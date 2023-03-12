Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Sweet Brooklyn Bar

1,616 Reviews

$$

608 Nostrand Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Regular Menu (Online)

Tacos

Tacos

$14.00

An order of two tacos with your choice of either Fried Fish or Shrimp. Served with pico de Gallo, lettuce, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli sauce.

Golden Fried Shrimp and Fries

Golden Fried Shrimp and Fries

$16.00

Buttermilk Marinated Fried Shrimp and seasoned fries, served with Chipotle tartar sauce

Golden Fried Fish and Fries

Golden Fried Fish and Fries

$16.00

Flaky fried Basa with seasoned fries, served with chipotle tartar sauce

Stuffed Plantain

Stuffed Plantain

$15.00

Sweet plantain stuffed with Black Bean and Salsa (VG)

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Three Cheese Mac baked to perfection.

Wings

$14.00

Black Bean Burger and Fries

$16.00

Fish Sandwich and Fries

$18.00

Sweet Brooklyn Burger and Fries

$18.00
Fries

Fries

$8.00

Seasoned fries served with garlic aioli upon request

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Brussel sprouts sauteed with mushrooms and garlic confit

Market Vegetable Salad

Market Vegetable Salad

$14.00

Mix of house greens with option to add Fried Fish or Grilled Shrimp

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Crown Heights Newest Gastro Pub! Enjoy our specialty cocktails, craft beer selection, and happy hour specials!!

608 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

