Sweet Carrot - Grandview - W Fifth Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
We prepare our food daily using fresh ingredients and each item is made to order. All of our meats are house-smoked, our sauces are homemade and our bread, cookies and cakes are baked by our Carrot Crew daily.
Location
1417 W Fifth Ave, Columbus, OH 43212
Gallery
