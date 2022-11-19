Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Carrot - Grandview - W Fifth Ave

1417 W Fifth Ave

Columbus, OH 43212

Popular Items

Mac 'N' Cheese
Mac 'N' Cheese Balls
Cheesy Dip & Chips

Soups

We make all of our soups in house, from scratch, using the freshest ingredients. PICTURED: Chicken Sausage, Kale, & Black Eyed Pea.
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$4.50

Brisket, smoked pork bits, corn, & peas in a thick, hearty tomato broth served with a butter-grilled sweet yeast roll wedge.

Carrot Tomato Soup

Carrot Tomato Soup

$4.00

Topped with a spoonful of our Mac 'N' Cheese Sauce. Served with a butter-grilled sweet yeast roll wedge.

Chicken Sausage, Kale, & Black Eyed Pea Soup

Chicken Sausage, Kale, & Black Eyed Pea Soup

$4.00

Served with a butter-grilled, naturally gluten free jalapeño corn muffin.

Snacks

Perfect for sharing. PICTURED: Mac 'N' Cheese Balls with Optional White BBQ Sauce.
Mac 'N' Cheese Balls

Mac 'N' Cheese Balls

$5.50

Seven perfectly fried balls of deliciousness served with your choice of House BBQ, White BBQ or Chipotle Aioli and a side of Bread & Butter Pickles.

Cheesy Dip & Chips

Cheesy Dip & Chips

$6.00

Fresh-fried Ohio Shagbark tortilla chips with chili lime queso, topped off with corn salsa, chipotle spice, and scallions.

Chips & Corn Salsa

Chips & Corn Salsa

$4.50

Fresh-fried Ohio Shagbark tortilla chips with our off-the-hook corn salsa, topped off with chipotle spice, and scallions.

Sides

Whether you want to be good and eat your veggies or you come back for the Mac, we have a side to go with that. PICTURED: Mac 'N' Cheese
Mac 'N' Cheese

Mac 'N' Cheese

$6.00
Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy Potatoes

$6.00
Brisket Side

Brisket Side

$8.00

Drizzled with House BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork Side

Pulled Pork Side

$6.50

Drizzled with House BBQ Sauce.

Ohio Chicken Meatballs Side

Ohio Chicken Meatballs Side

$6.50

Drizzled with Sesame Ginger Sauce.

Fried Artichokes Side

Fried Artichokes Side

$6.00

Drizzled with Chipotle Aioli Sauce.

Corn Cake

$2.00

Two Hot Chicken Tenders

$3.00

Cookies

Roasted Carrot & Coconut Oatmeal Cookie

Roasted Carrot & Coconut Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00
Scratch Sugar Cookie

Scratch Sugar Cookie

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cakes

Carrot Cake (Slice)

Carrot Cake (Slice)

$3.00

Family Meal with Corn Cakes

Our original smothered packs are perfect for 4 guests! Each pack comes with your choice of 4 griddled corncakes or sweet buttered rolls, 1 lb of smoked meat or 20 chicken meatballs, 8 oz of slaw garnish, 4 oz of spicy corn salsa garnish, and 6 oz of sauce.
Family Meal: Corn Cakes & Brisket

Family Meal: Corn Cakes & Brisket

$35.00

Perfect for 4 people: Corn Cakes, 12 ounces of Brisket, House Slaw, our Off-the-Hook Corn Salsa and Homemade Sauce.

Family Meal: Corn Cakes & Pulled Pork

Family Meal: Corn Cakes & Pulled Pork

$35.00

Perfect for 4 people: Corn Cakes, 12 ounces of Pulled Pork, House Slaw, our Off-the-Hook Corn Salsa and Homemade Sauce.

Family Meal: Corn Cakes & Meatballs

$35.00

Perfect for 4 people: Corn Cakes, 20 Ohio Chicken Meatballs, House Slaw, our Off-the-Hook Corn Salsa and Homemade Sauce.

Family Meal with Sweet Yeast Rolls

Our original smothered packs are perfect for 4 guests! Each pack comes with your choice of 4 griddled corncakes or sweet buttered rolls, 1 lb of smoked meat or 20 chicken meatballs, 8 oz of slaw garnish, 4 oz of spicy corn salsa garnish, and 6 oz of sauce.

Family Meal: Sandwiches & Brisket

$35.00

Perfect for 4 people: Freshly baked Sweet Yeast Rolls, 12 ounces of Brisket, House Slaw, our Off-the-Hook Corn Salsa and Homemade Sauce.

Family Meal: Sandwiches & Pulled Pork

$35.00

Perfect for 4 people: Freshly baked Sweet Yeast Rolls, 12 ounces of Pulled Pork, House Slaw, our Off-the-Hook Corn Salsa and Homemade Sauce.

Family Meal: Sandwiches & Meatballs

$35.00

Perfect for 4 people: Freshly baked Sweet Yeast Rolls, 20 Ohio Chicken Meatballs, House Slaw, our Off-the-Hook Corn Salsa and Homemade Sauce.

Family Meal with Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken Bucket

$20.00

Bucket of 12 fried chicken tenders. Includes your choice of House BBQ or Sunday Sauce (think BBQ meets mustard).

Hot Chicken Bucket

$20.00

Bucket of 12 HOT chicken tenders. Includes your choice of Cucumber Buttermilk Sauce, House BBQ, or Sunday Sauce (think BBQ meets mustard).

Boylan Fountain Soda

We'll have a cup ready for you upon arrival. Choose your own flavor at the restaurant!

Pour Your Own Soda

$2.00

Bottles & Cans

Boylan Orange Soda

$2.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.00

Boylan Grape Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Boylan Sparkling Lemonade-Seasonal

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Boylan Birch Beer

$2.00

Coffees

Coffee

$3.50

CANNED/BOTTLED BEER

JACKIE O'S MYSTIC MAMA

$4.25

MILLER LITE

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

RHINEGEIST TRUTH

$4.25

Ciderboys Seasonal CIder

$4.25

Cindergeist Bubbles Rose

$4.25

Mad Moon Cider - Eat a Peach

$4.25

Mad Moon Cider - Treacherous

CAN WINE

Essentially Geared Rose

$6.50

Essentially Geared Bubbles

$6.50

Essentially Geared Red Blend

$6.50

Essentially Geared Chardonnay

$6.50

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cuttwater Bloody Mary with a fried artichoke, pickle, and lime garnish

MugMosa

MugMosa

$7.00

Chilled mug of OJ over ice with your own can of bubbles

Coffee Bump with Baileys

$4.50

Coffee with a shot of Baileys and whipped cream

Coffee Bump with Frangelico

$4.50

Coffee with a shot of Frangelico and whipped cream

White Claw Lemonade

White Claw Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade with your choice of Mango or Black Cherry White Claw®

Mango White Claw

$4.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
We prepare our food daily using fresh ingredients and each item is made to order. All of our meats are house-smoked, our sauces are homemade and our bread, cookies and cakes are baked by our Carrot Crew daily.

1417 W Fifth Ave, Columbus, OH 43212

