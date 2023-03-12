Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Chick - Union Square Union Square

review star

No reviews yet

32 E.16 Street

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Mains & sides

3 pc Chicken Tenders

$8.10
OG Chicken Sandwich

OG Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapeños. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

BLT Chicken Sandwich

BLT Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, and our avo-garlic aioli. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.00

Served with Buttermilk Ranch and Ketchup

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.00

Hard boiled egg, old bay, celery, red onion and herbs topped with crispy onions.

Power Slaw

Power Slaw

$2.00

Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Radicchio, and Poppyseed Dressing

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Spread Love

Location

32 E.16 Street, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lillies Victorian - 13 East 17th St
orange starNo Reviews
13 East 17th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
orange starNo Reviews
2 East 15th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea - Chelsea
orange starNo Reviews
12W 18th St. New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Rosa Mexicano - Union Square
orange star4.4 • 5,126
9 E 18th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Patisserie Fouet - 15 East 13th Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 East 13th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Clinton Hall - 36th Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 West 17th Street Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston