Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Bean Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

Mcgregor Blvd

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Tea
Toffee Coffee - Medium

Beverage

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Toffee Coffee - Small

$5.00

Toffee Coffee - Medium

$6.00

Toffee Coffee - Large

$7.00

Toffee Coffee - ICED

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Small Coffee To Go

$2.25

Medium Coffee To Go

$2.75

Large Coffee To Go

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Chai Tea Latte Iced

$7.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Choc Milk

$4.00

Small Saratoga Water

$3.50Out of stock

Miscellaneous

Large Saratoga Water

$6.00Out of stock

Custom Drink

ESPRESSO DRINKS

IN HOUSE LATTE

$6.00

IN- HOUSE CAPP

$6.00

12oz JAVA JOLT

$6.00

16oz JAVA JOLT

$7.00

20oz JAVA JOLT

$8.00

ICED BREVE

$8.00

EXTRA SHOT

$1.00

FLAVOR SHOT

$0.50

ICED LATTE

$7.00

SINGLE SHOT

$2.50

DOUBLE SHOT

$3.50

TRIPLE SHOT

$4.50

IN HOUSE BREVE

$7.50

SM CAPP/LATTE

$5.00

MED CAPP/LATTE

$6.00

LRG CAPP/LATTE

$7.00

IN HOUSE AMERICANO

$4.50

In House Hot Chai

$6.50

Iced Chai

$7.00

Add Almond Milk

$1.00

Add Whip Cream

$0.50

WINE WHITE

Bellini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Chardonnay

$22.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$18.00

Cabernet

$26.00

Merlot

$24.00

D

Oakwood Chardonnay

$44.00Out of stock

San Cipriano Pinot Grigio

$44.00Out of stock

TATE Spring Street Chardonnay

$65.00Out of stock

Villa Jolanda Prosecco Split 187 ml

$10.00

White Wine Misc.

Out of stock

Corking Fee

$25.00

WINE RED

Belles Eaux Pinot Noir - Velvet Label

$44.00

Cloisonne Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Lewis & Clark Merlot

$32.00

Margarett's Vnyrd Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

McNab Ridge Zinfandel

$42.00

Oregon Route Pinot Noir - Grand Reserve

$45.00

Su de los Andes Malbec Cabernet Premium Red Blend

$35.00

Wine Red Misc.

Corking Fee

$25.00

BEER

Bud Lt

$6.00

Channel Marker IPA

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creating delicious moments to start your day with the perfect blend of coffee and local flavors with our Award Winning Menu. Making food great again and again for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Whether you dine inside or outside, our service and ambience will captivate you. You can take our word for it or decide for yourself. We look forward to seeing you!

Website

Location

Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Bean Cafe image
Sweet Bean Cafe image
Sweet Bean Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dog House Café
orange starNo Reviews
3550 Colonial Boulevard Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext
The 239 Naples
orange starNo Reviews
9108 Strada Place Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
USS Nemo Restaurant - 3745 Tamiami Trail North
orange starNo Reviews
3745 Tamiami Trail North Naples, FL 34103
View restaurantnext
Hot Gyros and More - 13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
To spiti - Pine Ridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5955 Pine Ridge Road Vineyards, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Que Hubo Mi Perro
orange starNo Reviews
7392 Radio Road Naples, FL 34104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston