

$16.95

Shrimp Pad Thai

$18.95

Seafood Pad Thai

$18.95

Vegetable Pad Thai

$13.95

Combo Pad Thai (Chicken, Beef & Pork)

$16.95

Tofu Rahd Nah

$14.95

Mock Duck Rahd Nah

$14.95

Chicken Rahd Nah

$14.95

Beef Rahd Nah

$16.95

Pork Rahd Nah

$16.95

Shrimp Rahd Nah

$18.95

Seafood Rahd Nah

$18.95

Vegetable Rahd Nah

$13.95

Combo Rahd Nah (Chicken, Beef & Pork)

$16.95

Tofu Lo Mein

$14.95

Mock Duck Lo Mein

$14.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.95

Beef Lo Mein

$16.95

Pork Lo Mein

$16.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$18.95

Seafood Lo Mein

$18.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.95

Combo Lo Mein (Chicken, Beef & Pork)

$16.95

Tofu Singapore Noodles

$14.95

Mock Duck Singapore Noodles

$14.95

Chicken Singapore Noodles

$14.95

Beef Singapore Noodles

$16.95

Pork Singapore Noodles

$16.95

Shrimp Singapore Noodles

$18.95

Seafood Singapore Noodles

$18.95

Vegetable Singapore Noodles

$13.95

Combo Singapore Noodles (Chicken, Beef & Pork)

$16.95

Stir Fry

Tofu Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Spicy Thai Basil Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Basil Stir Fry

$13.95

Combination (Beef and Pork) - Spicy Thai Basil

$16.95

Tofu Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Thai Red Curry Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Red Curry Stir Fry

$13.95

Combination Thai Red Curry (Beef and Pork)

$16.95

Tofu Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Ginger Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Ginger Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Ginger Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Ginger Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Ginger Stir Fry

$13.95

Ginger Stir Fry Combination (Chicken, Beef and Pork)

$16.95

Tofu Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Broccoli Delight Stir Fry

$13.95

Broccoli Combination (Beef and Pork)

$16.95

Tofu Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry

$13.95

Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry Combination (Beef and Pork)

$16.95

Tofu Garlic Stir Fry

$14.95

Mock Duck Garlic Stir Fry

$14.95

Chicken Garlic Stir Fry

$14.95

Beef Garlic Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Garlic Stir Fry

$16.95

Shrimp Garlic Stir Fry

$18.95

Seafood Garlic Stir Fry

$18.95

Garlic Stir Fry

$13.95

Garlic Stir Fry Combination (Beef and Pork)

$16.95

House Specialties

Seafood Tom Yum

$18.95

Tam's Beef and Potato

$15.95

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.95

Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce

$14.95

Cashew Chicken

$14.95

Sweet Basil Noodles

$16.95

Curry Dishes

Dinner Yellow Curry

$13.95

Dinner Jungle Curry

$13.95

Dinner Mekong

$13.95

Drinks

Soda TO GO

$2.95

Thai Tea

$4.95

Ice Coffee

$4.95

Tea

$2.95

Soda

$2.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Asian Cuisine. Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
orange starNo Reviews
9690 Colorado Ln N Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurantnext
Johnny Boy's
orange starNo Reviews
8419 West Broadway Ave Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurantnext
MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
8459 W Broadway Ave Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurantnext
5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North
orange starNo Reviews
6251 Douglas Court North Champlin, MN 55316
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Grill - Star Lite Center
orange starNo Reviews
7607 west broadway ave brooklyn park, MN 55428
View restaurantnext
Optimal Performance Golf
orange starNo Reviews
10401 93rd Ave. N. Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn Park

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn Park
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston